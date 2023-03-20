Ecuador: “CONAIE Supports the Impeachment of Lasso”

ALAI Leonidas Iza Salazar, top leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador (CONAIE)

The prestige of Leonidas Iza, president of CONAIE, far exceeds the indigenous peoples of Ecuador. We had a conversation with him about the struggles of the indigenous nations and nationalities, the current political situation in Ecuador, regional integration and the democratization of communication.

Leonidas Iza Salazar is the son of José María Iza Viracocha, a historic indigenous leader of Ecuador. From 2016 to 2021 he served as president of the Indigenous and Peasant Movement of Cotopaxi (MICC), a powerful federation located in the province of the same name, in the country’s inter-Andean zone.

His influence and public notoriety skyrocketed with the 2019 social uprising against the economic package promoted by the government of former President Lenin Moreno, when Iza led the mobilization of more than 60,000 indigenous people to the capital Quito. The prestige achieved and his centrality at the negotiating tables with the government earned him intense political and judicial persecution, although it also resulted in his election as president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador (CONAIE) – the most powerful of the country’s indigenous confederations – in June 2021.

The following collaborative interview was organized by the Forum of Communication for the Integration of Our America (FCINA), an association of media, information networks and social movements in the region committed to the democratization of communication and the advancement of the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

It was moderated by Javier Tolcachier from Pressenza and Felipe Bianchi from the Center for Alternative Media Studies “Barão de Itararé”, with the participation of María Cianci Bastidas (Ecuador) from ALER; Leonardo Wexell Severo (Brazil) from Hora do Povo/Comunica Sul; Coco Vidal Quispe (Bolivia) from the Coordinadora Audiovisual Indígena Originaria de Bolivia; Lautaro Rivara (Argentina) from ALAI; and Kervin Martinez (Dominican Republic) from CLOC-La vía campesina.

María Cianci Bastidas (ALER): The current scenario in Ecuador has brought many new developments: the request for impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso; the disagreements that have arisen in the National Assembly; the regrettable murder of Eduardo Mendúa, leader of CONAIE and environmental defender against extractivism; as well as the denunciation of non-compliance with the agreements reached at the dialogue tables with the government after the social outburst. Given this panorama, does the indigenous movement that you lead justify the request for the resignation of the executive?

Leonidas Iza: There is an installed crisis in Ecuador. An institutional destabilization that was not generated by the indigenous movement nor by the popular sectors, but by a null administration, which does not benefit or solve the most urgent problems of the Ecuadorians. In this scenario, the assassination of our comrade Eduardo Mendua has heated up tempers. Therefore, from the Governing Council [of CONAIE], we have declared a total radicalization of the struggle, even more so when extractivism, oil or mining, seeks to annul the rights of indigenous peoples over their territories. In these days the levels of violence of the transnational mining companies towards our comrades have increased. For this reason, as an organized force, we are going to defend the territories.

Regarding the national scenario, if we look at this conflict between the National Assembly and the executive, if we see that the administrative authorities are involved in acts of corruption and are related to drug trafficking mafias, we must find a way out, but also considering that a sector of Ecuadorians do not want more mobilizations or strikes. That is why CONAIE has taken a position in favor of the impeachment process [against President Lasso], verifying, logically, everything that must be confirmed in relation to the actions of the national government, in this case in the figure of the President of the Republic.

We have declared a mobilization in the territories and a mobilization for the International Women’s Day. On the 17th we will have an assembly, and on the 28th we will participate in a mobilization that will deliver [the draft] of the Water Law that we have been working on this year. We are going to be expectant of what happens in the country, and if the situation worsens, we will declare a national mobilization.

Leonardo Wexell Severo (Hora do Povo/Comunica Sul): Recently, a broad front managed to defeat in Brazil the fascist forces of [Jair Messias] Bolsonaro. What is your assessment of fronts of these characteristics? Could they consolidate in Ecuador an opposition force that guarantees the advance of democracy and sovereign policies? Also, in view of the real possibility of defeating the Lasso government and its policy of privatization of strategic sectors of the economy in favor of transnationals and the financial system, what should be the emergency measures to be taken to stop the bleeding of wealth and put it at the service of income and employment generation?

