Is Multipolarity Authoritarian? A South-South Controversy (I)

Is multipolarity authoritarian, as Kavita Krishnan claims, and why is this perspective so seductive for the countries of the Global South? What is the discreet allure of imagining a world with many poles of power?

In the monumental work “Pensamiento periférico. A global interpretative thesis“, Eduardo Devés Valdés warned not only about the general ignorance of the eidetic perspectives of the peripheral nations to the modern–Western world, but also about the lack of reciprocal knowledge, dialogue and debate among the intellectuals of the countries of the global South (in a relationship always mediated by the centers of knowledge and global power, even when this unidirectional relationship was one of contestation and criticism).

Today, 62 years after the founding of the Non–Aligned Movement, 57 years after the creation of the OSPAAAL and almost half a century after the last stage of African decolonization, what the intellectuals and organizations of Latin America and the Caribbean know about our peers in Asia or Africa is no more –and sometimes much less– than what we knew 50 or 60 years ago, in those times when Third Worldism flourished and non–alignment was actively practiced. This, with the exception of some post–decolonial niches, which have guaranteed in recent decades the planetary circulation of some intellectuals and works that, settled in a privileged way in the most progressive academies of the Global North, have had a rather moderate ascendancy in influencing the political action of subaltern subjects and their organizations.

That is why, with so many criticisms and challenges to the multipolar perspective coming more or less obviously from Western think tanks (and which are all the easier to challenge because of their interest and origin), we would like to polemicize with an article by an Indian intellectual and activist, in the quest to elaborate “bridges of the world“ between peripheries that address similar, if not identical, political–intellectual dilemmas. The article in question is entitled “Multipolarity, the Mantra of Authoratarianism”, and was written by Kavita Krishnan, an Indian intellectual and former leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. Published in English in The Indian Forum in December 2022, it was translated into Spanish for El Cuaderno and republished in Latin America by the magazine Nueva Sociedad (issue 304), published by the German social–democratic Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The “language of tyrants

Krishnan’s central thesis is that multipolarity is a “mantra“ (sacred word) accepted, used and spread by various global leftists, which causes these sectors to speak in the same “language of tyrants“ such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s Ali Khamenei and the leaders of other nations. Unity of discourse, it is assumed, would entail unity and coincidence of action between “leftists” and “authoritarians.”



Citing the civilizational decoding of the concept by philosophers such as the Russian Aleksandr Dugin, the perspective of Indian paramilitary organizations of the extreme right, or even official documents of the Chinese state such as its “white books“, the author sees a series of equivalences that would be defined by the authoritarian character of these political and state formations. In short, what the author denounces is an instrumentalization of the multipolar narrative, and a tacit or active complicity of different left–wing groups with “regimes“ that would use it as a mere ideological alibi, mobilizing in their favor the anti–imperialist and anti–colonial misgivings and sentiments of peripheral countries and left–wing groups.

But Krishnan goes even further in her critique of multipolarity, and also considers that Eurasian integration can only be understood “as part of an explicitly anti–democratic ideological and political plan“. Her concern also lies in the “relativistic“ definitions of precepts such as democracy, freedom and human rights that different countries and non–Western powers conceptualize and practice. As a prophylactic measure, the author proposes an “urgent reboot“ in the face of what she perceives as the moral aberrations of sectors that defend “a multipolarity stripped of values“.

Three definitions of multipolarity: geopolitics, economics and history

However, in an article devoted to questioning multipolarity and authoritarianism, it is curious that the author does not even pause for a moment to define either of the two terms, the former becoming an empty signifier and the latter a mere invective without conceptual meat (and even becoming equivalent to other equally undefined notions such as “totalitarianism“, “hyper–nationalism“, “fascism“ or “tyranny“, to which we will return in the next article). In the absence of one, let us now develop three different definitions of multipolarity, from a geopolitical viewpoint, a historical viewpoint and an economic–political approach.

