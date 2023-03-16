Washington’s Downed Drone & Growing Admissions of Ukraine’s Military Deterioration

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for March 16, 2023:

– Russian warplanes intercepted and apparently clipped the propeller of a US MQ-9 drone carrying out surveillance near Crimea;

– The US has no means of recovering the drone, though Russia may have an opportunity to recover it;

– While the drone operated in international airspace according to the US, it was collecting intelligence on behalf of Ukraine as part of ongoing hostilities, as a party of the conflict and thus threatening Russian national security;

– Bakhmut continues to face encirclement;

– The Western media has begun admitting to the grim deterioration of Ukraine’s forces under the weight of Russia’s strategy of attrition;

– Ukraine has lost the majority of troops trained by NATO over the last 8-9 years;

– Ongoing NATO training is rushed, incapable of meeting or exceeding Russia’s pool of trained manpower;

– Ammunition and weapons are also admittedly running out; – Ukraine may or may not be diverting reserves for an upcoming spring offensive to instead fight in Bakhmut;

– Any possible counteroffensive around Bakhmut might indicate just how badly deteriorated Ukraine’s forces have become;

