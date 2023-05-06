Patterns of Deception and Deviance in the Post-Truth Period

Daniel Broudy



“Let no man deceive you by any means …” – 2 THESSALONIANS 2:3

1. Introduction

Patterns of deception are everywhere and their deeper meanings patently plain. We need only be willing to see what is present before our eyes and try to notice, too, what is absent. Such are some of the key principles in realizing success in the fine art of recognizing how the enemy operates and what his plans are. In the late 1980s, these principles were impressed upon our collective memory by instructors who had acquired decades of wisdom in the fascinating profession of imagery analysis where remote sensing technology meets the art of interpretation.

These crates on these ships in this harbor during this season will never signify actual war preparations but, rather, only training. These supply trucks at this SAM site in the autumn always indicate impending winter war games. Chemical or biological weapons simulations are always accompanied by this particular decontamination unit. This nuclear facility can’t possibly be what this government claims it to be — given the obvious signs of this configuration in cascade reprocessing.[1]

While the signals of an enemy war game can sometimes be misinterpreted as signs of actually unfolding war, real hostilities effectively camouflaged by the cover of a live exercise can mean the difference between victory and annihilation.

Likewise, is it so in the interpretation of signs in the images and stories peculiar to public release. As a medium of open-source intelligence, what does broadcast television, for example, reveal about its vision of the future? What does it reveal and conceal? When we reflect on the past few years since the rollout of the Coronavirus saga, we can see that the images of a given political “reality,” having flowed into public consciousness through mainstream corporate channels, bear little resemblance to the empirical world — the realm in which the laws of physical and biological science still operate independently of political pressures urging social conformity to the COVID-19 illusions propagated by centers of power.

As consumers of stories, people like us who seek truth are still living, however, in what senior advisors to the top political players on the international stage have called “the reality-based community” (2004) because we still “believe that solutions emerge from [our] judicious study of discernible reality.”[2] This is why, in the contemporary post-truth period, our demands for an honest accounting of the empirical world continue to go unmet. These sad facts about the state of our so-called reality-based community show that truth in news is not the way the world really works anymore, since, as “senior advisors” remind us, we are

… an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you [news consumers] are studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We [the guardians of the empire] are history’s actors, and you, all of you [pestilence-stricken multitudes], will be left to just study what we do.[3]

Here, we see in the Empire ample power to conjure up for its guardians and stewards compelling illusions in which they perceive to enjoy the unauthorized right to bear false witness. In the wake of 9/11, the Empire appeared to be comprised mostly of the innerworkings of that vast Military-Industrial Complex about which Dwight D. Eisenhower had warned in 1961 — a huge global security state of “unwarranted influence”[4] that maintains the status quo and the statesmen who protect it. What we have seen since 2004, however, is the emergence of another interest intimately attended to by the Complex, that of public health as integral to the wealth and status of those who maintain the status quo and the officials who pretend, rather poorly, to represent the public interest.

It is a striking and lamentable fact of contemporary life that so few people appear to notice, or maybe even care to see, that the mediated world with which they engage so religiously is largely populated by such bad actors.[5] If the actors and the script writers haven’t made these facts abundantly clear in their own words, they have signaled as much in their actions — the key ID features of the performance embodied in their patterns of behavior.

2. Patterns of Conventional Warfare

While it was somewhat challenging to see in 1989, for example, how leading stories streaming through corporate media about Panama’s defenses departed from the material reality of an impending shift in control over defense of the Canal, a cursory glance at history and at the treaty signed in 1978[6] afforded us huge insights as analysts. When George H.W. Bush was feigning concern about protecting democracy for the Panamanian people[7] and urging the need to invade and capture Manuel Noriega, many Panamanian people promptly noticed the odd incongruity. People wondered how Panama could be accurately characterized as a representative democracy — its history “pockmarked by corrupt dictatorship, oligarchy, and military rule.”[8]

Was the invasion prompted, instead, by the fall of the Berlin Wall[9] just a month prior to the preemptive assault on Panama, or the fast-approaching milestone in the Canal Treaty that would set in motion the handover of key roles to Panamanians for guarding the strategic waterway? What mainstream corporate media concealed about the invasion was key to the successful engineering of American public consent to visiting death and destruction upon Panama. All wars since, thanks to candid insights offered by General Wesley Clark, appear to have commenced in large measure by concealment of the perceived need to enact regime change.[10]

Successful campaigns for regime change, however, appear not just at the level of the nation-state, but at the level of the body-mind. If the mind is the head of the body and its members, then the mind must be infiltrated[11] and subdued so that our sense of autonomy as free agents may be replaced by a higher center of command and control.

3. Patterns of Chemical and Biological Warfare

While the so-called peace dividend promised by the fall of Soviet communism would be spent on limited bombing in the Balkans throughout part of the 1990s under the Clinton Administration, conservatives tended to the perceived urgency of expanding funding for the Complex. It is noteworthy however that the Administration, in its attempt to “restore the confidence of the American people … that they could trust the US Government to tell the truth”[12], also came forward to apologize for having conducted thousands of secret experiments over decades on unwitting citizens behind the mask of medical research and science.