As a geopolitical concept, multipolarism is defined in a purely negative way that does not presuppose any specific ideological content, either at the national or international level: its very equivalence, and its indistinct use by a wide range of nations, leaderships and political formations, proves this. In fact, the most representative organization of this trend in the international arena – the BRICS bloc – defines itself as an association of integration and trade cooperation that explicitly avoids any political–ideological definition. Since its invention in 2001 by Jim O’Neill, the acronym, as well as the associated concept of “emerging economies” itself, identified in those four countries (South Africa was not yet mentioned) a series of common variables (territorial extension, demographic density, economic size) that had nothing to do with political identity or the affinity of ideological projects.



Therefore, it is not surprising that Brazil’s policy towards the space has found more continuities than ruptures between the second government of Lula da Silva, Dilma Roussef’s mandate, the government of Michel Temer emerged from the coup, the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, and Lula’s current mandate. For example, Chinese President Xi Jinping met on successive occasions with Roussef, Temer, Bolsonaro, and has just closed more than 15 trade agreements during the recent visit of Lula, who is considering the possibility of joining the New Silk Road. The incorporation of countries such as Iran, Algeria, Turkey, Argentina and others into the bloc would only delay this scenario.

The concept of multipolarity only notes the decline of American ultra–hegemonism consolidated after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and describes –and sometimes prescribes– the existence of different centers of influence and power, which it considers to be a more advantageous or desirable situation than unipolarism and Western unilateralism. Evidently, as Krishnan asserts, the concept is tributary to a “realist“ approach to international relations, which from its state–centrism tends to overlook other factors and non–state poles of influence and power; we could cite here the large technological corporations, multilateral credit organizations, military–industrial complexes, transnational paramilitarism, illicit economies and many others.

If we adopt a political economy approach, multipolarism is an empirically verifiable fact. We need only look at the evolution of the main economic variables of two blocs of countries over the last few decades: the BRICS and the G7 (comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union). For example, the bloc of “emerging economies“ already accounts for a larger share of world GDP (31.5% compared to 30.7% for the “Western bloc“), a gap that will only widen with the incorporation of other regional powers. In addition, the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) led to the creation of the largest free trade area on the planet between 15 nations in Asia and Oceania, comfortably displacing the European Union and the T–MEC (formed by Mexico, Canada and the United States). Beyond the institutional resolutions adopted and the precarious geopolitical balances, the global economic axis is shifting rapidly towards the East.

Finally, as a historical fact, multipolarity is only one phase of a global hegemonic transition with an open destiny.

Since the pioneering theorizing of the Trinidadian Oliver Cox –the true Caribbean inventor of the world–system theory– we know that global geopolitics has gone through a series of phases, always commanded by one or several “leading nations“; that the global capitalist structure is intrinsically unequal and pyramidal (the “axial division“ between centers and peripheries, as Immanuel Wallerstein, a recognized debtor of Cox, called it); and that the control of foreign trade is a determining factor in establishing global hierarchies.

But although we can note the decline of the ultra–hegemony of the United States, it is still too early to certify the new order that will emerge, although all analyses agree on the prominence of Asia and the centrality of the Indo–Pacific space in the times to come. Moreover, a macro–historical view, such as that of Enrique Dussel (particularly in relation to China), allows us to understand that Western centrality has been a rather brief chapter in human history, being, until the Industrial Revolution took off, a subaltern geographical space dependent on Asia.

In short: as an economic fact, multipolarism is a reality. As a geopolitical fact, it is a trend. As a historical fact, an opportunity (let us now see in what sense).

The discreet charm of multipolarity

According to the above very general definitions, does multipolarity promise the end of imperialism? No. Does the “new world order“ herald the cessation of colonial and imperial relations between global centers and peripheries? No. Does this scheme herald the end of asymmetrical relations and the emergence of an international system governed by the principles of full equality, fraternity, self–determination and sovereignty? Even less so, given that the very idea of “poles“ (and therefore of “non–polar“ countries) indicates a form of distribution and regionalization of decision–making capacities, a redistribution of power that does not elude inequalities and asymmetries. So what is the discreet charm of multipolarity and why is it so seductive to non–Western countries (and even, increasingly, to some Western countries)?

