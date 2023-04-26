Conflict in Sudan: International Implications

Yoselina Guevara López

Violence in Sudan continues to rage and is unlikely to abate. Since April 13, the country has become a battlefield between rival armed factions; on the one hand the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and on the other the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

The conflict has so far resulted in 450 deaths and more than 4,000 wounded. On April 24, the warring factions had announced a 72-hour truce, but they accuse each other of violating the cease-fire. Clashes continue throughout the country, this crisis is jeopardizing the transition from a military regime to a civilian-led democracy.

Due to its geographical location, Sudan borders seven countries, all of which have been involved in conflict or have faced serious civil unrest over the past decade. The escalation of violence, driven by long-evolving dynamics and a power struggle between rival armed factions, such as Hemedti’s opposition to the transition from military to civilian rule and the Sudanese Army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, could be considered a direct power struggle within the country. The important implications that the development of a civil war in Sudan would have at the regional and international level should not be overlooked.

Chad, Sahel: a possible domino effect

For example with regard to the Sahel region, a prolonged crisis in Sudan could endanger this area where insecurity and political instability have led these countries to a catastrophic humanitarian situation that could worsen. It should not be forgotten that Chad is one of the members of the so-called “Sahel G5”; therefore, an involvement of N’Djamena (Chad) would also have the effect of a trigger in the Sahelian region, one of the most turbulent in Africa.

Egypt: the possible fracture of a unified front

As for Egypt the ongoing clashes in Sudan are not in Cairo’s interests because they foster instability on its southern border. They also limit Egypt’s ability to count on Sudan’s support and assistance in dealing with the serious problem of the Ethiopian Great Renaissance Dam, which represents the water supply opportunity on which both countries depend and over which there is a standoff with Ethiopia. With Sudan in chaos, it would be impossible to form a unified front against Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). In any case, Egypt finds itself navigating between two waters: on the one hand, it supports General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan; and on the other, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has obtained the protection mainly of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, two states on which Cairo depends for financial aid in these times of great economic difficulty.

UAE and Saudi Arabia: the loss of influence

While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have become Sudan’s most important external patrons since the 2019 coup, Abu Dhabi (UAE) is playing a more influential role in Khartoum by creating strong dependencies at the mostly economic level. Sudan needs money to breathe life into a ruined economy and the petro-monarchies in turn require expanding their sphere of influence outside the Arabian Peninsula. For the moment, both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi seem to want to maintain an equidistant relationship between the opposing parties. However, their respective governments, as well as the Arab League, have also called for an immediate cessation of the fighting. The solution to the conflict in Sudan could come precisely from the UAE, as Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo feels more powerful and less controllable for Abu Dhabi, which could lose its influence. In short, the UAE has the ability to maneuver and pressure its ally General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to return to the negotiating table to ensure that these clashes do not escalate into an uncontrollable civil war.

Türkiye: neutrality as a diplomatic weapon

After the setback of the overthrow of Al-Bashir (Sudan), with whom Türkiye had close relations, Ankara adopted a “wait and see” approach to Sudanese policy. Due to the recent détente with UAE and Egypt, Türkiye has gradually improved its relations with Sudan, using its traditional foreign policy tools such as diplomacy and trade exchange. Ankara has assumed an equidistant stance between the two generals mainly to preserve its interests; and at the same time, it has maintained open channels with notable sectors of civil society. Therefore, Türkiye does not have much to lose in the current conflict; however, Ankara could benefit from its low-profile policy and neutral stance when the situation normalizes.

Russia: the underhand balancing act with the West

Sudan is at the center of global geopolitical disputes, given the undeniable role that the Russian Federation is playing in the region. The presence of the Wagner Group, a private Russian military organization, in Sudan’s gold mines and the recent confirmation of a Russian naval base in Sudan’s port highlight Moscow’s growing influence. In addition, Sudan balances Western and Russian interests in maintaining internal political stability.

Europe: Libyan-Sudanese migration

For now, reports from some humanitarian organizations indicate that the Sudanese population is fleeing mainly to Chad. But it cannot be ruled out that in the coming days the desert roads leading to the Libyan border will come to life, which could be a first destination for hundreds of Sudanese migrants to set sail from there to Italy and Europe. In this regard it is striking, but not surprising, the inertia of Western governments with regard to the conflict in Sudan, even though they are well aware of the implications, especially with regard to migration. The European Union and its allies have only limited themselves to withdrawing their diplomatic personnel and their fellow citizens. It is necessary to underline that the opening of a Libyan-Sudanese migration route may open a door not only to a flood of migrants, but also to criminal organizations in Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea. From the Horn of Africa, in fact, migration to Europe has long been very high and would be facilitated by a Sudanese channel capable of bringing thousands of people through the Libyan coast. As hostilities continue in Sudan, time is running out to prevent the country from being plunged into an unstoppable crisis with dire consequences for the region and the whole world.

Yoselina Guevara López: Venezuelan social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Comandante Feliciano 2022 Historical Memory Contest (El Salvador) Third place. Twitter: @lopez_yoselina #MundoTuit