Clinton, B. (1995). Human Radiation Experiment Report. C-SPAN

President Clinton announced the results of a study that had examined declassified documents revealing how the

… government actually did carry out on [American] citizens experiments involving radiation, [and] that thousands of government-sponsored experiments did take place at hospitals, universities and military bases around [the] nation … to understand the effects of radiation exposure on the human body.[13]

Does this sort of subterfuge sound familiar? Besides the infamous decades-long Tuskegee experiments, conducted under the cover of medical research by the CDC on Americans of African descent, Clinton noted that the radiation experiments carried out by the Department of Energy failed the nation’s test of character and the test of humanity as

… scientists injected plutonium into 18 patients without their knowledge …. [and] exposed indigent cancer patients to excessive doses of radiation, a treatment … carried out on precisely those citizens who count most on the government for its health — the destitute and the gravely ill.[14]

Neither were members of the armed forces, the very citizens government calls upon to defend the nation, spared from secret experiments, having been denied the right of informed consent. A breach of human rights punishable, incidentally, by a walk to the gallows[15] in the wake of Nuremberg. Do these facts not recall another even more recent experiment into which citizen soldiers were coerced to take part?[16] The results of the Cold War era nuclear radiation tests on humans were classified and concealed, not for purposes of national security but, it is claimed, for fear of embarrassment. Potential exposure to embarrassment (not to toxins, contagions, or poisons), however, has evidently never been a serious consideration for governments intent to flout the ethical expectations placed upon them by past treaties.

In the wake of WWI, despite international agreements made by numerous nations aimed at the abolition of such morally appalling research, clandestine development of chemical and biological weapons testing continued unabated. Researchers have hardly been surprised, therefore, by the evidence of plague-infected fleas used during the Korean War to spread deadly bacteria[17]. In the late 1970s, the US Army disclosed in declassified documents that from 1949 to 1969 it had conducted 239 secret open-air germ warfare experiments on population centers serving as “unknowing guinea pigs.”[18] The purported reason why such experiments were deemed justifiable was to “learn how to wage biological warfare and defend against it”[19]. Where have we heard this before?

In 1950, a secret exercise codenamed Operation Sea Spray commenced to test the vulnerability of domestic population centers to a possible foreign biological weapons attack (irony unintended). The Army’s disclosures in 1977 also included details about the sharp increase in experiments after May, 1961, when “Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara ordered the Joint Chiefs of Staff to ‘evaluate the potentialities’ of both biological and chemical warfare, ‘considering all possible applications.’” The U.S. Navy sprayed Serratia marcescens, bacterial microbes, along the coast in San Francisco sending some members of the population to the hospital and one to an early grave.[20]

Not to be outdone, the US Army “tested ‘germ warfare’ on the New York City subway by smashing lightbulbs full of bacteria.”[21] One wonders whether Doomsday Cult Aum Shinrikyo had taken notes for the design of its Sarin Attack in Tokyo subways.[22] The Army had also “conducted secret chemical testing in [an] impoverished St. Louis neighborhood at the height of the Cold War”[23]. Officials admitted that the tests “were part of a biological weapons program and St. Louis was chosen because it bore some resemblance to Russian cities that the US might attack. The material being sprayed was zinc cadmium sulfide, a fine fluorescent powder”[24].

4. Patterns of Legal Deception

In claiming to come clean during the Clinton Administration about the pervasiveness of past secret experiments, government elites have, nevertheless, continued refining legal strategies and weapons systems for enacting new forms of regime-change warfare against what is evidently perceived to be opposing forces in civil society. In November 1996, the United States Congress pulled off a brilliant sleight of hand by repealing the requirement of the Department of Defense (DoD) to report to the Congress its programs of chemical and biological testing and their effects on unwitting human subjects (NDAA, Sec.1061).

In the following year, according to Katherine Watt, the Congress repealed and replaced a 1977 public law that had — bizarrely — granted DoD permission to experiment on soldiers without their consent with a new law (PL 105-85) that transferred authority through the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 USC 360bbb) to the FDA. As Watt observes, while these two legislative maneuvers were but a public pretense to simulate Congressional interest in protecting “military servicemen and women from forced submission to biological and chemical weapons experiments,” what they really did was to transfer the weapons research and development to the Department of Health and Human Services.[25]

With the sad irony of “service” to “human health” apparently lost on lawmakers, the legal groundwork was cleared in the 1990s for the practice of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which exposed all citizens to the government’s social, psychological, biological, and economic programs of coercion. These modifications to domestic US law were not in isolation since they were necessary for compliance with the United Nations’ Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

While President Clinton signed into law the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile in 1998 “to remain available until expended for … vaccine stockpiling activities”[26] at the CDC, the dual-use legislation passed by Congress met another crucial goal as Watt points out: it placed the DoD’s illegal supply of biological and chemical weapons into a ‘legal’ category as a stockpile of pharmaceutical products and vaccines. What this means for us today, in Debbie Lerman’s estimation, is that the “response to the Covid pandemic was led by groups and agencies that are in the business of responding to wars and terrorist threats, not public health crises or disease outbreaks.[27] Hence, the weaponization of labels. This practice of (re)naming and (re)defining in the interest of preserving or expanding power has a very rich history.

