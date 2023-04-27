The Geopolitics of Complementation: Towards a New Way of Addressing Differences

Javier Tolcachier

Multiple Agreements Crown Historic Putin-Xi Meeting

In the field of international relations, two lines of thought have dominated 20th century geopolitics: realism and idealism. Realism advocates the competition of states based on “national interest” and an “anarchy” based on the relative power of nations as the main vector. In other words, a geopolitical translation of naturalism and survival based on the “law of the most powerful”.

For its part, idealism, coined after the disaster of World War I – although with antecedents in Kant’s text On Perpetual Peace – promotes multilateral diplomacy, regulated by international law and international organizations, today undermined in practice behind the scenes by the influence of the financial and military power of corporations and States at their service.

Although there are minor currents, generally detached or renewed from these trends of geopolitical thought, China surprises the world today with the emergence of a type of relationship with other nations that we can call “geopolitics of complementation”.

Although its foreign policy includes concepts from traditional currents such as legitimate national interest -proper to realism- or adherence to multilateral institutions and their formal provisions -characteristic of idealism-, Chinese diplomacy is reaping increasing and novel results, a pragmatic trait that is essential in the Chinese intellectual universe.

All this is based on the affirmation of relations of “mutual benefit” and the guiding idea of a “community of shared destiny for mankind”, propagated by Xi Jinping’s government as the basis of its foreign policy.

Peace and development

In this context, the recent “carambola”[1] of peace unleashed in the Middle East (or Western Asia) is highly significant, a region that, with the help of the repeated headlines of the monopolistic news agencies, has so far been linked to violence, conflict and extremist terrorism as the only realities in the minds of the population.

The recomposition of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, mediated by the Chinese effort, has been resounding, which provides a solution to the humanitarian catastrophe being experienced by the Yemeni people, battered by a war that has been raging for nine years now, and makes possible the resolution of different crises that, behind the scenes, have these contenders as the main actors.

Similarly, the position taken by the Chinese government in Syria, which together with Russia, from its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, prevented the legitimization of interventionist projects or joint sanctions, such as those that led to the invasion of Iraq or the destruction in Libya in the first decade of the 21st century, was of great importance.

In recent days, the Saudi kingdom and Syria have announced the resumption of commercial flights and consular services that had been interrupted in 2011, while two other Gulf countries, Bahrain and Qatar, have also just agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties, cut off by Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood, accused of involvement in the revolts of the Arab Spring.

That rupture was followed by a blockade of the country that hosted the last soccer World Cup, promoted by Saudi Arabia in alliance with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Achieving peace in the Middle East and Central Asia is essential for the implementation of gigantic infrastructure and trade development projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which is a strategic objective of China, the fruits of which are already beginning to be seen in the international arena.

However, this glimmer of hope is still overshadowed by Israel’s warlike actions against the Palestinian people, the intricate political crossroads in Lebanon and the astronomical figures invested by the countries of the sub-region in arms, the highest in the world on average in relation to their Gross Domestic Product (4.3%, 2021), as reported by SIPRI.

Investment as a calling card

With the enormous resources achieved largely due to its powerful surplus in the balance of trade, which between 2001 and 2021 alone increased from 28 to 462 billion US dollars, China is developing a global investment policy that brings it not only economic profit, but also international influence and benefits in the beneficiary countries.

The investment strategy, which was originally based on the complementarity of carrying out infrastructure projects and extending financing in exchange for the provision of food and other natural resources, has now diversified, aiming at the same time at enlarging local markets, in order to be able to export more and better products. This strategy, at least in theory, should benefit local populations, were it not for the “really existing” capitalism, which only favors the minorities that concentrate the wealth produced.

Even so, this developmentalist horizon, in contrast to the flat dispossession of the European colonial powers, has brought some improvement to regions whose material deficiencies do not admit of any relativization.

For example, in Africa, according to data from the China-Africa Research Initiative of Johns Hopkins University, the Asian country granted 143 loans worth 153 billion (in US$) in the first two decades of the century. Except for E-swatini (formerly Swaziland, the only country on the continent to recognize Taiwan as an independent state), Libya and Somalia, all other African nations received financing.

As assured last December by the Chinese ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng, “between 2000 and 2020, China helped African countries build more than 13,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 100,000 kilometers of highways, about 1,000 bridges, nearly 100 ports and more than 80 large power plants”.

