Exclusive Interview with Brazil’s President Lula

CGTN

Brazil is back…

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sat with Wang Guan in east China’s Shanghai on his first day in China for this edition of Leaders Talk. With former President Dilma Rousseff now chairing the New Development Bank, he looks to boost ties with China and give more weight to the BRICS economies, calling for an end to the dominance of the dollar. President Lula believes China’s role in global affairs is a force for good and change. He tells Wang that he hopes to get China to play a leadership role in ending the conflict in Ukraine. President Lula concludes this interview with a heart-to-heart, explaining what motivates him and keeps him going.