5. Patterns of Definitional Control

Herbert Schiller referred to this method in maintaining existing power structures as “definitional control” — the ability of power structures to define (or redefine), disseminate, and assert control over the new and improved meanings of keywords and concepts which reflect the leadership’s view of “reality, local or global.” This ability, as Schiller observed, serves to bulwark, or at least minimize threats to the prevailing social order.[28] Understanding the practice is especially useful in today’s world of ever-shifting meanings. Consider some of the maneuvers made in (re)defining keywords and concepts since the appearance of an engineered pathogen in Wuhan.

Malone, Robert (August 9, 2021, Twitter)

Before the global rollout of mRNA injectable gene therapies,the empirical reality of the human immune system was self-evident and well-grounded in thousands of years of human existence.a. Herd immunity is … protection from an infectious disease …To mentally prepare populations to receive the new injectables, the reality of human immunity had to be effectively erased and replaced with concepts that would justify the hidden profit motives behind man’s products.

b. Herd immunity is … a concept used for vaccination …

Here, the “improved” definition serves to reinforce rather than alter, threaten, or weaken conventional beliefs about the presupposed unquestionable power of new technologies to meet all real-world needs. The term “vaccine” also experienced a sudden update.

(CDC, 2021a; 2021b)

As an attempt to manage public perception of the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on government, did the CDC simply attempt to obscure the concept of a vaccine as a product and redefine it as a “preparation” — stripping it of any hint that these power structures enforcing compliance with mandates are one and the same? If “herd immunity” can only be achieved when a population has not been exposed to a virus but has, instead, received a “vaccine” (a mere preparation), the new definitions serve to reinforce the market logic that nothing can stimulate the body’s immune response beyond the product.The term “preparation” confuses the fact that the vaccine is an extremely sophisticated product whose conceptualization, development, testing, distribution,and sale has investors[29] and shareholders and official supporters who shield the transnational business from liability[30] and who can, thus, redefine how humans achieve immunity from disease. From now on, if humans are to be defined by the powers that be (in the WHO and CDC) as potentially dangerous vectors of disease who must be contained and controlled, what should the appropriate response be to these new definitions of the human being as a sovereign creature? The upshot in the COVID-19 era has been that all citizens became targets for weapons marketed as vaccines. As Watt and others have wondered, has a so-called public health emergency become a mask to camouflage bioterrorism?

6. Patterns of Stagecraft

Emergencies have long served as the operative claim under which tyrannical forces can move and function most freely and effectively. The national emergency that unfolded on 9/11 seemed, on the surface, to trigger a fundamental shift in defense doctrine, yet the move was long in the making. While the signs of this reconceptualization of defense began taking a more recognizable shape in the public discourse in the early 2000s, the foundations, according to Peter Dale Scott, had already been laid in the early “1980s by key bureaucrats secretly tasked by Ronald Reagan to develop ‘Continuity of Government’ (CoG) plans for running the state in the event of a national emergency.” [31] Understanding the processes by which public perception of an emergency is managed must include not merely what is openly revealed in media but what is left unsaid.

What is shocking, observed Scott, is that the CoG were “extreme plans, but that Congress didn’t know about them in most of the 1980’s. Only a small group of people – including Oliver North, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld – were secretly assigned to work on them by a 1981 top secret executive order from Reagan.”[32] It was not until late in the decade, during the Iran-Contra Hearings, that small details in CoG plans began seeping into the public consciousness.

During Congressional proceedings, Representative Jack Brooks communicated his “deep concerns” about “a contingency plan, in the event of an emergency, that would suspend the American Constitution ….”[33] The nation’s Emergency Broadcast System, used by media during the Cold War to apprise citizens of a national emergency, like a surprise Soviet nuclear attack, failed to alert anyone to the domestic emergency that surreptitiously subverted the Constitution.

Although Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld were effectively, “out of the executive branch of government,” after Reagan’s tenure, “they were never far away” as they remained “in touch with defense, military, and intelligence officials, who regularly called upon them,” according to James Mann.[34] During this period, they became, in effect, integrated into the continuity itself, the “permanent hidden national-security apparatus of the United States – inhabitants of a world in which Presidents come and go, but America keeps on fighting.”[35] Clearer signifiers of an apparent CoG program reappeared in the public eye early in the new century, just after the 9/11 attacks.