Leonidas Iza: I believe that there is a historical need in Latin America, in the continent as a whole and in the world. And I believe that the last electoral processes in Latin America, the Tahuantinsuyo, Abya Yala, have given the message that the region is not willing to follow neo-liberal policies, nor to continue carrying on its shoulders the policies of imposition of the International Monetary Fund. This message is important, and we shared it in due course with the President of the Brazilian State, brother [Luiz Inácio] Lula da Silva.

We also believe it is important to follow what has been happening in other countries, as in those where a type of policy has been installed by sectors that do not want to let go of power, as we see in the brother country of Peru, where they ended up removing President [Pedro] Castillo from power. It seems to me that from the peoples we must guarantee a great continental platform to unite and fight against the imposition of fascist policies in our territories. We must also generate the conditions for change, respecting the autonomy of each people, of each State, advancing, as that thinker would say, in a “heroic creation”.

In the same sense, and in relation to your other question, I believe it is important to think of an economic system that is continental, as happens in other parts of the world, where other regions have generated their own economic blocs. Only Latin America has not had the possibility of having a consolidated economic base to face the other blocks at the international level, which treat us as servants of the multinationals, as servants of the central economies. I believe that it is important, from the continental unity and from the unity of the popular sectors, to think of an integration that is not only organizational or of struggle, but also economic, that incorporates the circular economy, the community economy, all the economies that are part of the alternatives to the neoliberal economy. That is why we demand that it must be the real economy that sustains our families, and not the speculative economies of the financial system, which extract the work of our peasants or leave us without jobs.

Coco Vidal Quispe (CAIB): How are the indigenous peoples of the Amazon, of the valleys, of the highlands organizing themselves? What are the similarities, the strengths and the common agreements that they have built as indigenous peoples of Ecuador?

Leonidas Iza: I believe in the first place that CONAIE is one of the most important organizations in the continent. We have managed to structure ourselves in various levels of organization, which come from the commune, passing through the community and the town, and reaching the nationality, and which are logically articulated in the three regions of the country. That is why there are authorities at different levels, up to a national authority, which is the one we are currently exercising.

CONAIE integrates approximately 10,000 base communities in the three regions of the country. It is integrated by 18 peoples of Quichua nationality, in the Ecuadorian highlands, the Amazon and the coast; and integrates 15 other nationalities differentiated by their culture, language and traditions. The ramification of these organizational structures is part of our strengths. But we try, from this political and organizational identity, to collaborate and cooperate with other sister organizations at the continental level.

According to the United Nations, there are 873 peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean, all of whom share the same problems. The territorial problem, the problem of discrimination, the problem of racism, the problem of the expansion of monocultures on our territories, etcetera. That is why we try to channel our struggles into a common struggle that is not only for indigenous peoples. For example, the issue of territorial defense has become a central issue for all humanity, because at this moment we are facing a process of global warming that is the effect of the capitalist economic model, which extracts resources from our territories for its global accumulation.

We cannot accept this madness, how is it possible that some human beings accumulate individually the resources of an entire continent? This has to be discussed centrally, and it cannot remain in an ethical or moral debate, but it is a structural issue. That is why we are also promoting this unity on a global level. Let us look at what is happening in France, where millions have mobilized to defend the rights of the elderly, who are being made to work when they can no longer support themselves. It is not possible for the crisis of capitalist society to continue to be borne by the popular sectors.

Lautaro Rivara (ALAI): I wanted to ask you three very brief questions, all of them framed in the political-electoral issue. In the first place, if you could explain for a non-Ecuadorian public what is the exact organic link that unites CONAIE with the Movement of Plurinational Unity Pachakutik. Secondly, I would like to ask for your assessment of the performance of this political-partisan formation, particularly on the role of its parliamentarians in the National Assembly. Finally, to ask whether you could become a presidential candidate in the elections of 2025, or even before, in an eventual early election.

