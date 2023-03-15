Honduras to Establish Ties with China

The left-wing government of Xiomara Castro will soon be establishing relations with China, as announced by the President herself on social media.

“I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world.”

We welcome the statement by the Honduran side. On the basis of the one-China principle, we stand ready to develop friendly cooperative relations with all countries, including Honduras. pic.twitter.com/zttrZd9DxB — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 15, 2023

Honduras is one of the last remaining countries with official ties to Taiwan. Neighboring Nicaragua, announced it had broken diplomatic relations with Taiwan in December 2021, when it declared its recognition of One China.

He instruido al Canciller Eduardo Reina, para que gestione la apertura de relaciones oficiales con la República Popular China, como muestra de mi determinación para cumplir el Plan de Gobierno y expandir las fronteras con libertad en el concierto de las naciones del mundo. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 14, 2023

🇭🇳🇨🇳 Foreign Minister of Honduras this morning discussed @XiomaraCastroZ's decision to establish relations with China. "I've said to the @StateDept, we've not had the achievements that we expect from Taiwan, we have said it very clearly, the President has said it in meetings." pic.twitter.com/FnFtULJgWs — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

Honduras FM: "We live in a scheme that's almost a vicious circle. We practically live with our hand outstretched for donations. The few investments that we get don't generate competitiveness, but make us practically slaves of schemes that many countries have already surpassed." pic.twitter.com/1sKLoCPJJf — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

"We're not seeking to break with the US. No, on the contrary, we're looking for the best benefits for a sovereign nation that can benefit from a relationship with mainland China, the US, Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico (..) in a supportive, dignified and sovereign relationship." — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

"All we're looking for is that this international relationship takes us out of a unilateral vision (..) a world that should be multipolar, multilateral. Therefore, we have to cooperate with the largest nations in the world, because it is the most logical thing to do." pic.twitter.com/A1AiwzOI93 — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

Kawsachan News

Latin America & the Caribbean (+the World) is Moving Closer to China

Camila Escalante

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro is moving her country closer to Communist China while the world is moving away. The Honduran people will suffer because of her failed leadership.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro is moving her country closer to Communist China while the world is moving away. The Honduran people will suffer because of her failed leadership. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) March 15, 2023

1. Your Southcom Commander testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee that 25 of 31 countries of this region have welcomed Chinese infrastructure investment; 21 formally joined BRI.

False. Latin America & the Caribbean (+the world) is moving CLOSER to China. 1. Your Southcom Commander testified last week before the House Armed Services Committee that 25 of 31 countries of this region have welcomed Chinese infrastructure investment; 21 formally joined BRI. https://t.co/ynqUBpaWkp — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

2. General Richardson testified that China is expanding its space domain awareness and improving its military space infrastructure and capabilities with 11 China-linked space facilities across 5 countries of Latin America & the Caribbean, according to your military.

2. General Richardson testified that China is expanding its space domain awareness and improving its military space infrastructure and capabilities with 11 China-linked space facilities across 5 countries of Latin America & the Caribbean, according to your military. — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

3. The Pentagon is so fearful of China’s tightening friendship with this continent, that it warned in that same testimony, of China’s current activities to “expand its economic, diplomatic, technological, informational and military influence in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

3. The Pentagon is so fearful of China's tightening friendship with this continent, that it warned in that same testimony, of China's current activities to "expand its economic, diplomatic, technological, informational and military influence in Latin America and the Caribbean." — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

4. LR’s written testimony:

LAC-China trade went from $18B (2002) to $450B (2022) and expected to hit $700B by 2035

“Conversely, current U.S. trade within the region amounts to $700 billion, which suggests that the United States’ comparative trade advantage is eroding.”



4. LR's written testimony: LAC-China trade went from $18B (2002) to $450B (2022) and expected to hit $700B by 2035 "Conversely, current U.S. trade within the region amounts to $700 billion, which suggests that the United States’ comparative trade advantage is eroding." pic.twitter.com/9kc19RSIte — Camila (@camilapress) March 15, 2023

5. If the world “is moving away” from China then I’ll need an explanation for why these 31 countries of the AOR keep allowing China to establish ports and build scientific or academic space sites in the region, while signing contracts to extract resources, according to Southcom.