AMLO Responds to US Threats of Unilateral Military Action: ‘We Will Never Be a US Colony’

Amid ongoing US rhetorical attacks on Mexico, President AMLO held a massive rally to mark 85 years since the expropriation of its oil resources from foreign corporations. During the rally AMLO declared that Mexico will “never be a colony or protectorate of the US.” John Ackerman, Professor at the Institute for Legal Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Editor-in-Chief of the Mexican Law Review and a columnist for Proceso magazine and La Jornada newspaper, discusses the growing tensions between the US right-wing and AMLO as well as the controversy around the president’s electoral reform efforts in Mexico.