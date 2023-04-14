It’s Lula!

Urariano Mota

I remember Recife from my youth, that wonderful moment: seeing, hearing and feeling the value of Lula in the hearts of the people.

Across the street from the Imperial Cinema, the first branch of the Banco Azteca do Brasil was about to be inaugurated. The bank is located on Água Fria (Coldwater Street) Avenue in Recife. Men, women and children often relax in the square, as they did 60 years ago, gathering to dance the frevo. But on March 27, 2008, people gathered in the square not for the carnival, let alone to celebrate the inauguration of the bank, but because Lula was coming. Lula was coming to inaugurate the bank, and at the time, it became a popular phrase: Lula is coming!

On that day, numerous people gathered in the square, a crowd, so to speak! People gathered precisely because of the phrase: “Lula is coming!” Many people dream of substantial changes in their lives, and Suzanne, a plump woman with large brown eyes, was one of them, eager for her life to change. I was talking to Suzanne in the crowd:

“What do you want from Lula?” I asked.

“Are you a member of his team?” Suzanne said.

“No…”. (Actually I wanted to say to her “I’m like you”, but I was silent)

“I want 150 reals.”

“For what?”

“I want to buy sausages, bread, charcoal, guarana, beer, cheese, corn, and then, make dumplings, sweet polenta ……”

“Can you buy that much for 150 reals?!”

“Just trying to solve my immediate needs. I have a cart to sell snacks from. Need his help ……”

Susana was holding a folded piece of paper with her request to the Brazilian president. We were on the other side of the fence that encircles the entire Coldwater Plaza (Largo de Água Fria) made up of iron trestles. Journalists passed by without bothering to look at us, knowing their importance. On the other side of the fence, a very young journalist was interviewing two authorities. They were presumably persons of authority, because they were large and tall, fair–skinned, and wearing plaid suits. His cameraman looked inattentive on the sidelines, not caring about his boss’s conversation, and then, turning his back on him, started talking on his cell phone.

Lula was late for the inauguration, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. It was now 4 p.m. A man in a black suit stands in the 38-degree heat, in charge of security. His body is as stiff as a statue, his eyes filled with a bronze blank stare.

“How long have you been here?” I ask.

“Since 9 a.m.”

“Aren’t you hot in a black suit in the hot sun?”

“I can’t help it!”

“How much do you get paid per day?”

“25 reais, with lunch.”

I saw a security supervisor bring him a bullet and a cup of coffee, and suddenly there was a shout and applause from the crowd, and the security personnel looked to the commotion crowd rushing to maintain order. A child shouted, “Lula is here!” The crowd was now so packed that if I took my feet off the ground, I would lose my standing position. I wondered how these young people had waited quietly from 9 a.m. until 16:30 p.m. A shout of surprise now, as if a wave were pushing against me, a current of electricity through the entire body.

“Scouts! Look at all the scouts!”

A black car crossed the trestle bridge and pulled up in front of the Aztec Bank.

“I thought Lula would be passing by and would step out of the car in front of the crowd.”

A lady behind me said to me, “Not him, Lula wouldn’t do that.” Suddenly, the crowd became more agitated. Not far away there was a violent noise, not the rattle of fireworks or the explosion of tires. The rumble grew louder and louder, the crowd became uncontrollable, and everyone became extremely excited. People who had suffered, loved and expected shouted: “It’s Lula! It’s Lula! Lula is coming!”

Everyone was screaming. The screams of the crowd on the spot grew louder and deafening. Women, boys, and men attracted the attention of the president, who didn’t know which way to go in the trestle fence.

Surrounded by the crowd, Lula came to us. People rushed in Lula’s direction shouting Lula’s name. Screams, tears, shouts, people became frantic around Lula, even the black-suited security guards could hardly maintain the order now.

As a journalist, the last time I saw a similar scene in the cold water district (Água Fria) was in 1965, when the Recife Orchestra played an orchestra called Vassourinhas, and no force could stop the people from enjoying the music.

Now there was no Frevo dance, no orchestra, and this time the crowd partied as if a pop star had appeared. President Lula conveys the idea of the wise man, who has the ability to help the suffering and is fascinating. Because he knows the importance of the people. That’s why women cry out, “Lula, my handsome man!” Why do men hold his hand with strength and warmth? Why did the boys lift their heads and look at Lula? All the boys looked up, so I realized that Lula was intoxicating us like a glass of warm wine, just like the carnival in Água Fria in 2008, when Lula came. On that day, a huge crowd gathered and our community was the capital of Brazil.



Urariano Mota: Writer and journalist. author of the novels “Soledad no Recife”, (“Soledad in Recife)”, “O filho renegado de Deus” (“God’s renegade son”) and “A mais longa duração da juventude”, translated and published in the United States as “Never-Ending Youth”.

Chinese Translation by Juan Shang

English Translation by Internationalist 360°