7. Patterns of Information Control

September 11, 2000 saw publication of a report on “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” commissioned by the neoconservative thinktank The Project for the New American Century whose aim was to “define and describe a defense strategy that is honest, thoughtful, bold, internally consistent and clear.”[36] Among the needs outlined in the report, Donnelly et al. proposed … control [of] the new ‘international commons’ of space and ‘cyberspace’ …. [v]. The authors cautioned that it may “take several decades for the process of transformation to unfold, but that in time,

… the art of warfare on air, land, and sea will be vastly different than it is today, and ‘combat’ likely will take place in new dimensions: in space, ‘cyber-space’, and perhaps the world of microbes.[37]

Has the strategy proposed by the now-defunct Project been effective? The disclosures of the secret structures of clandestine information gathering provided by Edward Snowden in 2013 show that acquisition and control of private communications have largely been achieved. At the time, who could have guessed governments were in the business of spying on their citizens?[38]

(PRISM, Wikipedia, Public Domain)

For those paying attention, however, the disclosures might have come as little surprise. The NSA’s PRISM program[39] was merely the latest in a line of other efforts over the past half-century revealing the extent to which the Complex moves to tap into and vacuum up the details of the private lives of its citizens. Project MINARET (1945–1975),[40] Project Shamrock,[41] COINTELPRO (1956–1971),[42] Main Core (1980s-present),[43] STELLARWIND (2001–2011),[44] and ECHELON (1966-present),[45] all reveal, in part, the range to which elite power in a ‘free’ society operates with impunity and arrogates to itself authority it doesn’t have.In light of all the clever deceptions characteristic of Reagan’s “War on Drugs,”[46] Clinton’s war on HIV (with Dr. Fauci’s toxic AZT[47]) and G.W. Bush’s “War on Terror”[48], current warfare with weaponized laboratory microbes[49] appears to necessitate the application of a doctrine codified in a Department of Defense strategy known as Joint Vision 2020[50]. While the doctrine describes the strategy of full-spectrum dominance over “land, sea, air, and information”[51], achieving this level of dominance is hardly possible without gaining optimal control over the public mind. It’s one reason why current forms of warfare waged with microbial weapons can be obscured and hidden in plain sight.As conventional forms of armed assault with bombs, bullets, and missiles have morphed into lab-engineered microbes, most members of targeted populations have no access to microscopes and to other tools capable of discerning how the“artfully engineered”[52] new weapons destroy biological landscapes. Such levels of influence over conscious awareness of new modes of military invasion require highly organized programs of hidden “mass manipulation”[53] — a fundamental fact about modern societies outlined by Edward Bernays.To make pragmatic choices that make sense of the complex world presented to our sense organs, we must and often do, as Bernays pointed out, agree voluntarily to let an invisible government sift the data and isolate key issues so that our field of choice as consumers can be narrowed to practical proportions. To avoid such confusion, citizens consent to have their choices narrowed to ideas and objects brought to their attention through propaganda of all kinds. Only a minute fraction of the population, according to Bernays, understands “the mental processes and social patterns of the masses,” and “it is they [the elites] who pull the wires which control the public mind, who harness old social forces and contrive new ways to bind and guide the world.”[54]

8. Patterns of Mind/Body Control

This early 20th century presumption might remind readers of another false conviction expressed more recently by Yuval Noah Harari, the jet-setting intellectual darling of the WEF, not more than two weeks after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. What we were seeing, in Harari’s apparent prophetic gaze, was a fundamental “change in the nature of surveillance.”[55] The cultural conditioning and normalization of illegal warrantless invasions of human autonomy, bodily integrity, and citizen privacy begin with a prophecy offered by an augur to the WEF (now in a so-called public-private partnership with the United Nations[56] purporting to save the planet with the corporate-backed regime of so-called Sustainable Development Goals[57]). Understanding the enemy’s movements is no longer just about the deployment of remote sensors into low-earth orbit but, from Harari’s apparent vantage point, deploying them “under our skin” so that governments can “know what is happening” in our bodies.[58]

Why would government leaders insist on funding and implementing new tools and techniques to probe the neurological and cellular functions of citizens? Why would governments seek to, so closely, monitor respiration activity and caloric output? For a world in which everything is becoming financialized, it makes good sense to the hyper-rational vampiric minds of neoliberal elites that to meet the market demands of the bio-digital economy[59] — replete with bio-prospecting[60] — unpredictable humans must be reduced to tactical battlefield targets — “hackable animals”[61] corralled beyond the limits of their conscious awareness into new modes of social behavior continuously tested for possible exposure to explosive “outbreaks” of engineered microbes. Farm animals tagged,[62] fenced in[63], and consistently surveilled in tightly monitored “fifteen-minute cities”[64] are apt to produce enormous returns on government investment in technologies necessary to control captured herds. Consider the massive returns already enjoyed by government agencies even for a failed effort in financializing mRNA invasions of human biology.[65]

Moved by the mighty flow of Government funding,[66] the big-tech capture and theft of human biology and the commodification and sale of bio-signals,[67] of course, necessitate total surveillance all the time so as to bind and guide the world, according to Harari, in “what citizens agreed to since the Coronavirus appeared.”[68] Unsolicited consent to such a tyrannical program of dispossession means that control of the public mind — or at least effective management of human perception[69] — is nearly complete. The psychologically captured pack, hounded by organized expert “Nudge Units,”[70] is more easily managed by digital ID,[71] another necessity elemental to the “global control grid”[72] in which our physical, digital, and biological identities will be forever fused[73].

