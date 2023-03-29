In a Major Shift, Brazil Challenges OPCW’s Syria Cover-Up

In a geopolitical shift, Brazil has come out in favor of accountability for the OPCW’s Syria cover-up scandal.

At a meeting of UN Security Council members on March 23rd, Brazil criticized the OCW’s “poor” handling of the issue and rebuked the UK and other states for blocking the testimony of veteran Brazilian diplomat Jose Bustani, the OPCW’s first Director General.

In response to remarks from The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté, Ambassador João Genésio de Almeida Filho, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Brazil, said: “You are clear, you are logical, and you come here with data.” The Ambassador then asked Maté for suggestions on how to address the OPCW’s Douma controversy.