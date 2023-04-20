Libya: Statement of the Forum of National Political Leaders

Statement of the Forum of National Political Leaders

Held in Sirte on March 15-17, 2023.

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Believing in the need to unify their efforts in these delicate historical circumstances that our dear country is going through after many years of chaos and turmoil and what they created of grave danger to the present and future of our people, and in response to the pressure of their popular bases to work to restore the initiative to find a solution to the Libyan crisis that is based on the will of the people, respond to their hopes and aspirations, and put an end to their increasing life suffering.

Perceiving that the political process which has been going on for years has reached a dead end, due to the reprehensible external interference and the inability of local institutions to confront its futile initiatives aimed at preserving external interests at the expense of our country and its interests, leading to the closing of the doors of hope in finding a resolution that puts an end to agonizing conflicts; responds to the aspirations of the Libyan people to rebuild their state; preserve their dignity; lay the foundations for stability; and stop forever the blunt foreign interference and manipulation of the people’s fate and capabilities.

Deeming in the loss of the opportunities it provided for local and regional tools to resolve the chronic Libyan crisis and put an end to successive political absurdity, shameful economic plunder and the continuous neglect of sovereignty, security, and independence, which made the country a hotbed for foreign mercenaries and a base for hateful colonial bases.

The national political leaders in Libya have realized that the time has come to restore the initiative and reestablish the role of the Libyan people to decide their fate, chart their future, and rebuild their State on democratic foundations based on its glorious history, rich heritage, and legitimate aspirations for progress, development, and prosperity.

And after extensive and in-depth discussions during this preparatory and consultative forum, they, after relying on God Almighty, announce the following:

1. The restoration of the State and the rebuilding of its institutions require uniting the efforts of national forces from now on to formulate a purely Libyan initiative and a comprehensive national project without submitting to external dictates and suspicious projects aimed at realizing foreign interests. Such a project must be based on well-established national constants, foremost of which is preserving the country’s unity, independence, and national security.

2. The United Nations Support Mission and the countries involved in the Libyan affairs shall be called to re-read the scene in order to understand the nature of the crisis and to evaluate their previous positions that contributed to deepening the crisis and urging them to cease non-constructive interventions and to change their methods and direct them towards support and back the will of the Libyans to build their State as the only way to achieve cooperation; to exchange interests; and to open doors to instate equal relations based on mutual respect and the desire for coexistence.

3. The only way to solve the Libyan crisis is to reach a comprehensive agreement among all Libyan parties, reflected in a sacred national charter, emanating from the clear and explicit will of the people, which can only be reached by convening a national conference of a constituent nature that brings together all parties without exception, marginalization, or exclusion. Such a conference must listen to all opinions, remove all fears, spread reassurance, respond to all aspirations, chart the way for building state institutions, correct its political and constitutional path, and lay solid foundations for comprehensive national reconciliation.

4. The national leaders, on their way to convene the founding conference as soon as possible, call for the creation of an appropriate climate to spread reassurance and hope as a top priority for rational political action, by supporting the armed forces and security services to enable them to perform their role in protecting the popular will and national choices.

5. The national political leaders stress the importance of unifying the sovereign, military, security, and economic institutions and appreciate the important role played by the armed forces and their leadership in combating terrorism, rebuilding the army, protecting the borders of the country, eliminating the dens of corruption and crime. They also salute the efforts of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to enforce the law, deter crime and impose the prestige of the State.

6. The national political leaders announce the formation of a committee to follow up on the results of this preparatory, consultative forum. This committee shall communicate with all parties and local and international bodies to present the Forum’s initiative and visions geared to solve the crisis and create the necessary conditions for convening the founding conference as soon as possible in order to formulate a unified vision and a real road map to solve the crisis in a serious way that guarantees stability and reconciliation and rebuild state institutions.

The national political leaders, as they conclude the work of their forum, extend their deep thanks to the General Command of the Armed Forces, which made this meeting possible in the safe city of Sirte, which is looking forward to embracing such national activities as it embraced the major jihad battles against brutal colonialism and salutes its honorable people. They also extend their thanks and gratitude to the national forces in the House of Representatives who supported the forum and facilitated its convening and was generous in such support. They, finally, pray to God Almighty to make this meeting a good omen and a turn of hope for a successful political process that heals the wounds of the homeland, restores pride to our people, and bring back to our country its prestigious position above the earth and under the sun.

The National Political Leaders’ Forum

Issued in Sirte on Friday, March 17, 2023