It is easy to see, of course, where the coordinated lock-step regimentation of human perception is heading: “target populations” impregnated in perpetuity with the “interventions that most cost-effectively increase vaccination demand at scale”[74].

9. Patterns of Persistent Occupation of the Mind

Following from the idea that hearts and minds must be effectively moved for victory to be achieved is the conceptual world of the individual now seen as a strategic wartime objective to be conquered and continually occupied. Campaigns against the public mind must be waged in a consistent war of limited intensity so that all intellectual self-defenses held by the “political animal” (Aristotle 1253al-18) may be breached at any time. So crucial is this area of operations — the heart and mind — that the Central Intelligence Agency has developed manuals describing its tactics and procedures:

Guerrilla warfare is a political war [where] constant combat … turns Psychological Operations into the decisive factor of the results. The target, then, is the minds of the population, all the population: our troops, the enemy troops, and the civilian population.[75]

In the post-9/11 world with its fast-emerging biosecurity state governed by the World Health Organization[76], people may be more apt to see how “the civilian population” is no longer potential collateral damage but that the battlefield has broadened well beyond traditional doctrinal lines of conventional combat as domestic civil centers have become integrated into the larger psychological operation.[77]

In his effort to respond to mounting criticism in 2002 of the planned preemptive invasion of Iraq, President George W. Bush addressed employees of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on the occasion of Homeownership Month. The framing of a pre-planned war during this period, and since then, points to a rhetorical scheme examined closely in Adam Curtis’ HyperNormalisation.[78] In the documentary, the late Robert Parry, awarding-winning journalist and editor of Consortium News, pointed out that politics in America had become a matter of managing perception where

… facts could be twisted [and] anything could be anything. … Reality becomes something to manipulate, to simply play with, … to handle.[79]

The insight refers to the numerous critical truths sacrificed on 9/11[80] — and since — in a government-funded war against the empirical world. Material evidence is merely a thing to be handled, to be manipulated. With the sudden expeditious formation of the Office of Homeland Security cemented in October of 2001, just a month after 9/11, the Bush address to HUD in June 2002 represents a cynical play on material reality in which conventional meanings of key abstractions break free from the material world. Bush observed that

I just want you to know that, when we talk about war, we’re really talking about peace.[81]

During this period, routine references to peace, security, and safety in the public discourse appeared to be aimed at confusing and overwhelming the public’s faculty of reason — dividing intellectual self-defenses to integrate people into a state of suspended anxiety. Here, familiar myths commonly associated with home and peace were fast becoming fused with Homeland Security and war. If the post-9/11 public mind was engineered to be preoccupied by fear of the possibility of another “catastrophic and catalyzing event,”[82] did COVID-19 theater merely serve as the means of cementing that fear into place?

10. Conclusions

Attempting to draw definitive conclusions about the enemy’s strategic plans during ongoing hostilities can be challenging. Useful all-source intelligence analysis can be hampered by the political environment in which ideologies influence the collection and study of data and by unjustified demands placed on their interpretation and the production of meaningful results. Open-source analysis, however, can free scholars from influences that might otherwise obstruct their view.

The patterns of deception revealed by discourse analysis and imagery analysis presented so far show intent to camouflage the origin and nature of all engineered agents of controlled demolition. Since representations of Corona have appeared in mainstream theaters, what careful study of the past few years has revealed is the foundation of SARS-CoV-2 as a manufactured microbial agent of destruction. Given the global growth and influence of AI, what would be needed, it appears, was a new kind of weapon developed by elites held in fear of the ever-rising numbers of useless eaters[83] who would, no doubt, demand compensation for the technocratic theft of their livelihoods.

Since Corona was born in government-funded bioweapons laboratories, it is reasonable to conclude that this microbe is merely the logical result of years of planning — as described in government literature — and that public perception of its threat to safety, security and peace must be engineered as well. This is precisely why one cannot think of SARS-CoV-2 clearly in isolation without thinking of the global mainstream theater that brought its story into billions of homes. The story of this engineered agent[84] was meant to be a home invasion that fused, in the hearts of minds of the masses, a natural terror [from bats] with the already engineered remedy.

Developed over decades by international interdisciplinary teams of researchers in China and the US,[85] the new injectable products posing as vaccines, whose producers have been protected by indemnification, were to serve as the only acceptable “remedies” for that other product designed by “gain-of-function” and “directed evolution” research. It is entirely reasonable, therefore, to think of human beings as subjects in a vast bioweapons experiment, whether intentional or otherwise, and that, given the current rate of simulations and emergencies, greater deceptions are very likely forthcoming for the multitudes who continue virtual-signaling absolute obedience to the Machiavellians who walk among us. Pattern recognition is a cognitive tool desperately needed now for deployment in the global fight against deceptions.

