Thierry Meyssan

King Charles III wearing the insignia of His Majesty.

London and Moscow are the scene of great collective events. Each one expresses its own values. In England, the splendors mask the origin of rich ornaments, stolen without scruples. In Russia, celebrating the martyrs of the Second World War is a commitment to the same sacrifice for the fatherland. In London, success is measured in terms of what you have taken. In Moscow, it is measured by what you have done for your people. The celebrations of May 6 in London and May 9 in Moscow were staged to manifest two worlds alien to each other.

THE STAGING OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

In England, on May 6, we witnessed the coronation of the greatest of all kings. The British press preemptively assured us that he had no political rights, only a representative function. Is that so? Then how did the Prince of Wales manage to change the agenda of the House of Commons a hundred times during his mother’s reign and have subjects removed that displeased him? Experts assure us that these were only minor bills, but what right did the Prince, not the MPs, have to deem them unimportant?

As Prince of Wales, Charles has become a patron of the Muslim Brotherhood, a secret political organization created by MI6 during the colonization of Egypt. It is banned in many Muslim countries because of their pro-British terrorist activities. In 1993, he became the head of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, from which the Brotherhood and MI6 would radiate throughout the Middle East in the tradition of Lawrence of Arabia. The zeal of Prince Charles is such that London is transformed into Londonistan, hosting many leaders of the Brotherhood, including the Saudi Osama Bin Laden. The prince went 120 times to meet Gulf monarchs supporting the organization.