Leaked Emails: ‘Independent’ SAGE Crushed Dissent Over COVID Restrictions

Kit Klarenberg

On November 21st 2022, The Grayzone exposed how the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (iSAGE), which relentlessly sought to influence public perceptions and government policy on the COVID19 pandemic, is a highly partisan political activist sect, possessed of unclear connections to intelligence actors, secretly coordinating with and acting upon the orders of controversial Observer writer Carole Cadwalladr.

Launched with much fanfare in May 2020, iSAGE’s stated mission was to push for government transparency on health policy, and offer independent oversight of the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies- SAGE. In practice, it acted as an aggressive, unaccountable lobby group for ‘Zero COVID’, and the most excessive and intrusive counter-pandemic measures.

What’s more, SAGE and iSAGE’s virtually identical names, which implied the latter was more reliable and impartial than the former, and significantly overlapping membership, created significant public confusion. On several occasions, the wild pronouncements of iSAGE and its members were presented by the media and lawmakers as official SAGE policy, while iSAGE representatives were wrongly characterized as government representatives.

Leaked emails reviewed by Propaganda in Focus shed further light on how, behind closed doors, iSAGE sought to cement its position as a leading public health advisory body in Britain, without authority, supporting evidence, or any regard to basic scientific standards.

These communications provide shocking detail on the extent to which dissent among the organisation’s members on several key issues related to mask-wearing – such as their efficacy, and the morality and viability of mandates – was by reflex systematically maligned and suppressed by its members, including chief David King, former top scientific advisor to the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

In the process, legitimate internal disputes and concerns were obscured from external view and a false picture of unanimity on science relating to the pandemic was promoted. Resultantly, British citizens and politicians alike were manipulated into embracing and following pandemic restrictions that were needless, counterproductive, or outright harmful.

Just as iSAGE’s commitment to transparency didn’t apply to its own operations, or those of the secretive spook-infested Joint Biosecurity Centre and Health Security Agency, two state bodies created during the pandemic that supplanted and replaced established departments and ministries, so too was the organisation’s commitment to “following the science” empty sloganeering and propaganda.

‘I do not support this’

On July 17th 2020, as Britain began to emerge from a grinding four-month lockdown, iSAGE published Policy for England on face coverings to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The report enthusiastically endorsed legally mandating masks indoors and in public spaces, and potentially outdoors in future, despite acknowledging “very little transmission” occurred in exterior settings.

These bold recommendations depended almost exclusively on the findings of a “longitudinal study from Germany,” which iSAGE claimed “strongly” supported “mandating use of face coverings in public spaces,” as it would “substantially reduce infection rates.”

Along the way, iSAGE went to the bizarre extent of offering extensive guidance for a “comprehensive public information campaign” through which the government could “promote effective wearing of face coverings in enclosed public indoor spaces,” so “the public understand the need for the legislation and accept it [emphasis added].” Among other things, the group proposed “endorsement and [mask] wearing by role models such as celebrities, including musicians, actors, and sports figures.”

That report’s introduction states it was published “following public consultation” on July 14th 2020 – yet, leaked iSAGE emails reveal it was prepared well in advance of this date, and only after the document “going to press” was it decided internally to hold the public consultation.

Who made this call isn’t clear, but a group email apprising iSAGE members of the change was sent by David King’s son and iSAGE PR chief Zack on July 13th, with Carole Cadwalladr – founder of iSAGE “parent” organisation The Citizens, a shady activist group – copied in.

It’s clear too from resulting correspondence iSAGE member Allyson Pollock, Director of Newcastle University’s Institute of Health and Society, had grave misgivings about the report, and its accompanying press release, in which David King was quoted declaring legally-enforced mandates to be a fait accompli, and science supporting the move settled and indisputable. She professed to be “very unhappy” about the wording, adding forcefully “I do not support this.”

“Dave’s comment is far too strong re: legislation. The evidence is still not strong either re: transmission, harms or benefits. This is not worded as a consultation,” Pollock warned.