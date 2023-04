A conference of political parties that claim to be progressive will meet in Chile this weekend. While many of the attendees are allies – some say puppets – of Washington, organizers did not invite representatives from the leftist governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Don DeBar, Stephen Sefton, Camila Escalante

Chilean police are set to have new powers to use firearms against the civilian population. Human rights groups and leftist parties oppose the move. https://t.co/eYUHx4AlFb — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) April 5, 2023

Chileans and all of Latin America must denounce the unacceptable hostile attacks of US-puppet @GabrielBoric against the people and government of Nicaragua in his speech at the Ibero-American Summit yesterday, in which he unjustifiably refers to Nicaragua as a dictatorship. — Camila (@camilapress) March 26, 2023