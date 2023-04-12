The Dali Lama: A “Saint” on the White House Payroll

Misión Verdad

Buddhist leader promotes abuse and slavery like other Tibetan monks, landowners and aristocrats who support him (Photo: Archive)

A disturbing event went viral in recent days: during an audience in McLeod Ganj, a northern Indian suburb, the so-called Dalai Lama asked a child, “Can you suck my tongue?” and then pulled it out. In an unusual way, the act unleashed laughter among those present without the 87-year-old spiritual leader of Lamaism or Tibetan Buddhism’s naturalness changing one iota.

The video was recorded on February 28 in the aforementioned locality where Tenzin Gyatso-his real name- exercises as spiritual leader and lives in exile since the failure of the 1951 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese government.

ABUSE AS TRADITION

When it is said that Tibet is remote, it is because, before the Chinese revolution, it was a place that could only be accessed by pack animals. It is a plateau considered Asia’s largest freshwater reservoir, separated from South Asia by the highest geological formation in the world: the Himalayan Mountains.

From there, the highest region on Earth with an average altitude of 4,900 meters above sea level, comes a culture that resulted in a social caste system in which oppression and exclusion were combined with isolation, energy restrictions and low population density.

Before the aforementioned revolution Tibet lived in a theocracy where 95% of the population were slaves or serfs and 5% of the elite were monks, landowners and aristocrats. According to their their law, a monk or landlord was worth his weight in gold, while a woman, artisan or peasant was worth his weight in straw.

Cutting off legs and arms was a common punishment for slaves while a common punishment for women was to force them to wear a heavy wooden board around their necks for weeks at a time. Slaves would also be constantly chained, whether they were working in the fields or locked in rooms.

It is that system of things that is claimed by the so-called Dalai Lama, a Tibetan citizen who serves as the leader of the Central TibetanAdministration, a so-called Tibetan government in exile. The same leader who in 2018 acknowledged, for the first time, that he was aware of sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers “since the 1990s” and that “in 1993” he already discussed the issue with Western Buddhist leaders.

HOLINESS OR INTERFERENCE?

The religious man has been involved in the geopolitical tensions between China and India stemming from border issues since 1962. The borders of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh are part of the conflict that has led to bloody clashes between ground troops from both sides. The trigger was China’s construction of a road connecting the Chinese regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. Aksai Chin was claimed by India.

Earlier, in 1959, the Sino-Indian War began in which several violent conflicts occurred between the two countries after the Tibetan uprising, due to India’s recognition of the Dalai Lama, who is known to the Tibetan people as Gyalwa Rinpoche and is considered by some Buddhists as a human incarnation of God.

Documents released by the U.S. State Department reported in 1998 that, during the 1960s, the exiled Tibetan community secretly pocketed up to $1.7 million a year from the CIA. After this fact was published, the Dalai Lama’s own organization released a statement admitting that millions of dollars were provided by the CIA during the 1960s to send armed squads to Tibet to undermine the Chinese revolution.

The Dalai Lama’s annual share was 186,000 dollars, which positions his role within an interference strategy implemented by Washington. On the other hand, the Indian intelligence also financed him along with other Tibetan “exiles”. Neither Gyatso nor the CIA have made any statement on the matter, but it is known that the CIA’s Tibetan program has sought to support anti-Chinese activities and to create overseas offices within Tibet to lobby for international support, which remains a concern for Beijing.

The Dalai Lama and Leopoldo Lopez are financed by the same interference agency: the NED (Photo: Archive)

ANOTHER “GOVERNMENT IN EXILE” FINANCED BY THE NED

Today, mostly through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and other avenues of soft power, the U.S. Congress continues to allocate more than $2 million a year to Tibetans in India, and millions more for “democratic activities” within the Tibetan exile community. The Dalai Lama also receives money from financier George Soros, who now runs the CIA-created Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other institutes.

In 1999 The New York Times noted that Tenzin Gyatso is still revered in Tibet, although few Tibetans would identify with the aristocratic clans that fled with him in 1959. Info World War Zone points out that many Tibetan farmers have no interest in returning to the clans the land they obtained thanks to the Chinese land reform that eradicated the feudal practices maintained by the spiritual leader and his entourage.

In the last years of the 80’s, an intense period of the Cold War, there were strong struggles in the cities of Tibet against the Chinese government that resulted in mass shootings and arrests. This revived the image of the Dalai Lama after long years of obscurity in the international arena. It was thus, with intelligence operations by the collective West, that he began to be treated as a celebrity and was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

Like other dissidents, the religious man moves among the circuits of money disbursed by the NED and other agencies (Photo: NED).

Global Times has referred to his relationship with the NED, whose programs are focused on strengthening the forces of “Tibetan independence” and promoting this “struggle” in multilateral spaces.

In 2019, the NED awarded $600,000 in grants for programs such as “Strengthening the Tibetan Movement: Campaigns, Training and Strategic Organizing,” designed with a view to boosting the capacity of “Tibetan independence” elements. The goal is to launch social movements in the region to lobby and pressure the international community to interfere in Tibet.

In 2020 the NED provided $1 million in grants for programs such as “Tibet Times Newspaper,” which operated and maintained both Tibetan language newspapers and websites, and provided the platform for the activities of the “Tibetan Government in Exile” and independence organizations. Others have sought to “gather evidence” on human rights issues, attack China’s policy on freedom of religious belief, and get Tibetans to participate in so-called “Tibetan Government-in-Exile” elections and decision-making.

Last Monday he issued a statement apologizing for the disturbing event last February 28.In 2019 he also did so for saying in an interview with the BBC that if a woman were to succeed him she would have to be “attractive.”



This modern-day saint, considered the patron saint of children in crossfire, claims to be waging a “non-violent” struggle against an “oppressive government”; but in reality he is part of the now familiar soft coup agendas instrumented by the U.S. corporatocracy and its allies. It should not be overlooked that Tibet also possesses vast reserves of more than 10 different metals, including lithium, an essential component of the so-called “green transition”.

