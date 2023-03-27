China and Honduras Formally Establish Diplomatic Relations

On Sunday March 26, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras formally established diplomatic relations. Meeting in Beijing, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina signed a joint communiqué, in which the two countries announced that they had decided to recognize each other and establish relations at the ambassadorial level.

Agreeing to exchange Ambassadors as soon as possible, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported:

“The two Governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence. “The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson added: “Honduras is an important country in Central America. The Government of Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle, sever the so-called ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan, establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and undertake that Honduras shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people. China highly appreciates that.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro indicated in a tweet on March 1 that she had instructed her foreign minister to negotiate the establishment of relations with the People’s Republic of China. This fulfils a promise she made during her election campaign in 2021. However, the United States exerted tremendous pressure on Honduras not to establish ties with Beijing, overtly threatening the impoverished nation with a loss of aid and the imposition of sanctions. Following President Castro’s March 1 announcement, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken dispatched a delegation to the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, seeking to strongarm the government into reversing its decision. On March 17, speaking in the Nigerien capital Niamey, part of an African tour designed to counter the continent’s growing friendship with both China and Russia, Blinken himself referred to the planned Honduran move, insisting that “Taiwan has a lot to offer.”

Following the announcement from Beijing, the US State Department sourly responded: “Regardless of Honduras’ decision, the US will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan.” The (governmental) American Institute in Taiwan added that it “strongly encouraged” all countries to do the same. And US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez issued this sinister warning: “Honduras’ decision to align with Beijing will have implications lasting long beyond the current leadership.”

Honduras’ brave decision, in the face of such pressure and bullying, leaves just 12 members of the United Nations (along with the Holy See/Vatican City State) maintaining so-called diplomatic relations with the province of Taiwan. Going beyond the scope of bilateral relations, this move will also considerably strengthen the already thriving relations between socialist China and progressive Latin America as a whole. Honduras is also set to reap considerable economic benefits. China’s investment in the development of Honduras’ hydroelectric power, ports and a possible interoceanic railway have already been under active consideration and discussion for some time.

The following articles were originally published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

– Friends of Socialist China

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras Establish Diplomatic Relations

26 March 2023

On 26 March 2023, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Foreign Minister of Honduras Eduardo Reina in Beijing, and they signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras. The main points of the communiqué are as follows:

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communiqué.

The two Governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the Republic of Honduras shall sever “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People’s Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Republic of Honduras.

Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras

26 March 2023

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communiqué.

The two Governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the Republic of Honduras shall sever “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People’s Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Republic of Honduras.

The Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Honduras agree to exchange Ambassadors as early as possible and to provide each other with all the necessary assistance for the establishment of Embassies and their performance of functions in each other’s capitals on a reciprocal basis in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and international customary practices.

The undersigned, being duly authorized by their respective Governments, signed this communiqué on 26 March 2023 in Beijing. Done in duplicate in the Chinese and Spanish languages, both texts being equally authentic.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Honduras

26 March 2023

On 26 March, China and Honduras signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras. The two Governments have decided to recongnize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communiqué.

There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. These are indisputable facts grounded in history and law. The one-China principle is recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, and is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a universally recognized norm governing international relations.

Honduras is an important country in Central America. The Government of Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle, sever the so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan, establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and undertake that Honduras shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people. China highly appreciates that.

By following the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China stands ready to enhance friendly cooperation with Honduras in various fields to the benefit of our two countries and peoples.