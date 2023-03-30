Nicaragua on the Fight Against Contemporary Neocolonial Practices

STATEMENT BY THE GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA

AT THE FIRST MEETING OF THE ORGANIZING COMMITTEE OF THE FORUM OF SUPPORTERS

OF THE “FIGHT AGAINST THE CONTEMPORARY PRACTICES OF NEOCOLONIALISM.”

“FIGHT AGAINST CONTEMPORARY NEO-COLONIAL PRACTICES”

Comrade, Denis Moncada,

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Moscow, March, 2023

Sisters and Brothers, Comrades, Friends,

1. From our Nicaragua, Worthy and Blessed, Independent, Free, Sovereign, we convey the Fraternal and Revolutionary Greetings of Comandante Daniel Ortega, President of the Republic of Nicaragua and Secretary General of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and Comrade Rosario Murillo, Vice President, to the participating delegations.

2. We salute the United Russia Party, its leaders and members for holding this First Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the Forum of Supporters of the “Struggle against Contemporary Practices of Neocolonialism” and to collectively analyze the neocolonial actions of Western powers against Sovereign States and Dignified Peoples.

3. It is necessary to strengthen the bonds of Brotherhood and camaraderie by sharing the principles and Values that we uphold in defense of Independence, Sovereignty, Self-determination and non-interference in the affairs of each State, its People and Government, counteracting destructive neocolonialism.

4. The so-called “contemporary neocolonial practices” are the same methods used by the imperialist countries in the past, adapted to the new information and communication technologies; their control over the international financial and commercial system; military advancements and their manipulation of global development institutions and international law.

5. It is based on the same concepts of racial, national, cultural or religious supremacy and the hegemonic notion of manifest destiny, based on which they arrogate the right to enslave and subordinate the Free Peoples of the World.

6. In this century, the North American empire and its Western accomplices have waged bloody wars against the peoples of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, causing millions of victims among the dead, disabled, wounded, orphans and refugees; looting their natural resources and destroying their invaluable National Historical Heritage and that of Humanity.

7. In Latin America and the Caribbean, they have promoted coups or attempted coups against freely elected governments in Venezuela (2002), Haiti (2004), Honduras (2009), Ecuador (2010), Paraguay (2012), Brazil (2016), Nicaragua (2018), Bolivia (2019) and Peru (2022) and despite the international clamor; the United States maintains the criminal blockade against the Brotherly Cuban People.

8. The Western imperial powers have intensified their perverse practice of imposing unilateral, illegal, coercive and arbitrary measures against peoples and governments who exercise their Right to National Sovereignty, Independence and Self-determination and who advance in the construction of their own model of political, economic, social and cultural development, in accordance with their history and national identity, free from interference, interventionism, threats or foreign aggression.

9. These unilateral measures, wrongly referred to as “sanctions”, that mainly target developing countries, threaten their state institutions, limits their access to financing for development and undermines their economies, with the aim of destabilizing and sowing fear by overthrowing democratically and constitutionally elected Governments.

10. Along with this, the corporate media, the western entertainment industry and even social media platforms, some NGO’s and the so-called Civil Society, are used as propaganda weapons to deploy disinformation campaigns and “fake news”, as well as to encourage discrimination towards any non-Western political, social, economic or cultural elements, even going so far as to try to invisibilize the undeniable contributions of great civilizations such as the Arab, Turkish, Persian, Chinese, Russian, Indian and others.

11. They take advantage of their dominance and control of international financial institutions to hinder access to loans and grants, blocking and impeding the ability of developing countries to meet their poverty reduction aims, the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. Likewise, they carry out unfair financial practices, such as the arbitrary and illegal inclusion in gray and black lists, associated with financial risk reduction or the elimination of correspondent banking mechanisms, which make access to credit more expensive and contributes to unfair indebtedness.

12. Neocolonialism is evident in the progressive politicization of the United Nations System, with the imposition of agendas and double standards in human rights issues, which turn the UN institutions into extensions of the meddling and interventionist foreign policy of the imperial powers.

13. The world, however, is moving rapidly towards Multipolarity, with irreversible tendencies of political, social, economic and cultural integration between Brotherly Countries and Peoples; the creation of un-conditioned cooperation mechanisms; greater investment and trade openness towards non-traditional markets; as well as in the consolidation of positions of developing countries, addressing issues that should guide the agenda of the international community, such as the fight against poverty, the prevention of war, the climate crisis, food security, the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, cooperation in energy matters, the advancement of the decolonization process, comprehensive sustainable development and peace.

14. This new Multipolar World Order is grounded on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, the same ones that neocolonialism seeks to ignore, such as mutual respect; non- discrimination; absolute equality among Sovereign States, regardless of geographic or population size, military or economic power; and is based on universal values such as Peace, Development, Equality, Justice, Democracy and Freedom; always prioritizing negotiation, concord and mutually beneficial cooperation, above conflict, aggressions and unilateral, coercive and illegal measures.

15. Nicaragua promotes and defends respect for the principles that govern International Law, compliance with the Charter of the United Nations, its principles and purposes, ensuring respect for equality between States, non-interference in internal affairs, abstaining from the use of force or the threat of the use of force and the non-imposition of unilateral, illegal and coercive measures.

16. Nicaragua supports full decolonization in our Hemisphere, so that Our Latin American and Caribbean America maybe a Territory Free of Colonialism and Colonies, in any of its forms and manifestations, including for the People of Puerto Rico, and the restitution to the Argentine Republic of its Sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

17. Multipolarity is the correct response of Developing Countries against Neocolonialism, which is the very same imperialism that has always sought to subdue the Planet and Humanity, and that currently pushes us towards the precipice of nuclear war, environmental collapse, destruction, instability, poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

18. The neocolonial model is fading, diminishing along with the U.S. hegemony and the Western world order created to sustain it. This happens because of the rise of the new intercontinental regional powers and greater cooperation between developing countries.

19. Added to the fact that the United States is being culturally and morally displaced by its internal policies, as well as its aggressive and openly discriminatory foreign policy, which undermines the peaceful existence of Humanity, positioning itself as the main threat to Freedom, Sovereignty, Independence and Peace of many Countries.

Thank you very much.

Tortilla Con Sal