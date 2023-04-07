-Thai “human rights activist” Sirikan Chaloernsiri has called for the US to “seize this opportunity” and “restore democracy” in Thailand by ensuring the opposition takes power;

-Sirikan’s opposition group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights has been funded since its creation in 2014 by the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED);

-The NED funds the core opposition groups leading anti-government protests in Thailand since 2019 (the last Thai general elections) and seeks to install billionaire-led opposition parties into power to roll back Thai relations with China;

-Sirikan made her appeal on “Just Security,” a US-based website whose advisory board is chaired by US State Department employees including Avril Haines who oversaw torture and mass murder-by-drone during the Obama administration;

-The US doesn’t seek to “restore democracy” in Southeast Asia, but instead to eliminate governments pursuing independent foreign policies, Sirikan and her “Thai Lawyers for Human Rights” consist of the “color revolution” template used to achieve this in Thailand;

References:

Guardian – US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004): https://www.theguardian.com/world/200…