U.S. Prepares for Election amid Undeclared Civil War

Observateur Continental

A black plume rises as a result of a controlled detonation Monday of part of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains in East Palestine, Ohio.Gene J. Puskar / AP file

Trains derail, factories explode, power plants fail... The news in the United States resembles war bulletins. More precisely, a chronicle of guerrilla warfare.

On February 26, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in North Carolina; earlier, the FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for information about sabotage at three power plants in that state.

On February 28, a train derailed in Florida. According to Fox News, it was carrying 135,000 liters of propane in its tanks.

On March 1, explosions sounded at a metal plant in Cleveland, Ohio. That same day, a leak of an unknown chemical occurred in Burlington, Wisconsin, where the evacuation of residents began.

On March 4, a large fire broke out in Cincinnati (capital of Ohio) affecting two large buildings, firefighters had difficulty controlling the fire for half a day.

On March 5, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clark County, Ohio. Authorities are asking all residents to stay safe and avoid the accident area because the train was carrying chemicals.

On March 5, in Atlanta, Georgia, a group of 50 people attacked a police training center under construction, law enforcement repelled the attack, arrested 35 people and immediately charged 23 with terrorism.

On March 7, another bizarre train accident occurred in Ohio: a train crashed into a garbage truck, cars overturned, at least one person died, and emergency services are asking people to stay away from the area where the cars are located.

On March 8, a train carrying petroleum products derailed in Oklahoma. That same day, another railroad accident occurred in West Virginia (three injuries), a large amount of diesel fuel spilled into the New River, and a large fire broke out on a multi–story oil rig with hazardous materials in Mobile, Alabama, which firefighters did not even attempt to put out.

On March 9, a large fire broke out at a warehouse in Omaha, Nebraska. Firefighters were unable to control the flames. That same day, a train carrying petroleum products derailed in Alabama.

On March 10, three people were injured when a train derailed in Summers County, West Virginia. The accident was caused by a piece of rock on the tracks.

On March 13, a train struck a trailer left by a truck on a railroad crossing in Arkansas.

On March 14, a chemical plant caught fire in Indiana.

On March 15, a wastewater treatment plant exploded in Maryland. That same evening, a freight train derailed near the town of Topock in Mohave County, Arizona.

On March 16, a freight train derailed in Washington State, causing several tanks (over 19 tons) of diesel fuel to leak.

On March 17, another train accident occurred in Kentucky with an overturned train. That same day, another freight train derailed in Louisiana.

On March 21, a train carrying petroleum products in tanks derailed in Maine.

On March 22, a passenger train derailed in California due to a tree on the tracks.

On March 22, powerful explosions occurred at the Ineos Phenol chemical plant in Pasadena, Texas. Several industrial facilities were destroyed by fire.

On March 23, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Massachusetts.

On March 24, a new radiation leak occurred at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota (in the previous leak in November 2022, 400,000 gallons of radioactive water had spilled into the groundwater).

On March 25, an explosion and large fire occurred at the RM Palmer chocolate factory in Reading, Pennsylvania, with several buildings collapsing, trapping workers. The Susquehanna Valley Tribune reported numerous injuries and seven deaths. Authorities advised residents to drink bottled water “as a precaution“ after a chemical leak into the Delaware River.

On March 27, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed near the town of Wyndmere, North Dakota, with more than 30 cars on board. It was reported that petroleum products used in the production of asphalt were spilled. That same day, an explosion occurred at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, Texas, injuring people. In California, a second train consisting of 55 cars and 2 locomotives derailed within 24 hours. Shortly thereafter, several barges “partially sank“ in the Ohio River near Louisville, including one containing 1,400 tons of methanol, “a toxic alcohol used in industry as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.

The incident in California became the sixteenth (!) such rail accident in a month. Authorities remain silent on the causes of these events.

In the 10 months from February to November alone, there were no fewer than 108 acts of sabotage at energy facilities in the United States, using firearms, rebar, rocks, flammable substances and improvised explosive devices.

In the context of all these events, on March 25, Donald Trump held a large rally of his supporters in the Texas town of Waco. The arrest, despite the promises of the U.S. administration and the date set for the arrest, did not take place after all.

The city of Waco is a symbolic location. Thirty years ago, a battle took place here between the armed sect “Branch Davidians“ and FBI agents, who wanted to disarm the cultists. The siege lasted 51 days and ended with an assault with armored vehicles and helicopters, more than 85 people died.

In retaliation to the “feds“ for the Waco siege, right–wing extremist Timothy McVeigh organized the largest attack (before 9/11) in American history – the bombing of a government building in Oklahoma City in April 1995, killing 168 people. Timothy McVeigh, a veteran of the Gulf War (against Iraq in 1991), hoped to stir up a rebellion of free Americans against the government – the famous “Washington swamp“ that Donald Trump had promised to drain.