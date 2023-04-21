Why the Emergence of BRICS Is Reshaping the Global Economy and What It Means for Africa’s Development

Steve Biko Wafula

The formation of bodies such as BRICS is important for several reasons. Firstly, it provides a platform for emerging economies to come together and exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices in areas such as economic development, trade, and investment.

This allows these countries to learn from each other, collaborate on common challenges, and jointly advocate for their interests on the global stage.

Secondly, the BRICS represents a counterbalance to the dominance of the traditional Western powers in the global economy and governance structures. This is important because it helps to promote a more multipolar and democratic world order, where the voices and interests of developing countries are better represented and reflected in global decision-making.

Thirdly, BRICS creates new opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer among its members. By pooling their resources and expertise, the BRICS can leverage their collective economic strength to support sustainable development and shared prosperity in their respective regions.

Fourthly, the BRICS provides an alternative source of financing and development assistance for developing countries, through initiatives such as the New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement. This reduces the dependence of developing countries on traditional donors and lenders and provides them with more options and flexibility to finance their development priorities.

Finally, the formation of the BRICS and other similar bodies promotes South-South cooperation and solidarity, based on a shared history, culture, and vision of a more just and equitable world. This helps to foster greater understanding and goodwill among peoples and nations and contributes to building a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Current Geopolitics

There has been a shift in the global economic landscape in recent years, with emerging economies such as Brazil, India, China, and South Africa (collectively known as BRICS) growing at a faster pace than the G7 nations. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the combined GDP of BRICS nations surpassed that of the G7 nations in 2013 and has continued to increase since then.

This shift is driven by a combination of factors, including favorable demographics, rising levels of education and skill, technological advancements, and supportive government policies. However, it is important to note that the G7 nations still hold significant economic and political influence in the world, and the balance of power is constantly evolving.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) have emerged as a formidable economic bloc in recent years, with a combined GDP of over $20 trillion in 2021, compared to the G7’s GDP of about $35 trillion.

The BRICS countries are characterized by large populations, abundant natural resources, and high levels of economic growth, driven by rising domestic demand, industrialization, and exports to other regions.

In contrast, the G7 nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) are characterized by relatively mature economies, slower growth rates, and declining populations.

The BRICS countries also have significant geopolitical clout, with a growing influence on international trade, finance, and governance, as reflected in the establishment of institutions such as the New Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Furthermore, the BRICS countries are becoming increasingly integrated through bilateral and multilateral agreements, such as the China-led Belt and Road Initiative, the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, and the Brazil-India-South Africa (BISA) cooperation.

The BRICS countries are also investing heavily in innovation and technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy, and space exploration, among other areas.

The G7 nations, on the other hand, are facing various challenges, such as high debt levels, political polarization, and declining competitiveness in key sectors.

In addition, the G7 countries have been criticized for their dominance of international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the United Nations, which are seen as reflecting the interests of the developed world rather than the developing world.

The African Context

For Africa, the rise of the BRICS presents both opportunities and challenges, as the continent seeks to integrate into the global economy and address its development needs. Africa should pay attention to both the G7 and the BRICS but in different ways.

The G7 remains an important economic and political force, with significant influence on the global economy and governance structures. It includes some of Africa’s key partners, such as the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, who provide aid, investment, and trade opportunities to African countries.

Therefore, African countries should continue to engage with the G7, to deepen their partnerships and advocate for their interests on the global stage.

At the same time, Africa should also pay close attention to the BRICS, given their rising economic and political power, and their increasing interest in engaging with Africa. The BRICS countries offer new opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer, which can help to support Africa’s development and integration.

For example, China has become Africa’s largest trading partner and has invested heavily in African infrastructure and industrial projects. India has also been increasing its trade and investment with Africa, particularly in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, and renewable energy. Therefore, Africa should seek to deepen its partnerships with the BRICS and leverage their strengths and resources for mutual benefit.

Ultimately, Africa needs to adopt a balanced and pragmatic approach to engaging with both the G7 and the BRICS, based on its own development priorities and interests. This requires Africa to carefully assess the opportunities and risks of each partnership, build strategic alliances that advance its goals, and promote a more equitable and balanced global economic order that benefits all nations and peoples.

On the one hand, the BRICS countries are increasingly engaging with Africa through trade, investment, and development assistance, providing alternative sources of financing and technology transfer to the traditional donors. For instance, China has become Africa’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching over $200 billion in 2021, and has invested heavily in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing across the continent.

Similarly, India has expanded its economic ties with Africa, particularly in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, and education, and has established a $10 billion fund to support African development projects. Brazil, Russia, and South Africa have also stepped up their engagement with Africa, through various initiatives such as the Brazil-Africa Agriculture Platform, the Russia-Africa Summit, and the South Africa-India-Brazil (SIB) Dialogue Forum.

Moreover, the BRICS countries are promoting South-South cooperation and a multipolar world order, which resonates with Africa’s vision of greater self-reliance and regional integration.

