Central America Redesigns its Positions vis-à-vis China and the U.S.

In just six years, the Central American diplomatic landscape has changed abruptly: almost the entire region now supports the “One China” policy. Will the subregion be able to successfully navigate the murky waters of strategic competition between China and the United States?

When the government of Xiomara Castro announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and the People’s Republic of China and the severing of relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan), it was not a surprise to anyone. It was rather an expected move, the result of a balance of costs and benefits on an exclusive relationship, which involves choosing China or Taiwan and also weighing the consequences on the relationship with a partner such as the United States.

Until five years ago, Central America was a bastion of relations with the Republic of China (hereinafter Taiwan); gradually most of the countries in the subregion have joined the concert of nations that recognize the People’s Republic of China (hereinafter China). This about-face must be read in a global, subregional and bilateral relations context.

In general terms, the global context can be described as a crisis of the so-called “rules-based liberal order” hegemonized by the United States. This element, together with the strategic competition between the United States and China, points to the emergence of a new global order “under construction”, which for some will be multipolar, while for others it will be characterized by bipolarity. The Covid-19 pandemic and the deployment of Russia’s Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine have revealed some features of what could be the world order in gestation, and both events have accelerated it.

The strategic competition between the United States and China is being waged in different areas in which the powers display their instruments of power: diplomatic, informational, military, economic, financial, socio-cultural, technological, commercial, environmental, ideological, public health and intelligence. China’s advances in critical areas of power are perceived as threats by the United States, which sees its role weakening not only at the global level, but also in its traditional areas of influence, which are no longer exclusive.

As a region, Latin America and the Caribbean is a recognized area of U.S. influence; in the strategic competition it becomes a contested space, but this condition entails particularities in the subregions and countries. It is therefore important to point out the strategic importance of Central America for China and the United States.

Why is Central America important?

The Central American subregion has geographical characteristics that throughout history have motivated the interest of the powers: this space has special conditions, which could be qualified as a geological comparative advantage for the construction of new interoceanic passages. In a context of strategic competition – as has happened in almost all transitions of domination – control of the main trade routes becomes a critical issue because of the possibility of blocking competitors and adversaries. In the case of Central America, the Isthmus of Panama -to cite an example- connects not only North America with South America, but also facilitates maritime trade routes between the East and West coasts of the United States, and between the Asian region with the East coast of the United States and Western Europe.

Central America is the geographic space in the hemisphere that throughout history has had the largest number of bioceanic connection projects, which shows its strategic and geopolitical importance, well known to the United States and not ignored by China.

Historically, the United States has been wary of the relations of Central American countries with other powers, even if they were Japan or the United Kingdom (Yao, 2023), at the time, its partners; therefore, the deployment of diplomatic pressures and the threat of coercive measures by the United States, in the search for the countries of the region not to break their relations with Taiwan, comes as no surprise.

Latin America and the Caribbean’s bilateral relations with China go through the United States. Until 2017, with the exception of Costa Rica – which had established relations with China in 2007 – the rest of the Central American countries had relations with Taiwan, which gave it a greater weight than China in the political and diplomatic spheres.

Taiwan is an ally of the United States, which in the diplomatic sphere hinders China’s progress wherever the island has official relations, since Chinese foreign policy demands the recognition of one China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory. This dispute is functional to the U.S. policy of containment of China, thus encouraging Central American countries to maintain relations with the island.

China’s main interest lies in achieving recognition of its sovereignty over Taiwan and weakening its legitimacy. That is the reason why Central America appears as a key piece, in addition to the geographical advantages of the area, which are not limited to the Panama Canal or the projected Canal in Nicaragua. Other possible routes have also been evaluated: through the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the Darien or the Gulf of Urabá (Rodrigues, 2019). Although these options did not become real projects due to their complexity and the very existence of the Panama Canal, the requirements of world trade and the oversaturation of port infrastructures in a context of technological development would justify the reactivation and feasibility of this type of project.

China is making inroads in Central America

In a period of six years Central America went from being a region mostly related to Taiwan to having a privileged relationship with China. In 2017 Panama ceases to recognize Taiwan, in 2018 El Salvador does so, in 2021 Nicaragua and in 2023 Honduras, leaving only Belize (linked to the Caribbean) and Guatemala, which according to Evan Ellis (2023) could, after the June 2024 elections, change its preferences.

The next step in the establishment of relations with China by the Central American countries has been the signing of a memorandum of understanding to become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is China’s global geopolitical project. The first country in the hemisphere to join the BRI was Panama, followed by Costa Rica, El Salvador and Nicaragua. In a relatively short period of time, China managed to change the map of Central American relations by breaking the strongest regional fortification that Taiwan had in the world.

The corollary of this Chinese advance is the loss of U.S. muscle over foreign policy decisions motivated by economic interests of the countries in the area, regardless of the political color of their governments.

The internationalization of Chinese companies has boosted China’s economic presence throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as a trading partner, investor and lender, which constitutes an opportunity to access complementary capital to address the problems of growth and development, for which the region does not have sufficient financial and technological resources. The resources granted by traditional partners such as the United States and the European Union have been insufficient and often conditioned by extra-economic variables.

Taiwan’s policy towards Central America always had as its main objective the recognition of its statehood in the United Nations, in addition to blocking any Chinese attempt to approach the Central American Integration System (SICA) in which Taiwan was an Extra-Regional Observer, as well as a Non-Regional Partner of the Central American Bank (CABEI).

