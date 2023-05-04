Cuba Seeks Medical and Agricultural Cooperation with Canada

The government of Cuba is prepared to provide medical assistance to Canada and First Nations communities, having formally offered to send doctors, nurses and technicians. While Canada has not accepted Cuba’s offer, the island nation is finding other ways to collaborate with non-governmental institutions to look at ways of developing a strategy for agriculture.

At an event commemorating the 62nd anniversary of Cuba’s successful defeat of the attempted Bay of Pigs invasion, The Canada Files asked Cuba’s Consul General in Toronto, Jorge Yanier Castellanos Orta, about his country’s humanitarian offer to Indigenous communities.

Castellanos confirmed that, in 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba received a request for medical assistance at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, from Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels. Daniels had formally asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow Cuban Health Care Brigades into the country to provide services to First Nations:

“We said at that time we could have sent doctors and nurses and technicians, because not only are we sending doctors to other [countries], we are sending the whole and complete medical services.”

At the time, Chief Daniels said half of his organization’s 34 member Anishnaabe and Dakota communities wanted Cuban doctors to help them deal with the coronavirus outbreak. A delegation of Manitoba First Nations leaders and health technicians had traveled to Havana in February 2020, discussing a potential partnership.

Daniels expressed during his visit to the island that due to discrimination, many Indigenous people do not receive the attention they require. Daniels wished that young people from remote Canadian areas could be trained at the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba and return to meet these health needs in First Nations.

Gambler First Nation Chief Dave Ledoux praised the quality of Cuba’s public health system and said the underlying philosophy is similar to the model of traditional medicine of the indigenous peoples.

While a large number of countries across all continents happily received Cuba’s medical assistance during that period, Canada chose not to be one of them. However, Consul General Castellanos says the offer remains on the table:

“I’m not sure if it will work or not, we just sent the message to the Canadian authorities that we have the people there. We’re prepared. We have our disposition. We are in the best [position] to to send doctors to Canada any time. Not only to the First Nation communities, because here in Ontario there’s a shortage of doctors and nurses in every place, not only in the First Nations communities.”

Castellanos says from the General Consulate, he’s working with the Caribbean Consular Corps and speaking with Ontario authorities including the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Health. This includes meeting with ministers to explore the possibility of bringing Cuban medical personnel to work in the province, with Cuba just three hours away:

“Not only in the health sector. Ontario is in need of so many people that we have Caribbean countries that are prepared to come here to Ontario to help supply all this sector. But in the health sector, that is where Cuba is very strong. We just sent our message that we have doctors there and for sure anytime that the Canadian government or the First Nations authorities need the Cuban doctors, the Cuban doctors will be sent here.”

Collaboration in the development of an agricultural strategy

Economically sanctioned Cuba is also taking steps towards developing a strategy for sustainable agriculture with the help of non-governmental institutions in Canada. Environmental factors coupled with the decades of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States, have forced the island to import food which the government hopes to someday produce domestically:

“I remember I was a kid when our Commander in Chief tried to make a new idea in Cuba, Cuban agriculture strategies, just in Havana in the rural areas of the main city. We started trying to develop some small farms just trying to get sustainable agriculture in these areas. But what happened in the end is that we have had all supplies cut off for everything in agriculture.”

Cuba has been studying agriculture for more than 50 years, and currently has five universities where the subject can be studied. However, it’s difficult to advance the agricultural sector without funds and technology.

Castellanos detailed some of the factors, which in addition to the six-decade-long blockade, make it difficult to establish a more robust agricultural sector.

“For example, we are trying to get some companies in order to develop some kind of irrigation projects that we have in Cuba, because you know we have a narrow island that is quite different from other continental countries. We’re surrounded by the sea, you can think about Gaza in Palestine, they are surrounded by salt water, and this water is salt and the soil is salty as well. For that reason, climate change and the salt surrounding Cuba is affecting our soil and minerals. Our soil is suffering from so many years without technology or anything to try to irrigate our areas in Cuba.”

He says in Toronto, the Cuban consulate is making connections with agricultural projects, working to engage in exchange of experiences and technologies, in order to optimize all of the resources and minerals that already exist in Cuba. For his government, domestic production of food is a national security issue, with a blockade which effectively bars access to international markets.

“For that reason we are trying to develop our projects. Actually we have found in one of our universities in Cuba, a project.. that is a mineral that is really important in order to optimize the water just received in order to grow. This project is a joint project with a Canadian university as well (..) we think that developing this kind of strategy, we only need the technology but the technology has a cost, and who will pay for that? It’s quite difficult to figure out now but we are working on that thanks to the academic sector here in some non-governmental institutions in Canada.”

Castellanos, the Cuban consul, hopes that agricultural cooperation will bear fruit for Cuba.

“Hopefully (..) before I end my duties here in Toronto, we can celebrate the transfer of technology to Cuba, sending from non-governmental institutions here in Canada. It’s one of the most important things that I’m doing now here in the government of Ontario and in other provinces that we are attending from our consulate (..) it’s an aspiration, we’re working on that but we are very far away from giving our people our own food.”

A total lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government on Cuba—a blockade which violates the most basic rights of the Cuban people—would have the most immediate impact on this and all areas of the Cuban economy. Canadian opposition to the US blockade, and an increase in cooperation with Cuba, would be realistic steps which would help the Cuban economy.