References

[1] Palkin, V.A. 2013. Reprocessed Uranium Purification in Cascades with 235U Enrichment to 5%. Atomic Energy. 115:32-37. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10512-013-9744-5

[2] Suskind, R. 2004. Faith, Certainty, and the Presidency of George W. Bush. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/17/magazine/faith-certainty-and-the-presidency-of-george-w-bush.html

[3] ibid.

[4] Eisenhower, D. 1961. Military-Industrial Complex Speech. Yale Law School. https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/eisenhower001.asp

[5] Chomsky, N. 1999. Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies. London: Pluto. https://archive.org/details/media_Noam_Chomsky-Necessary_Illusions/mode/2up

[6] Department of State. The Panama Canal and the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. 1978. https://history.state.gov/milestones/1977-1980/panama-canal

[7] Bush, G. H. W. President George H. W. Bush said he ordered a military strike on Panama during an address to the nation. AP Archive. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsIKRG0P6tk

[8] Henriksen, T.H. 2021. From Cold War to the Panama Invasion for Regime Change. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/47CAA8501C352D88A892D1763C67FBF0/9781316511602c1_15-32.pdf/an_end_and_a_beginning.pdf

[9] Department of State. The Berlin Wall Falls and USSR Dissolves. 1989. https://history.state.gov/departmenthistory/short-history/berlinwall

[10] Clark, W. 2007. Gen. Wesley Clark Weighs Presidential Bid: “I Think About It Every Day”. Democracy Now. https://www.democracynow.org/2007/3/2/gen_wesley_clark_weighs_presidential_bid

[11] Germann, C.B. 2016. Cognitive Infiltration. Cogntive-liberty.online, https://cognitive-liberty.online/cass-sunstein-cognitive-infiltration/

[12] Clinton, B. 1995. Human Radiation Experiment Report. C-SPAN. https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4620062/user-clip-clinton-hre-apology

[13] ibid.

[14] ibid.

[15] Shapell, B. and Willen, S. 2016. The Nuremberg Trial Executions. Shapell. https://www.shapell.org/historical-perspectives/between-the-lines/nuremberg-trial-executions/

[16] Rahman, K. 2021. Full List of Vaccines Mandated by the U.S. Military. Newsweek. http://www.newsweek.com/list-vaccines-mandated-us-military-covid-1641228

[17] Andreen, A., Malterre, J., Needham, J., Olivo, O., Pessoa, S.B., Zhukov-Verezhnikov, N.N., Graziosi, F. 1952. Report of the International Scientific Commission for the Investigation of the Facts Concerning Bacterial Warfare in Korea and China. Helsinki: World Council of Peace. pp. 26-30. https://credo.library.umass.edu/view/pageturn/mums312-b139-i045/#page/7/mode/1up

[18] Wilson, G.C. 1977. Army Conducted 239 Secret, Open-Air Germ Warfare Tests. Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1977/03/09/army-conducted-239-secret-open-air-germ-warfare-tests/b17e5ee7-3006-4152-acf3-0ad163e17a22/

[19] Ibid.

[20] Bentley, M. 2019. The US has a History of Testing Biological Weapons on the Public – Were Infected Ticks Used Too? The Conversation. https://theconversation.com/the-us-has-a-history-of-testing-biological-weapons-on-the-public-were-infected-ticks-used-too-120638

[21] Loria, K. 2015. The Army Tested ‘Germ warfare’ on the NYC Subway by Smashing Lightbulbs Full of Bacteria. Business Insider. https://www.businessinsider.com/biological-agents-were-tested-on-the-new-york-city-subway-2015-11

[22] Japan Times. 2023. Japan Marks 28 Years Since Aum Cult’s Sarin Attack on Tokyo Subway. Japan Times. https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/03/20/national/aum-shinrikyo-tokyo-subway-attack-28th-anniversary/

[23] CBS News. 2012. Secret Cold War Tests in St. Louis Cause Worry. Columbia Broadcasting. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/secret-cold-war-tests-in-st-louis-cause-worry/

[24] Ibid.

[25] Watt, K. 2022. DOD Chemical and Biological Warfare Program: Herd-culling Plus Stockpile Disposal in One Tidy Package.Bailiwick News. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/reposts-dod-chemical-and-biological

[26] Ibid.