Leonizas Iza: First, I would like to say that the Pachakutik movement was born with several distinctive characteristics. It was born in 1994 in an indissoluble organic relationship with the organizational structure [of CONAIE]. That is why we claim that its birth takes place in the heart of the struggles, to dispute the colonialist scenarios of the Ecuadorian State, disputing the meanings of what the Republic is or means. Its function is to gather the organizational strength of the indigenous peoples and nationalities, but opening up to the whole of Ecuadorian society, to the whole of the popular sectors, be they white, mestizo, montubio, indigenous, Afro. That is to say, all identities, but also all forms of organization of the working classes, feminists and communitarians, so that we can channel them into a single political project for the country. Thus defined the popular camp, what it is about is to unite with all the exploited of Ecuador. This whole process -and this is important- is sustained not with individual leaderships, but with the collective leaderships demanded by our political project.

Now, what do I think about some of our representatives in the National Assembly? As we have said, our position is leftist and is due to the most disadvantaged sectors. But there are some assembly members [of Pachakutik] who have approached sectors that promote capitalist and neoliberal policies of which we have been strongly critical. For this reason, we have demanded that they maintain their coherence as elected representatives of the popular sectors of Ecuador.

Regarding the last question: if I am going to be a candidate or a representative, this is not an individual decision that I can make. We are collective societies, and we answer to that collective subject in each nucleus of our organization. I come from a community, from a second degree organization, from a specific indigenous people, from a regional process that is part of Ecuarunariii, an organization that in turn is part of CONAIE. Any intention, any decision, must first pass through all the filters of the organization. At that moment we are community authorities of CONAIE, and we are not going to confuse this role with electoral issues. Once our term is over, it will be our organizations, our peoples at the grassroots level, who will determine what we do in the electoral scenario.

Felipe Bianchi (Barão de Itararé): I ask you about an issue that we have been working a lot on in FCINA, which has to do with the democratization of the media. How do you see the struggle for democracy, for the communication issue, and what is the situation of the Organic Law of Communication that was approved in 2013? How could this law serve the indigenous peoples and nationalities of your country, when it comes to confronting the domination of the hegemonic media by the Ecuadorian elites? How does CONAIE see the situation of this sector, that of communication, so strategic for the political struggle?

Leonidas Iza: I believe that the right to communication is an inalienable right that human beings and organizations -not only in Ecuador, but at a global level- we must strongly demand. Here there was a reform last year, where from CONAIE we defended the right to community communication, the right to alternative communication, the right to popular communication. It cannot be that only the rights of the mass media, whether private or public, are considered, leaving the most humble without a voice. We cannot accept that the mass media privatize information. What we must do, to begin with, is to guarantee the redistribution of the radio frequency in the country. We have our own media, and we are articulating them in a unitary platform that can counterbalance the official and mass media, which only talk about what their owners want. We are putting all our efforts into building new topics and new media that allow us to dispute the voices, the meanings, and the truth in Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian social outburst of 2019 involved an undisputed protagonism of the indigenous peoples and organizations.

Coco Vidal Quispe (CAIB): Regarding the integration of the peoples, of the nations, of the original indigenous people, of the peasants in the government, how do you think we should advance in the diplomacy of the peoples, at the level of the continent and also at the international level?

Leonidas Iza: I believe that we must build this integration on three levels. First, on the autonomy of individual peoples and nationalities (I have already mentioned the 873 peoples and nationalities that inhabit Latin America and the Caribbean). From these millenary forms of organization we need to articulate ourselves in an autonomy not based centrally on the States, but on the peoples and territories. We must recover that pre-colonial unity, prior to the Republics, so as not to allow ourselves to be obscured by state intermediation.

In the first instance, this articulation in a continental process. But for that we should not invent more organizational spaces, but strengthen the ones we already have. For example, for the nine Amazonian countries we have COICA [Coordinating Committee of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin]. We also have CAOI [Andean Coordinating Committee of Indigenous Organizations], which integrates the countries and organizations that we can group together from a more Andean vision, identifying common patterns of struggle against the deterioration of water and the páramos, for example. We also have the Indigenous Forum of Abya Yala (FIAY) and the Food Sovereignty Forum. We already have the organizational structures; three, four, five organizations at regional and continental level that could be part of a single block, maintaining the autonomy of the organizations, peoples and nationalities.

