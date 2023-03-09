– Protests in Georgia consist of US-backed opposition groups (literally waving US and EU flags) attempting to block a bill to increase transparency behind political groups to reduce foreign interference;

– The US has already once overthrown Georgia’s government in 2003, according to the London Guardian;

– By 2008 after flooding Georgia with weapons and training its military, Georgia attacked Russia, according to a EU investigation;

– The US seeks to stir up trouble in Georgia again to “extend” Russia as explained in detail by the RAND Corporation’s 2019 paper, “Extending Russia;”

– The US has pressured other nations attempting to pass bills to protect against foreign interference including recently Thailand;

References:

