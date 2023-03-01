Ukraine A Year Later: US DoD & State Department Officials Retreat into Delusion

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for March 1, 2023:

– Russian forces continue the encirclement of Bakhmut in the Donbass region; –

Even the Western media is reporting how bleak the situation is for Ukraine in the Donbass region;

– A recent interview with senior US State Department and Department of Defense officials reveals dangerous delusion at the highest levels of US policy making;

– US officials are repeating common myths even the Western media itself has dispelled in recent months including the supposed “success” of Western sanctions and the sustainability of Western military aid to Ukraine;

– Ultimately, US officials admit more or less that Ukraine cannot win, and that US support is about giving Ukraine the best bargaining position when negotiations begin;

