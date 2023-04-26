Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s Press Conference April 25, 2023

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s news conference following his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council, New York, April 25, 2023

Question: You said that Russia will not forget and will not forgive the US for denying Russian journalists visas to come to the UN and to follow your visit. What does it mean, and can you elaborate on that, please?

Sergey Lavrov: Our representative spoke at the UN Committee on Information today. Maria Zakharova has made an explicit comment on this subject there. We regard the current situation as outrageous. All the incantations about the freedom of the media and access to information, which Western leaders, including the Americans, uttered, were set out in the Human Rights Council and OSCE’s decisions adopted back in the early 1990s. At that time, the Soviet Union openly accepted such arrangements. Now that the West feels embarrassed by the existence of alternative views and the ability of all people on the planet and in their own countries to access facts that do not fit in into the Western narrative, it has launched a radical offensive on the media outlets that do not obey its orders.

Our ambassadors in various countries, including in Washington DC, regularly provide factual information about discrimination against Russian media outlets. Many years ago, France denied accreditation with the Elysée Palace to RT and Sputnik and described them as “propaganda tools.” Mr John Kirby explained the denial of visas to Russian journalists, who were to participate in this part of our presidency, by saying that “Russian state media are propaganda outlets” that have nothing in common with the American “democratic” vision of media freedom. It appears that the First Amendment no longer means anything in practice. Let’s take a look at the state of media freedom in the United States. They say that Tucker Carlson is no longer with Fox News. An interesting piece of news! My guess about the reasons for that is as good as yours. But this has certainly affected the diversity of views in the US information space.

As for our response, we will certainly take this outrageous behaviour of the US authorities into account. As I see it, the decision was made at the Department of State. We will keep this in mind, when the Americans ask for anything from us.

Question: I’d like to ask you about Sudan and what’s happening there, and also about the involvement of the Wagner group with the support forces. We asked Hemetti, the leader of that group, about the involvement of Wagner with him and his forces, and he did not deny it. To whom is this group accountable, to the Russian Government or some other body?

Sergey Lavrov: Wagner is a private military company. We have spoken about this many times, including in this room, when our French colleagues and the top echelon of EU diplomacy represented by Josep Borrell raised a ballyhoo over our ties with Mali and the Central African Republic several years ago. When France started scaling down its Operation Barkhane and shutting down its military bases in the north of the country, where terrorists were a major threat, the government of Mali, fearing that this would leave them defenceless, requested Wagner’s assistance. They had a right to do this, which the Malian Foreign Minister pointed out at the UN General Assembly. Nobody made a secret of that relationship. The Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and several other countries, where governments and legitimate authorities requested such services, are fully in their right to do this.

If you feel concerned about this, look up online the number of private military companies that exist in the United States, Britain and France. There are dozens of them, and many of them have been working for years right on our border, including in Ukraine. This is suggestive as well.

As for the situation in Sudan, it is a tragedy. People are dying. Diplomats may be in danger. We are aware of this, and we are monitoring the situation. UNICEF has asked our embassy today to take in their personnel who were staying in an unsafe place. I do not know how this can be done, but we will consider all the possibilities.

Take a look at how Sudan developed as a state. Initially, there was one state, which later split into Sudan and South Sudan. We saw this happen. Our American colleagues made Sudan’s division into two parts a foreign policy priority. They asked us to convince President Omar al-Bashir to agree to hold a referendum and to voluntarily divide the state in two. Frankly, we believed that the people of Sudan should decide their future independently. Ultimately, Sudan was divided into two states, one of them South Sudan. The Americans, as the initiators of that “divorce,” should have helped the two new states live peacefully with each other, develop their economies and the well-being of the people. But something displeased them. I will not go into detail, but the United States introduced sanctions against the authorities of Sudan and South Sudan and started presenting its demands to them through the IMF. This “geopolitical engineering” will do no good.

I suggest that all sides should draw conclusions from the current Sudan crisis. Let us not interfere with the Africans’ efforts to come to terms among themselves or add any demands from the outside (which do not reflect these countries’ interests) to their efforts to find their own, African, solutions to their problems.

To be continued…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation