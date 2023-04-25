Argentine Government Welcomes U.S. Army’s Southern Command with Open Arms

People’s Communication Network

The head of the Southern Command, Laura Richardson, visited Argentina to review and discuss lithium, fresh water, oil and other assets.

The head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson, arrived in Argentina on Sunday and held a private meeting with the Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, on Monday, after holding a meeting with Juan Martín Paleo, the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces. As reported by the Southern Command, they discussed “security cooperation” as “Argentina is a trusted regional security partner”.

In January, during an Atlantic Council (think tank close to NATO) event, he said: “Why is this region important? With all its rich resources and rare earth elements, you have the lithium triangle, which today is necessary for technology. Sixty percent of the world’s lithium is in the lithium triangle: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile… We have 31% of the world’s fresh water in this region… With that inventory, the United States has a lot left to do, this region matters, as it has a lot to do with national security and we have to start our game… We also have the largest oil reserves, including light and sweet crude. You have the resources of Venezuela as well, with oil, copper, gold, and there is the importance of the Amazon as the lungs of the world.”

The meeting between Richardson and Taiana coincides in turn with the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Brazil, in the broader context of the NATO/US war on Ukrainian soil against the Russian Federation.

Two months ago, as a result of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine, the head of the Southern Command proposed to several South American countries to get rid of Russian military equipment to donate it to the Ukrainian country and replace it with North American material. According to the media Zona Militar, the Armed Forces would have in their arsenals helicopters, armored vehicles, light weapons, artillery pieces and ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin, although they would be units four decades or more old. Argentina and Brazil have reportedly received the offer, without moving forward with the initiative.

The topics that Commander Richardson and Minister Taiana discussed in the Libertador building were kept strictly confidential, but it is known that among the topics of interest of the Southern Command are: the purchase of equipment for the Armed Forces, the advance of China in the region, the safeguarding of natural resources and joint cooperation in military operations. Among the concerns that Richardson brings to Argentina is the repeated warning from Washington about the installation of China’s space station in Neuquén managed by the Chinese People’s Army, always accused of “dual use”.

The arrival of “the general” is added to the one made last week by U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman. These visits are part of the continuity of the conversations between the administrations of both countries, which had a central point on March 29 at the White House with the meeting between Biden and the “progressive” Alberto Fernandez.

The truth is that the discussion on what to do with and how to deal responsibly with the natural assets of countries like Argentina is part of the historical debate on national sovereignty and the real possibilities of economic, industrial and social development of the peoples, neither Peronism nor Kirchnerism think about the issue from an anti-imperialist point of view. This is pure and hard capitalism.

For capitalist political managers there is no contradiction between supposed “national development projects” and the appropriation of natural resources by multinational corporations (many of them American or Chinese). For them, the fact that these strategic resources are in the hands of the working peoples of Latin America is unnecessary and even inconvenient.

In addition, the visit included a meeting with the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as with the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Juan Martin Paleo.

During their visit last year, Taiana and Richardson talked about Argentina’s need to modernize its military equipment and the conditions of the British veto, which, by decision of the United Kingdom, prevents the sale of military equipment with components from that country to Argentina. The Argentine government hopes that this restriction will be relaxed, in order to aspire to enter the US market, with the purpose of accessing the renewal of the units and material of the different forces.

Another concern of the United States is the challenge posed by China’s rapprochement to the region, which was expressed by Wendy Sherman during her visit to Buenos Aires.

During her visit to Argentina, Sherman met with Ministers Santiago Cafiero and Sergio Massa, but also with the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón, and her Mining counterpart, Fernanda Ávila. At the end of the day, he gave a speech in which he talked about the nuclear cooperation between Argentina and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In this sense, he emphasized that although Argentina “understands nuclear energy well” with respect to the manufacture of small reactors, the country should “be cautious” when it comes to agreeing with Beijing.

Last Monday, Taiana received a delegation from China’s State Administration for Science, Technology and National Defense Industry, headed by its vice-administrator, Zhan Bin Xu. The objective was to “deepen international cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense industry,” the ministry reported.

“We are not asking them to choose between us and China, although I believe we have superior products to offer. But what we do say is that they have to be cautious, understand what they are buying,” Sherman pointed out. “There are ongoing discussions about aircraft that I think are going in a positive direction but it’s not fully resolved,” the U.S. deputy chief of diplomacy replied at the Bosch Palace during the meeting with journalists.

At the same time, the United States as well as China and Russia are expectant about the construction of the Antarctic Logistics Pole in Ushuaia, which the Argentine government is promoting to establish “a bridge to Antarctica”. The initiative is complemented by the Integral Naval Base which is also being carried out in the capital of Ushuaia.

The Southern Command is the Pentagon unit designed to defend the interests of the United States in the region. Headquartered in Miami, it controls U.S. bases in Latin America, and provides training, intelligence and military coordination to all regional armed forces under the recommendations of the State Department. Today, with the presence of the Southern Command in Argentina, the Fernandez government is only deepening its political subordination to the US.

Translation by Internationalist 360°