On a second level, we believe it is necessary that the countries and States that have managed to move towards progressive policies, also strengthen their integration, but sustaining this integration beyond the permanence of leftist or progressive governments. We must guarantee the continuity of these policies, and take care of the institutionality of the integration of these States, which are the ones that later make important economic decisions. On the other hand, unity within the States can only be achieved if they become plurinational States. This cannot be done overnight, but it is important that it be present in the autonomous agendas of peoples and nationalities.

Finally, there is a third level. We must unify our voices in multilateral organizations, such as in the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues; or in the next forum on climate change, number 28; or in the World Water Conference. The official United Nations events on food sovereignty are also taking place. In all these processes, it is important to have an articulated agenda at the global level, so that the struggles of territories and States are not only expressed in a partialized manner. In short, it is important to channel the integration effort at these three levels simultaneously.

María Cianci Bastidas (ALER): The VII Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Caribbean and Latin American States (CELAC) has just taken place. We would like to know, then, what is your reading on regional geopolitics in the short term, and on the correlations of forces present in the continent in relation to the hegemony still held by the United States.

Leonidas Iza: I believe that at this moment we are experiencing a deterioration of neo-liberal politics, and that global geopolitics has moved a lot as a result of the war between Russia and the United States. It is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, since this country has been used only as a battle territory. Within this framework, the United States, which imposes a neoliberal policy at a global level that sucks from the territories the resources that a mortgaged state such as its own needs, has begun to promote protectionist measures in its own country, as we have seen in these days with the changes that have taken place in Congress and in the government to protect its borders, to protect its productive matrix.

But at this moment we must also keep an eye on the opening towards neoliberal policies that are taking shape in other blocs, as in the case of China. At this moment the United States needs to have control of our region in order to continue its dispute with other blocks at world level. That is why we must turn Latin America into an economic and political force capable of confronting other models, based on other economic forms, on the practice of good living, and on our plurinational states.

Kervin Martinez (CLOC-La Via Campesina): What actions can we take to broaden continental solidarity with the indigenous movement, in the context of the crisis that your country is currently experiencing?

Leonidas Iza: The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Peasants has been discussed a lot these days. We have to take this issue very strongly so that it enters into force, and so that the governments of our countries adhere with their signatures to this declaration. I believe that with this objective we can make an effort of unity. Now that we are facing a serious food problem at a global level, we must once again discuss the economic structures that are sustaining our brothers and sisters in each territory. Since the famous “green revolution” was implemented in 1950, thousands of seeds and species have disappeared. At the beginning of that decade we had more than 5 million animal and plant species on the continent, which have begun to be monopolized by a handful of transnational corporations such as Monsanto, Bayer, Syngenta and others. I believe it is viable for CLOC, La Via Campesina and the indigenous movement to unite to defend our millenary knowledge, our millenary science and our seeds, to confront, no matter what the risk, the sovereignty of each of our countries and territories. Because our struggle is also from the countryside, from agriculture, from livestock, from the ways of production of our cultures.

Javier Tolcachier (Pressenza): Leonidas, would you like to give us your final words?

Leonidas Iza: We need to build a new unity as Latin Americans. Let us integrate, and let us not continue to be the backyard of the central economies, nor of the emerging economies. We produce agriculture, we produce our own culture, we produce science, we produce wisdom. What makes us different from other civilizations in the world? Nothing. We have our own. Let us unite in a great fire that will transform Latin America, that will transform social injustices, that will put an end to racism. We cannot tolerate fascist countries or governments, we cannot tolerate right-wingers who only watch over their greed. Mother Earth is sick, because we humans have made her sick. I believe that we can recover the ancestral memory of our peoples, to put it at the service of humanity, of this diversity of cultures and languages, to safeguard ourselves as human beings. We have the effect of global warming, of the imbalance of Mother Nature. If we do not stand up, if we do not unite each territory, we will simply go over the cliff. But I believe we can still avoid it.