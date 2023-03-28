Rapid Progress of China-Honduras Relations

Friendly relations between China and Honduras are already making rapid progress since the two countries established diplomatic relations on March 26, with President Xiomara Castro expected to visit Beijing soon.

Meeting Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina on March 27, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings and best wishes to his Honduran counterpart. President Xi attaches great importance to China-Honduras relations and welcomes President Castro to visit China as soon as possible to jointly draw up a blueprint for bilateral relations, Han said. He also stressed that China welcomes Honduras to join the Belt and Road and is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries.

For his part, Minister Reina conveyed President Castro’s sincere greetings to Xi Jinping and said she is willing to visit China as soon as possible. Honduras, he said, intended to learn from China’s successful development experience and deepen practical cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.

The previous day, Reina and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang jointly met the press after signing the agreement to establish diplomatic relations. Qin Gang said that, with the establishment of diplomatic relations, China stands ready to work with Honduras on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development so as to lose no time in actively carrying out friendly exchanges at all levels and practical cooperation in various fields, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples. China welcomes President Xiomara Castro’s visit to China at an early date and invites Honduras to organize a delegation of entrepreneurs to China to discuss cooperation in trade, tourism, investment and more. China-Honduras relations have set sail, Qin noted.

Reina said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China is a historic step that has ushered in a new era for the benefit of the people of the two countries. Honduras is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as finance, trade, infrastructure, science and technology, culture, and tourism, and to increase communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks. Honduras stays committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the people’s right to self-determination, and the establishment of diplomatic relations with China is in line with these principles. He thanked the Chinese side for inviting President Castro to visit China and expressed confidence that this visit will benefit the two peoples as well as all humanity.

The following articles were originally published on the websites of the Xinhua News Agency and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Chinese vice president meets Honduran foreign minister

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina on Monday in Beijing.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings and best wishes to Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China-Honduras relations and welcomes President Castro to visit China as soon as possible to jointly draw a blueprint for bilateral relations, Han said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras meets the trend of the times, and is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, Han said.

China stands ready to work with Honduras to carry out exchanges concerning state governance, and welcomes Honduras to join the Belt and Road cooperation to turn complementary strengths into the energy of comprehensive cooperation, he added.

China is willing to work with Honduras to enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs, jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries and build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Han.

Reina conveyed President Castro’s sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, and said President Castro is willing to visit China as soon as possible.

It is a historic step taken by Honduras and China to establish diplomatic ties, said Reina, adding that the Honduran side will uphold the one-China principle, learn from China’s successful development experience, and deepen practical cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.

Qin Gang: Standing up for the One-China Principle is a Correct Choice that Follows International Justice and Meets the Trend of the Times

On the morning of March 26, 2023, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Foreign Minister of Honduras Eduardo Enrique Reina jointly met the press after their talks in Beijing.

Qin Gang said that he and Foreign Minister Reina just signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras on behalf of their respective governments. In this Communiqué, Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Honduras shall sever so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People’s Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Republic of Honduras.

Qin Gang stressed that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 adopted in 1971 made this clear. Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, and made the political decision to recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle and establish diplomatic relations with China without any precondition, which fully serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the country and its people. This once again fully proves that standing up for the one-China principle is a correct choice that follows international justice and meets the trend of the times. It has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the prevailing trend of the world. We have this stern warning for the Taiwan authorities that “Taiwan independence” separatist activities go against the will and interests of the Chinese nation, reverse the course of history, and will be a dead end.

Qin Gang pointed out that China-Honduras relations have opened a new chapter today. After the establishment of diplomatic relations, China stands ready to work with Honduras on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development to lose no time to actively carry out friendly exchanges at all levels and practical cooperation in various fields, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples. China welcomes President Xiomara Castro’s visit to China at an early date and invites Honduras to organize a delegation of entrepreneurs to China to discuss cooperation in trade, tourism investment and more. China-Honduras relations have set sail. He expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of the two sides, the ship of the China-Honduras friendship will surely ride the wind and cleave the waves, and sail toward a bright future with the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations.

Reina said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China is a historic step that has ushered in a new era for the benefit of the people of Honduras and China. Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Honduras is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as finance, trade, infrastructure, science and technology, culture and tourism, and increase communication and coordination within multilateral frameworks. Honduras stays committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the people’s right to self-determination, and the establishment of diplomatic relations with China is in line with the above principles. He thanked the Chinese side for inviting President Castro to visit China and expressed confidence that this visit will benefit the two peoples and also all mankind.