An American General’s Chilling Warning for NATO





Ukrainian Fatalities Have Reached the Sum Total of American Combat Deaths in World War II

The proxy War between the United States and Russia is quickly becoming one of the highest-intensity conflicts in history— where the two belligerents, armed to the TEETH with hydrogen-tipped weapons are locked in an existential conflict for dominance on the central Asian land mass.

(Both) fighting a proxy war (right below) the nuclear threshold.

In January, American General Christopher Cavoli was in Sweeden speaking about the Russian combat operations on the Don. In rare candor and with a chilling warning, Cavoli said,

(paraphrasing) “The scale of this war is out of proportion with all of our thinking, but it is real,” Continuing, “And we must contend with it” he said.

Meaning, NATO command is not prepared for the sheer volume of fire between the flanks. American forces will need to be evacuated if the Russians move to the west and off the open steppe. Defeat is a foregone conclusion and for Cavoli, there will be no time to — “contend with it”

To put this into perspective, the Russians are delivering (approximately) 22 times the volume of fire than the totality of the Battle of Khe Sanh. And for the men serving between the Russian flanks there is no God.

Some estimates bring the mixed artillery rounds being expended between 60,000 and 80,000 rounds a day; just on the Russian side alone.

According to the head of Wagner, if you even put your hand out of the trench for more than 30 seconds. You’ll be hit with razor-sharp shrapnel. Sharp enough and fast enough to shred a human being into pieces instantly. 60 thousand mixed artillery rounds, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

According to Scott Ritter, in just 12 months of fighting, there has been a conservative estimate of 280,000 Ukrainian infantry killed in action, and an unknown mix of foreign mercenaries. In fact, the Wagner Group alone has reported 120,000 Ukrainian infantry killed in action. To put this into perspective, there were (approximately) 292,000 American combat deaths in the 4 years of fighting in World War II.

(Stop) — and think about that…

…In Just 12 months of fighting, Ukrainian fatalities have reached the sum total of American combat deaths in World War II.

Given this catastrophic attritional rate on the Caspian steppe, American forces are not moving one inch into the Dombass — and for good reason. If the 101st Airborne were to engage the Russians in this region with the current Ukrainian losses, this Airborne unit would be wiped out in 20 days — if not sooner.

And if the 3rd Armored Brigade, currently in Poland were to join in the fight they would not even last a month. Most likely they would be combat-ineffective in a fortnight and then withdrawn.

If these forces are ineffective why are they there?

Very simply, they are a tripwire for the release of nuclear weapons. If you see the use of nuclear weapons in Poland. Soon after, America will cease to exist.

This God Forsaken War needs to come to an end as soon as possible.