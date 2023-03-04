Why are the Congolese in DRC Protesting Macron’s Visit?

Late evening on March 3rd, French president Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo. On March 1st, hundreds had gathered outside the French embassy in Kinshasa against his arrival, saying Macron is an assassin and calling for him to go back. His visit also comes at a time of rising anti-French sentiment in West Africa, with increasing calls for dismissal of French troops. Kambale Musavuli from Centre for Research on the Congo explains the reasons behind this opposition and the role of France in the country and the larger region.