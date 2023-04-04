The Counter-Summit for Democracy

On 2 April 2023, Friends of Socialist China and the International Manifesto Group co-hosted a powerful and successful Counter-Summit for Democracy, a response to the US-sponsored so-called Summit for Democracy held a few days earlier.

The participants at this counter-summit exposed the hegemonic reality behind the US’s talk of a ‘rules-based world order’; explored alternative models of democracy; denounced US-led attempts at ‘decoupling’ and incitement of division; promoted an emerging multipolar, multilateral model of international relations; and called for for global cooperation to solve the vast problems collectively faced by humanity.

The videos from the event are embedded below.

Full event stream

Carlos Martinez: the ‘democracies vs autocracies’ narrative is part of an imperialist propaganda war

Margaret Kimberley: democracy and imperialism are antithetical

Lowkey: the West’s record of genocidal war speaks to its commitment to human rights

Luna Oi: the US working class and oppressed groups suffer systematic abuse of their human rights

Carlos Ron: Latin Americans understand very well that the US has no respect for our sovereignty

Pawel Wargan: the antidote to this brutal capitalist democracy is popular, socialist democracy

Calla Walsh: the ‘democratic’ US is suffocating Cuba because of its socialist democracy

Ju-Hyun Park: Build solidarity with Korea’s anti-imperialist struggle

Mohammad Marandi: The West is a declining empire

Ben Norton: participant list shows that the Summit for Democracy is really a Summit for Hypocrisy

Friends of Socialist China