Multipolarity is a form, which neither adds nor subtracts per se democratic or any other values. And it is, in fact, a form defined by its heterogeneity: there is no civilizational proposal comparable to the Western one behind the BRICS, the RCEP, the Belt and Road Initiative, or any other equivalent bloc or association. Multipolarity is a point of diversification, and therefore it is not surprising that it coincides with processes of national affirmation and reaffirmation (whether progressive or reactionary).

Practicing, advocating and benefiting from multipolarity does not exclude adopting different and even contradictory positions in domestic and international politics. This, in fact, is nothing new, if we recall the Bandung Conference and the brief charter of founding principles of the Non–Aligned Movement; principles equally “formal“ and “stripped“, ratified by a series of countries that were not only diverse, but even concurred in different and even contradictory ways in the context of the Cold War, some of them sustaining antagonistic societal models and historical conflicts. But those countries that were “geopolitically non–aligned“ (or that sought in the NAM to gain margins of autonomy in the bipolar world) were generally quite “aligned“ in economic terms, either with the capitalist model or with communism in its Soviet version.

Therefore, the idea of a “multipolarity stripped of values”, used as a battering ram of criticism, says little and refutes nothing. Precisely what unifies such a diverse field of aspirations and interests is a series of lowest common denominators (the same “lows” that the West has sustained with its uncomfortable “illiberal” allies, from the dictatorships propitiated by the Chicago Boys in Indonesia and Chile at the time of the implementation of the neoliberal model, to contemporary regimes such as Israel or Saudi Arabia, a country that today is consummating a geopolitical shift that the author’s “values-based approach” could hardly explain.

This leads, of course, to the thorny debate on the Russia-Ukraine-NATO war (tripartite character that has just been corroborated by the confirmed presence of troops of the Atlantic alliance on the battlefields). For Krishnan, “The global and Indian left have legitimized and amplified to varying degrees the Russian ‘fascist’ discourse, embracing the invasion as a multipolar challenge to the unipolar imperialism led by the United States”.

We will not dwell much here, because we have already dealt with this in another article, but we will say, by way of reply: 1) After the combatants, the peripheral countries are the main ones affected by the conflict, and do not derive any material gain from it, so no one could doubt their willingness for peace. 2) From these latitudes, it matters that the war ends, but also how it ends. 3) This war will define the definitive course of the hegemonic transition. 4) The end of the war will have an unequal and combined impact on the global centers and peripheries. 5) An unappealable victory over Russia will lead the United States to refocus its efforts on China and the other “multipolar challengers”, as well as to tighten the screws on its “natural area of influence” in Latin America and the Caribbean. 6) The conquest of the “new American century” pursued by the neoconservatives would extend a global balance of power that gives Europe a privileged place, albeit at the cost of its subordination, but which has brought war and neoliberalism to the rest of the planet. 7) Like all countries, those on the periphery try to look after their own disjointed interests, which makes them neither “illiberal”, “warmongering” nor “reactionary”.

The author asserts that the language of “polarity“ comes from the realist school of international relations, which he claims is incompatible with the Marxist vision, a very debatable assertion in view of the re–reading of numerous canonical texts of the post–Marxian tradition, and above all of the anti–colonial path followed by the anti–colonial revolutions and by non–Western Marxism since the 1920s. But even more importantly, the idea of a desirable balance between “poles“ of power is present (at least in the case of Latin America and the Caribbean) in non–Marxist anticolonial traditions, from Simón Bolívar to José Martí (“from the faithful of America“, “to balance the universe“), passing through countless essayists, political leaders and social scientists.

Does this mean that there is no real or theoretically possible instrumentalization of the multipolar perspective? No, although its illusionary effects are very limited if we stick to the preceding, realistic and limited definitions. Is this the only reason why dozens of countries enthusiastically embrace its perspective? We think not. Does unipolarity (the actually existing form that opposes multipolarity) offer any guarantee of “added democratic values“? Is multipolarity more compatible with authoritarianism than with other political forms and values? Difficult it would be to prove, and Krishnan has certainly not done so in her article.