But Chinese cooperation diplomacy covers many other fields. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, while several rich countries in the North hoarded lots of vaccines, even in excess for their own population, China was a leading voice in supporting the exemption of intellectual property rights (IPR) of vaccines and in cooperating in vaccine production with developing countries, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out.

Something similar happens with the flow of its investments in Latin America and the Caribbean. After the decade of neoliberal plundering in the 1990s, China consolidated its position as one of the main commercial and financial partners and source of direct investment in the region, which contributed to the expansion of social rights and the sustainability of progressive governments.

But European companies also found in China a way out of their own crisis, opening up their exports to the growing purchasing power of the middle classes of the Eastern nation. As elsewhere, capital exploited this to its own advantage, and workers in Europe came under pressure to relocate many of their jobs to Asia.

And of course, the United States was also for several years the main destination of Chinese funds, today in decline towards that country.

This money diplomacy under the so-called “win-win” concept, makes an endless line of foreign dignitaries parade daily through the Chinese capital in search of “cooperation”.

Over the years, China has succeeded in establishing formal ties of exchange and cooperation as an alternative to those managed by the supposedly unipolar American hegemon. Through permanent bilateral forums with each region, such as China-CELAC or China-Africa, and its participation in economic and security partnerships such as the Shanghai Cooperation, BRICS, ASEAN, RCEP, to name but a few, the country has managed to insert itself as a factor of global weight.

The tradition of mediation and the country’s central location on the world stage can be directly traced back to the way the Chinese people call their territory, Zhongguo, which in literal translation means “country at the center of the Earth” or “Middle Kingdom”.

Obviously, Western analysts (especially American ones), educated in the permanent competition for power, see in this a scenario of hegemonic replacement and warn of a possible new imperialism, this time with oriental characteristics. What is true in this?

Towards a global civilization

In October 2021, during the meeting commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s rejoining the UN, Xi Jinping said: “We must jointly promote the construction of a community of common destiny of mankind, to jointly build a world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, and that is open, inclusive, clean and beautiful. Human beings must unite to overcome difficult times side by side and live together harmoniously.

In turn, within the framework of the Chinese Communist Party’s High Level Dialogues with political leaders from other countries (March 2023), the President of China presented the Global Civilization Initiative, a proposal to the world that complements the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative previously announced.

With this, the Eastern power seems to be taking the lead in redefining globalization from an inclusive perspective, respectful of sovereignty and diversity and, above all, focused, as the declaration states, on “putting people first and ensuring that modernization and development are people-centered”.

Beyond the suspicions that spokespersons of the old Western (particularly Anglo-Saxon) regime sow about the veracity of these intentions, the profound humanist character of the proposal cannot fail to be emphasized.

In recent decades, China has consistently opposed foreign intervention and unilateral sanctions, has spoken out against the use or threat of force, has advocated non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations – except for issues such as its own territorial indivisibility or political system – and has promoted the peaceful resolution of disputes between nations in conflict, which provides a strong basis of credibility for its statements.

On the other hand, the ever-increasing military spending and possession of nuclear weapons, together with the reluctance to promote disarmament initiatives, even when they can be justified on defensive grounds, place a gray fog over such encouraging intentions.

A possible new approach to the difference

To understand more fully the world-system image that moves a China isolated for centuries from other nations and today fully interconnected, some elements of its philosophical universe must be considered.

There is no doubt that the “Xi Jinping era” has reinforced Confucian elements in domestic politics, such as rigidity in the face of dissent or the lack of probity in the civil service, and that in its foreign policy Taoist contents such as the complementation of opposites and the convergence of diversity into an all-encompassing whole are present.

In turn, a certain Buddhist component, the third main source of philosophical inspiration of the Chinese people, collaborates with the impulse towards a moral of peace and nonviolence.

Corresponding to an integrative synthesis of such historical foundations, these currents seem to amalgamate in the psychosocial background of the Chinese population in a permanent search for balance and harmony as a felicitous ideal of society, to which the government must respond, so as not to lose “the favor of heaven”.

Through the numerous schools of thought, these sources of mythical reference have in turn generated an inclusive logic, different from the Western logic of the exclusion of opposites, based on Aristotelian axioms.

The bottom-up multilateralism that drives Chinese foreign policy can in turn be related to the need for proportion, which consists of all peoples doing better within a framework of shared well-being, in which preeminence is not sought but balanced distribution, recognizing the interdependence of all peoples.

Translation by Internationalist 360°