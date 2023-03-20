Dilemmas of the World Majority

In this regard, there may be wide scope for theoretical and applied reasoning. The importance of this direction of intellectual search is connected, in our opinion, with the fact that the behaviour of the majority is the most important factor among those that will determine the structure of the future international order. With the behaviour of great powers, especially nuclear ones, everything is more or less clear: they will ensure their own security by relying on their unique military capabilities. In addition, the continental mutual understanding between Russia and China and their lack of prerequisites for an objective clash of interests also create some certainty. The same goes for the US and its European allies: they will, in the face of dwindling resources, remain on the defensive to protect all their post-World War II privileges. But we cannot say anything similar in terms of clarity about the World Majority. Therefore, by the way, many of my respected colleagues strive to build their assessments based on an only-comparatively stable factor: the community of Western countries that share, more or less, the same interests and values.

What remains unclear to us is the connection between the way this large group of countries behaves and the nature of the particular conflict in relation to which they must determine their position. The lack of an answer to this question necessitates that we continue to make very shaky assumptions. At present, we are dealing with a conflict in which the opposing sides are powers which are comparable in terms of their military capabilities — Russia and the United States, although the latter acts by proxy. In addition, Russia is an important player in the world energy markets and is a major exporter of food and a number of other goods that benefit from stable demand. Behind Russia is China, a fellow permanent member of the UN Security Council, which has solid global influence.

In other words, we are dealing with a rather unique example of a struggle in which the forces of the opponents are approximately comparable, although the superiority of the West is significant. We absolutely do not know how the countries of the World Majority would behave in conditions where the USA and Europe launched an offensive against a weaker adversary: for example, against Iran or another country of a comparable scale. Therefore, we cannot say to what extent the self-confidence of those countries that do not obey US orders now, would manifest itself in a different situation. This may be important in the future, since the emergence of new conflicts, where one of the parties is a great nuclear power, cannot be ruled out.

In general, it is difficult to establish how much the behaviour of the majority countries is related to their own capabilities. It is generally accepted that this has become the most important factor in determining the actions of a wide range of states, from the rich Gulf monarchies to the countries of Southeast Asia. But it cannot be denied that the degree of their dependence on the infrastructure of the outgoing US-led liberal world order remains very, very high. There is no doubt that the dramatic developments of 2022 launched the process of the desire of many medium-sized and smaller powers to provide practical tools for their autonomy. Nevertheless, they still have a long way to go in order to meet this end.

It is possible that this is the reason why Western countries are confident that, having achieved success in the fight against their main opponents — Russia and China, they will easily be able to regain control over all the others.