On the other hand, the author asserts that Russia and China “interpret sovereignty as a disregard for accountability to universal standards of democracy, human rights and equality.“ Perhaps one of the most glaring contradictions Westerners must face is the fact that the very institutional architecture created by the West after the end of World War II (or the Second Great European War) is now so comfortably inhabited by the emerging powers and used in pursuit of multipolarization strategies.

Rather, the United States has been the country that has practiced “disengagement“, defunding the WHO and UNESCO, declaring “preventive wars“ considered illegal by the United Nations itself (as stated by Kofi Annan with respect to the Iraq War), and rejecting or abandoning different international agreements on human rights, such as the Paris Agreement against climate change or the Nuclear Non–Proliferation Treaty with Iran, among others. For example, in 2020, only Bhutan had signed fewer agreements in this area than the United States. For their part, the BRICS have maintained, since their first summit of presidents in Yekaterinburg, that their objective was to strengthen and reform the UN, not to abolish or undermine it.

On the other hand, Krishnan speaks of an “imperialist multipolarity“. This view, which tends to oversimplify the characterization of imperialism (we recommend Claudio Katz’s texts published in ALAI), ends up using the concept to encompass any kind of asymmetry between countries, an abstraction that is of little use (especially in the global peripheries) for drawing an accurate and intelligent relationship with the different emerging poles of power.

A similar view is taken by those who compare the Chinese military base in Djibouti (the only base on foreign soil) with the more than 700 bases deployed by the United States and NATO around the globe, or the intervention of Russian and CSTO troops in Kazakhstan in 2022, with the dozens of invasions, wars and coups d’état sponsored by the United States and its Western allies in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Moreover, this approach ignores the fact that the peripheral countries have always intervened in hegemonic transition contexts by astutely positioning themselves between rival powers, from places of consensus and unity, and alternating strategies of rapprochement and non–alignment. It is possible that, as happened in other times, this multipolar global formation rebels episodically and unsteadily and tends towards the construction of a new planetary hegemony (a sort of “geopolitical closure“); for this reason, the peripheral countries know that they have only a transitory window of opportunity to assert their interests and conquer spaces of unity, sovereignty and autonomy in this period.

In open polemic against the dominant positions in her former party, the author states: “The idea that the duties of international solidarity of the left should be postponed in favor of what is perceived as a national priority is a case of internationalist Marxism clouded by the “realistic“ concept of national interest, applied this time not only to the nation–states, but also to the national parties of the left themselves“. It is interesting to recall here a letter sent by Friedrich Engels to Karl Kautsky on February 7, 1882. There, faced with those who denied the priority placed by the Poles on their national liberation struggles (proposing instead a maximalist and abstract immediate proletarian revolution), Engels’ reply was exactly the opposite of that given by the Indian intellectual to her former comrades:



“Generally speaking, an international movement of the proletariat is only possible among independent nations [...]. As long as Poland remains divided and subjugated, a powerful socialist party cannot develop within the country itself [...] Every Polish peasant and worker who comes out of his lethargy to participate in the common interest is immediately confronted with the fact of national submission; this is the first obstacle he encounters on all sides. [...] It is by no means our task to restrain the efforts of the Poles to attain living conditions essential to their development, or to persuade them that, from an international point of view, national independence is a very secondary question when in fact it is the basis of international cooperation. [...] I am therefore of the opinion that there are two nations in Europe which have not only the right but also the duty to be national before they are international, Ireland and Poland“.

As Engels reminds us, there is no internationalism possible when the very existence of nations (particularly those located “south of the south“) is not guaranteed. The author assures us that it is not a matter of “a zero–sum choice between unipolarity and multipolarity“, only to immediately fall back on another Manichean option: that which forces us to choose between nationality and internationalism or, worse, between liberally conceived democracies and unipolarly defined authoritarianisms. But we will deal with these issues in the second part of this article.