[27] Lerman, D. 2022. Government’s National Security Arm Took Charge During the Covid Response. Brownstone Institute. https://brownstone.org/articles/governments-national-security-arm-led-the-covid-response/

[28] Schiller, H.I. 1998. Living in the Number One Society. Gazette: The International Journal of Communication Studies. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0016549298060002006

[29] Belvedere, M.J. 2019. Bill Gates: My ‘best investment’ turned $10 billion into $200 billion worth of economic benefit. CNBC Davos WEF. https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/bill-gates-turns-10-billion-into-200-billion-worth-of-economic-benefit.html

[30] Waxman, H. 1986. H.R.5546 – National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. 99th Congress. https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546

[31] Scott, Peter Dale (2011), “The ‘Deep State’ Behind US Democracy,” interview by Voltaire Network, https://www.voltairenet.org/article169316.html

[32] Ibid.

[33] Brooks, J.1987. Iran-Contra Investigation Day 27, July 13, C-SPAN, https://www.c-span.org/video/transcript/?id=2486

[34] Mann, J. 2004. “The Armageddon Plan,” The Atlantic, https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2004/03/the-armageddon-plan/302902/

[35] Ibid.

[36] Donnelly, T. 2000. Rebuilding America’s Defenses. The Project for the New American Century.https://web.archive.org/web/20130501130739/http://www.newamericancentury.org/RebuildingAmericasDefenses.pdf

[37] Ibid.

[38] Greenwald, G. and MacAskill, E. 2013. ‘NSA Prism program taps in to user data of Apple, Google and others.’ The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jun/06/us-tech-giants-nsa-data

[39] Ibid.

[40] Owen, D. 2012. A Review of Intelligence Oversight Failure: NSA Programs that Affected Americans. Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin. https://irp.fas.org/agency/army/mipb/2012_04-owen.pdf

[41] Ho, L. Physical, Electrical, Digital: Project Minaret and Project Shamrock. New York University. https://kimon.hosting.nyu.edu/physical-electrical-digital/items/show/1184

[42] FBI. COINTELPRO. Records Vault. https://vault.fbi.gov/cointel-pro

[43] Shorrock, T. 2008. Main Core: New Evidence Reveals Top Secret Database Used in Bush Spy Program. Democracy Now. https://www.democracynow.org/2008/7/25/main_core_new_evidence_reveals_top

[44] Gellman, B. 2013. U.S. Surveillance Architecture Includes Collection of Revealing Internet, Phone Metadata. Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/us-surveillance-architecture-includes-collection-of-revealing-internet-phone-metadata/2013/06/15/e9bf004a-d511-11e2-b05f-3ea3f0e7bb5a_story.html

[45] Perrone, J. 2001. The Echelon spy network. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/may/29/qanda.janeperrone

[46] Shultz, G. P. and Aspe, P. 2017. ‘The Failed War on Drugs’, The New York Times, 31 December, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/31/opinion/failed-war-on-drugs.html

[47] Spin Staff. 2015. AIDS and the AZT Scandal: SPIN’s 1989 Feature, ‘Sins of Omission’ Spin Magazine. https://www.spin.com/2015/10/aids-and-the-azt-scandal-spin-1989-feature-sins-of-omission/

[48] Hannah, M. 2019. ‘Afghanistan May be a Mess if US Troops Leave; They Should Leave Anyway. Trump is Right.’ USA Today.https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2019/01/23/trump-pull-us-troops-end-unwinnable-war-afghanistan-taliban-column/2645055002/

[49] Chang, G.G. 2021. NIH Funded China’s Gain-of-Function Research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Center for Security Policy. https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Chang_NIH-1.pdf

[50] Department of Defense. 2000. Joint Vision: America’s Military—Preparing for Tomorrow. Summer. https://christoph-hörstel.de/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/joint_vision2020_1225.pdf

[51] Ibid.

[52] Santiago, D. and Oller, J. 2023. Abnormal Clots and All – Cause Mortality During the Pandemic Experiment: Five Doses of COVID – 19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All Medicare Participants. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73/198

[53] Kyrie, V. and Broudy, D. 2022. Hiding in plain sight: Technocratic tyranny behind a medical mask. Propaganda in Focus. https://propagandainfocus.com/hiding-in-plain-sight-technocratic-tyranny-behind-a-medical-mask/

[54] Bernays, Edward 2005/1928. Propaganda, New York: Ig Publishing.

[55] Harari, Y. H. 2020. Yuval Noah Harari in Conversation with Rahul Kanwal. India Today e Conclave. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPm-JP_1G38

[56] Tedeneke, A. 2019. World Economic Forum and UN Sign Strategic Partnership Framework. World Economic Forum. https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/

[57] Davis, I., and Webb, W. 2022. Sustainable Debt Slavery. Unlimited Hangout. https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/09/investigative-reports/sustainable-debt-slavery/

[58] Harari, Y. H. 2020. Panel Discussion: Technology and the Future of Democracy. Athens Democracy Forum. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2z2dufityI

[59] Peters, M. A., Jadrić, P., and Hayes, S. 2020. Biodigital Technologies and the Bioeconomy: The Global New Green Deal?Educational Philosophy and Theory. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/00131857.2020.1861938

