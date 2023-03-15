Honduras to Establish Ties with China

The left-wing government of Xiomara Castro will soon be establishing relations with China, as announced by the President herself on social media.
“I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world.”
Honduras is one of the last remaining countries with official ties to Taiwan. Neighboring Nicaragua, announced it had broken diplomatic relations with Taiwan in December 2021, when it declared its recognition of One China.
He instruido al Canciller Eduardo Reina, para que gestione la apertura de relaciones oficiales con la República Popular China, como muestra de mi determinación para cumplir el Plan de Gobierno y expandir las fronteras con libertad en el concierto de las naciones del mundo.
— Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 14, 2023
Latin America & the Caribbean (+the World) is Moving Closer to China
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro is moving her country closer to Communist China while the world is moving away. The Honduran people will suffer because of her failed leadership.
1. Your Southcom Commander testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee that 25 of 31 countries of this region have welcomed Chinese infrastructure investment; 21 formally joined BRI.
2. General Richardson testified that China is expanding its space domain awareness and improving its military space infrastructure and capabilities with 11 China-linked space facilities across 5 countries of Latin America & the Caribbean, according to your military.
3. The Pentagon is so fearful of China’s tightening friendship with this continent, that it warned in that same testimony, of China’s current activities to “expand its economic, diplomatic, technological, informational and military influence in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
4. LR’s written testimony:
LAC-China trade went from $18B (2002) to $450B (2022) and expected to hit $700B by 2035
“Conversely, current U.S. trade within the region amounts to $700 billion, which suggests that the United States’ comparative trade advantage is eroding.”
5. If the world “is moving away” from China then I’ll need an explanation for why these 31 countries of the AOR keep allowing China to establish ports and build scientific or academic space sites in the region, while signing contracts to extract resources, according to Southcom.