However, the rise of the BRICS also poses challenges for Africa, such as increased competition for resources, technology, and markets, as well as concerns over debt sustainability, environmental impact, and governance standards. African countries need to adopt a strategic approach to engaging with the BRICS, based on a clear assessment of their respective strengths and weaknesses, and a focus on mutual benefits and shared values.

This requires strengthening domestic institutions and policies, enhancing regional integration and cooperation, and engaging in a more assertive and proactive manner with the BRICS countries and other emerging powers.

In particular, Africa needs to prioritize investments in education, innovation, and infrastructure, as well as promote inclusive and sustainable growth, to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the BRICS and the evolving global economic order.

African countries also need to leverage their natural resources, cultural diversity, and strategic location, to attract more investments and trade from the BRICS and other partners.

In conclusion, the rise of the BRICS represents a significant shift in the global economic landscape, with important implications for Africa’s development and integration. While the BRICS countries offer new opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation, they also pose new challenges and risks that require careful management and coordination. Therefore, Africa needs to adopt a proactive and strategic approach to engaging with the BRICS, based on a shared vision of mutual benefits, inclusivity, and sustainability. By doing so, Africa can unlock its potential and contribute to shaping the future of the global economy in a more equitable and balanced manner.

What are the African Leaders saying about BRICs

African leaders have expressed a range of views on BRICS, depending on their respective countries’ interests and priorities. Overall, African leaders have welcomed the emergence of BRICS as a new and important partner for Africa’s development and integration, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

Some African leaders have emphasized the need for a more balanced and equitable partnership between Africa and the BRICS, based on shared values and mutual benefits. They have called for increased investment in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and energy, as well as for greater technology transfer and skills development. They have also urged the BRICS to support Africa’s efforts to promote peace, security, and good governance, and to contribute to the fight against poverty, inequality, and climate change.

Others have expressed concern about the potential risks and challenges of closer ties with the BRICS, particularly in the areas of debt sustainability, environmental degradation, and social inequality. They have called for greater transparency and accountability in BRICS investment and development projects, and for stronger safeguards to protect local communities and the environment. They have also stressed the importance of promoting regional integration and cooperation, and of building strong institutional frameworks to manage BRICS-Africa relations.

Overall, African leaders recognize the importance of engaging with the BRICS as a new and dynamic partner for Africa’s development and integration. They are committed to building strategic and sustainable partnerships that advance Africa’s interests and contribute to shaping the future of the global economy in a more equitable and inclusive manner.

Specific Leaders and their comments on BRICS

Cyril Ramaphosa: The President of South Africa, has been a strong advocate of the BRICS since its inception in 2009, and has played a key role in promoting BRICS-Africa cooperation. He has emphasized the importance of building strong and sustainable partnerships with the BRICS, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

Ramaphosa has praised China for its investments in African infrastructure and energy and has urged other BRICS countries to follow suit. He has also called for increased investment in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, and for greater technology transfer and skills development. Ramaphosa has emphasized the need for a more balanced and equitable partnership between Africa and the BRICS, based on shared values and mutual benefits.

In addition, Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of promoting regional integration and cooperation, and of building strong institutional frameworks to manage BRICS-Africa relations. He has also stressed the need for greater transparency and accountability in BRICS investment and development projects, and for stronger safeguards to protect local communities and the environment. Overall, Ramaphosa has been a strong supporter of the BRICS and its potential to advance Africa’s development and integration.

Paul Kagame: The President of Rwanda, has been a strong advocate of closer ties with the BRICS, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and infrastructure development. He has called for greater cooperation between Africa and the BRICS, and for a more balanced and equitable partnership that supports Africa’s development goals. Kagame has praised China for its investments in African infrastructure and has called on other BRICS countries to follow suit.

Yoweri Museveni: The President of Uganda, has also expressed support for closer ties with the BRICS. He has emphasized the importance of trade and investment partnerships, particularly with China, and has encouraged African countries to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the BRICS. Museveni has praised China for its investments in African infrastructure and energy and has urged other BRICS countries to increase their investments in the region.

Samia Suluhu Hassan: The President of Tanzania, has also expressed support for closer ties with the BRICS. She has emphasized the importance of building strong and sustainable partnerships with the BRICS, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and technology transfer. Suluhu has praised China for its investments in African infrastructure and energy and has called on other BRICS countries to increase their support for African development.

William Ruto: The President of Kenya, has also expressed support for closer ties with the BRICS. He has emphasized the importance of building strong and sustainable partnerships with the BRICS, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and technology transfer. Ruto has praised China for its investments in African infrastructure and energy and has called on other BRICS countries to increase their support for African development.

Steve Biko is the CEO OF Soko Directory and the founder of Hidalgo Group of Companies. Steve is currently developing his career in law, finance, entrepreneurship and digital consultancy; and has been implementing consultancy assignments for client organizations comprising of trainings besides capacity building in entrepreneurial matters.