[60] Shiva, V. 2007. Bioprospecting as Sophisticated Biopiracy. Comparative Perspectives Symposium. https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/full/10.1086/508502

[61] Harari, Y.H. 2020. Commencement Speech 2020: Congratulations, You are Now Hackable Animals. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUIwIuyvu8w

[62] Broudy, D., and Arakaki, M. 2020. Who Wants to be a Slave? The Technocratic Convergence of Humans and Data. Frontiers in Communication. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcomm.2020.00037/full

[63] D’Angelo, M. 2023. What is Geofencing and How Can it Benefit Businesses? Business News Daily. https://www.businessnewsdaily.com/10627-geofencing-understand-customers.html

[64] Chamberlain, L. 2022. The Surprising Stickiness of the 15-minute City. World Economic Forum. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/03/15-minute-city-stickiness/

[65] Stieber, Z. 2023. US Government Received $400 Million in COVID-19 Vaccine Royalty Payments: Moderna. Epoch Times. https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-government-received-400-million-in-covid-19-vaccine-royalty-payments-moderna_5078600.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

[66] Soto, F., Wang, J., Ahmed, R., Demirci, U. 2020. Medical Micro/Nanorobots in Precision Medicine. Advance Science. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/advs.202002203

[67] Abramson, D., Fu, D., and Johnson, Jr. J.E. 2020. WO2020060606 —CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA. WIPO IP Portal. Patentscope. https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

[68] Harari, Y.H. 2020. Panel Discussion: Technology and the Future of Democracy. Athens Democracy Forum. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2z2dufityI

[69] DoD. 2009. Department of Defense Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms. https://web.archive.org/web/20091108082044/http://www.dtic.mil/doctrine/jel/new_pubs/jp1_02.pdf

[70] Rutter, J. 2020. Nudge Unit. Institute for Government. https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/article/explainer/nudge-unit

[71] Johnson, P. 2018. We need to get digital ID right. ID2020. https://id2020.org

[72] Fitts, C. A. 2020. The Injection Fraud – It’s Not a Vaccine. Solari Report. https://home.solari.com/deep-state-tactics-101-the-covid-injection-fraud-its-not-a-vaccine/

[73] Schwab, K. 2019. World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Chicago Council on Global Affairs. https://youtu.be/CVIy3rjuKGY?t=947

[74] The Mercury Project Consortium. The Mercury Project Research Framework. Brooklyn, NY: SSRC, 2022. https://www.ssrc.org/programs/the-mercury-project/the-mercury-project-research-framework/

[75] CIA. 1984. Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare Tayaćan. Langley. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp86m00886r001300010029-9

[76] WHO. 2023. Countries begin negotiations on global agreement to protect world from future pandemic emergencies. World Health Organization. https://www.who.int/news/item/03-03-2023-countries-begin-negotiations-on-global-agreement-to-protect-world-from-future-pandemic-emergencies

[77] Kyrie, V. and Broudy, D. 2022. The Covid-19 Concoction: A Recipe for Successful Psychological Operations. Propaganda in Focus. https://propagandainfocus.com/the-covid-19-concoction-a-recipe-for-successful-psychological-operations/

[78] Curtis, A. 2016. HyperNormalisation. BBC. https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p04b183c/hypernormalisation

[79] Parry, R. 2016. in HyperNormalisation BBC.

[80] MacQueen, G. and Walter, T. 2022. How the TV Networks Hid the Twin Towers Demolition on 9/11. Off Guardian. https://off-guardian.org/2022/09/10/how-the-tv-networks-hid-the-twin-towers-demolition-on-9-11/

[81] Bush, G. W. 2002. President George W. Bush Speaks to HUD Employees on National Homeownership Month. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. https://archives.hud.gov/remarks/martinez/speeches/presremarks.cfm

[82] ABC. 2003. Were 1998 Memos a Blueprint for War? Nightlight. https://abcnews.go.com/Nightline/story?id=128491&page=1

[83] Fetzer, J. 2020. Proof That The Pandemic Was Planned & With Purpose. Principia Scientific International. https://principia-scientific.com/proof-that-the-pandemic-was-planned-with-purpose/

[84] Fleming, R.M. 2021. Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? New York: Simon and Schuster. https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Is-COVID-19-a-Bioweapon/Richard-M-Fleming/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510770195

[85] Huff. A.G. 2022. The Truth about Wuhan. New York: Simon and Schuster. https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Truth-about-Wuhan/Andrew-G-Huff/9781510773882

(Featured Image: “Stained Glass Serpents” by John ‘Pathfinder’ Lester is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Daniel Broudy : With a doctorate in applied psycholinguistics and experience as an imagery analyst, Daniel Broudy lectures in areas ranging from communication theory to visual rhetoric and from composition to rhetorical grammar. His research focuses on sounds, symbols, signs, images, and colors as tools deployed by centers of power to shape knowledge and influence human perception and emotion. Selections of his scholarly work can be found at ResearchGate. Daniel is an Associate Researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global ‘War on Terror’.