The resources granted by the island included donations, low-interest loans, financing and construction of government buildings, scholarships, among others. They promoted visits by top Central American officials and invitations to visit Taiwan. In 2017 they established visa waivers for Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize, which was very well received as these are countries that face serious visa restrictions for qualifying as migrant-sending countries. Taiwanese diplomacy reacted very quickly to the severance of diplomatic relations and promptly cancelled cooperation and aid plans. Its offer of resources was not suitable to compete with those granted by the United States and China.

Chinese counterweight to the U.S.: geopolitical significance

The chain severance by most Central American countries of diplomatic relations with Taiwan and its establishment with China merits some reflections at several levels:

Hemispheric

The United States continues to be the most important actor for the sub-region; it is a partner with the capacity to influence critical variables such as remittances, migration regulations and cooperation on security issues; this makes Central American countries very sensitive to U.S. pressures for fear of losing support and resources coming from that actor.

Although U.S. control over critical variables that affect the daily lives of Central Americans is a strength in favor of that country, the pressures to not establish relations with China first, and to break them after they were established, did not succeed in reversing the path that had been trodden. Although in several countries commitments have been modified, leading to the cancellation in some cases, and postponement in others, of major projects agreed upon by previous governments -as has occurred in El Salvador and Panama- none of them have backed down under the pressure they have suffered.

Under the Donald Trump administration, the demands to cease assistance to the Northern Triangle governments were expanded. Note that the first wave in this century of establishing relations with China occurs under the Trump administration, which reduced by 30% the resources allocated to these three countries (CRS, 2019) disregarding the priority that the subregion had in Barack Obama’s time.

The Chinese proposals, as well as a formal participation in their initiatives, would allow these countries access to complementary resources, but without establishing affinity between political projects as a condition for developing cooperative ventures. China explicitly mentions its interest in having non-ideologized relations with countries of different political orientation (Ministry, 2016). In summary, although Central America continues to be an area of influence of the United States, it has lost its exclusivity and we are now facing an area in dispute.

Bilateral

The establishment of diplomatic relations with China has generally been preceded by an economic approach: such is the case of Honduras, the last country to establish relations with the Asian giant.

China has become the second supplier of goods to the Honduran market after the United States. Since 2015 there has been a China-Honduras Chamber of Commerce and Industries and for more than a decade the idea of turning the country into a production platform for manufactured goods with Chinese technology has been handled.

China’s flagship project in Honduras is the Patuca III hydroelectric plant, a large project ($349 million). Despite its official relations with Taiwan, Chinese companies have undertaken large-scale projects and this year there is talk of a $300 million project to finance and build a new dam, Patuca II, in that country (Ellis, 2023).

The establishment of relations should not be interpreted as tacit support for the Chinese political or economic project. It has been economic pragmatism, together with the evaluation of the costs derived from the possible reactions of the United States versus the benefits of the relationship with the Asian country, that has prevailed. Experts in the region have typified the pragmatism of these decisions as active non-alignment, or diplomacy of equidistance. In Central America there has not been a conceptualization that accounts for this position of resilience, which implies certain levels of friction with the United States.

In the bilateral relationship with the United States, some Central American countries have relieved the tension of their decision by making concessions in relation to third parties that do not represent a vital interest.

Sub-Regional

SICA has accumulated one of the most successful integration experiences in the region and it has developed in a context of political-ideological diversity of its members. In the face of China, the region has suffered from the absence of a common spokesperson to formulate its demands and enable it to overcome its position as a passive taker/receiver of proposals. An exercise of this nature in the subregional space could be a benchmark for the rest of the region.

Strategic dispute, questions and concerns in the Central American context

The step taken by Honduras and Nicaragua breaks Taiwan’s preeminence as a non-regional observer in SICA bodies. Will China replace Taiwan in that position and in CABEI? The current list of SICA observer states and organizations is heterogeneous in composition and includes adversarial powers such as the United States and several of its allies, on the one hand, and Russia, on the other. This augurs interesting debates in the near future, although a postponement of this discussion cannot be ruled out until the profiles of the new map of world power are clearer.

A common practice among the countries participating in projects with China is the use of local currencies in exchanges, but two of the countries of greatest interest to China -El Salvador and Panama- are formally dollarized countries: could cryptocurrencies be an option?

Central American countries, by formalizing their relations with China, could benefit from its competition with the United States, as long as competition prevails and not contention, in which case the costs of their participation would rise due to the weight that the relationship with both contenders has on their economies.

The balance of competition between these two powers will be determined by: (a) the role of the United States in the subregion, by the pressures it exerts on sensitive issues and by the resources it brings into play to neutralize the influence of its rival; (b) by the effectiveness of Chinese diplomacy and its capacity to dissuade the region’s leaders; (c) by the offer of cooperation, loan conditions and investment commitments; and, (d) by the effect of U.S. communicational deployment to dissuade countries from becoming involved in major projects with China (Regueiro, 2020).

For their part, Central American countries will have to maintain a balance between calculating the advantages of deepening and expanding relations with China and overt or surreptitious opposition, probably accompanied by U.S. sanctions (Regueiro, 2020).

Eventually, changes in government resulting from the electoral cycle may imply greater rapprochement/distancing, or the cooling of certain projects due to U.S. pressures. What is certain is that, in order to compete with China, the United States will have to improve its offer, and this may offer a new context for managing dependence (Regueiro, 2020).

Lourdes María Regueiro Bello raduated in Political Economy at the University of Havana. Professor and researcher at the Center for International Policy Research (CIPI). Co-coordinator of the WG “China and the Map of World Power” of CLACSO.

