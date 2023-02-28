“When You See It, You Won’t Forgive”: Part III of an Investigative Report on Human Trafficking in Ukraine

Cartoon by Chip Bok. Photo:
In any case, horrifying stories about the bodies of soldiers and civilians in mass graves in Ukraine, with their internal organs cut out, abound on the internet. And if even
one of these stories is based on anything true, it’s worth a deeper look.
In December of 2022, a video appeared on Telegram, then on Rumble, in which an unidentified Russian-speaking man describes atrocities he witnessed in Izyum, a city in the Kharkov Oblast of Ukraine. He looks late 20’s, early 30’s, and he’s wearing a sky-blue beret which could represent Russian Airborne forces or Spetsnaz, depending on whom you’re asking, and it’s decorated with the Red Star of the Soviet Union which makes me suspect he is not regular Russian military, but a member of one of the militias in the breakaway People’s Republics of Donbass.
You can watch him
here, in this video with English subtitles:
Russian-speaking man who claims children’s organs were harvested in Izyum.
“Their group, as it turns out,” he says, referring to what the Russian side discovered, “was gathering kids around Izyum. Little ones from two to six, seven years old, and was bringing them to that… particular place.” Here, the soldier pauses a bit the way you might if you’re remembering something truly horrifying. He sighs deeply, then proceeds. “There they got undressed on the first floor. And on the second…”
He pauses again, a haunted look in his eyes. “On the second… they got carved up,” he says quietly. There is a break in the video, probably to allow the man time to recover. The video resumes as he answers another question that may have been asked off-camera. “Like discarded waste, either just kept in pits or taken out somewhere and buried. And those guys, you know, were talking about them [the children] as if they were slaughtering some livestock, like a piglet or a rabbit. They were like ‘yeah, we brought them,’ as if it was some farm, you understand?”
The soldier appears quite shaken. He goes on, “I had heard about it, but I didn’t believe it,” he says. “Until you see all of this with your own eyes, you won’t comprehend it. But when you see it, you won’t forgive.”
Though most of the reports about bodies found with organs removed appear to originate on the Russian side, there are still plenty of articles which have been published all around the world, about organ harvesting in Ukraine, dating as far back as the 2000’s. The stories are easy to find up until the beginning of the Russian SMO, when suddenly western mainstream media began referring to such stories as “Russian disinformation.”
Dr. Michael Zis. Photo:
Ynetnews.com
For example, In 2003, the National Library of Medicine of the United States
cited a report from the European Council’s parliamentary assembly which stated that organ-trafficking networks “target poor European countries such as Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, where people are pressured into selling their kidneys for as little as $2,500.”
In 2010, the Jerusalem Post
reported that 12 Israelis were arrested in Ukraine for organ trafficking there and in other former Soviet countries. They were accused of selling mostly livers to Israelis and citizens of other countries, for $10,000 per body part. The transplants were performed mostly in Kiev, Azerbaijan and Ecuador.
In 2011, Ukrainian Week published an
article stating black market organ trade was thriving in Ukraine. The article detailed how a group of “black transplantologists” in Kiev removed the eyeballs from 26 bodies in 2010 during autopsies and that the organs were transferred to a hospital in Kiev for transplant. The article also referred to the 2007 arrest of Israeli citizen Michael Zis in Donetsk. His license in Israel had been revoked so he had moved to Ukraine to make some black market money. There, Moldovans and Ukrainians agreed to sell organs for $10,000, while Zis was allegedly paid $135,000 for every surgery he performed, money which went into his bank account in the US.
Also in 2011, Bloomberg
reported about how investigators from five continents had uncovered a massive, intertwining network of criminal gangs, run by Israelis and eastern Europeans, which forced people of lesser means to sell organs such as their kidneys.
The WHO
warned in 2012 that human organs were being sold on the black market at the rate of one per hour, and that wealthy people in need of healthy, young organs were paying more than $150,000 for kidneys which were acquired from criminal gangs in China, India and Pakistan, who harvest the organs from desperate people for as little as $3,500.
Also in 2012, an Australian newspaper
reported on the grisly discovery of “bones and other human tissues crammed into coolers in a grimy white minibus” in Ukraine. Documents seized by authorities suggested that the remains were on their way to a factory in Germany belonging to the subsidiary of a US medical products company known as RTI Biologics, based in Florida.
“Two ribs, two Achilles heels, two elbows, two eardrums, two teeth, and so on…” A relative holds a picture of Oleksandr Frolov, whose body parts were found during a raid in Ukraine. Photo:
The Sydney Morning Herald.
In 2016, the Washington, DC think-tank Atlantic Council ran an
article titled “Ukraine Should Do More to Combat Human Trafficking,” in which it stated that more than 160,000 men, women, and children from Ukraine have been “exploited for labor, sex, forced begging, and organ removal.”
Though the article blamed “Russian aggression” for much of Ukraine’s problems, it was also critical of Ukrainian authorities, which displayed “poor coordination at the national level” according to the US Department of State and the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA).
The GRETA
report, published in 2014, cited “poor coordination among government ministries,” stating that Ukraine’s governing council on human trafficking had not convened in five years.
“Human life is not for sale” reads a Ukrainian sign in Kiev in 2016, which includes hotlines for victims of human trafficking to call. Photo:
Atlantic Council.
Another
study published in 2015 by the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), concludes that Ukraine is an “origin, transit and destination country” for human trafficking including organ harvesting. The full report can be read at this link.
After the Russian SMO began, western news all but ceased its coverage of illegal organ harvesting in Ukraine. However, in March of 2022, the BBC
reported that thousands of Ukrainian children are missing and feared to have fallen into the hands of human traffickers.
In February of 2022, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht
said that Ukraine would receive a field hospital complete with a mobile crematorium. Lambrecht, who opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, resigned in January of this year “amid mounting scrutiny over Berlin’s response to the war in Ukraine.”
The news about the field hospital and crematorium
reportedly caused serious unrest among the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but before long western mainstream media was abuzz with stories claiming that the crematoriums were operated by Russia and that they were used to conceal the numbers of casualties among Russian troops.
The truth, already scarce and often difficult to distinguish from falsehoods, became a metaphorical needle in a stack of newspapers.
Cartoon by Joel Pett/
The Week
Black and gray transplants
Illegal organ transplants — those performed without consent from the donor or the donor’s family, are referred to as “black transplants.” But there are also “gray transplants,” in which the donors often live in desperate and/or impoverished conditions and are strong-armed to “voluntarily” sell their organs.
Though people can sell a kidney or part of a liver for thousands of dollars, the health risks are enormous. In addition to the immediate risks related to the surgery itself, there are
long-term health risks such as high blood pressure, pain, nerve damage, hernia, intestinal obstruction, and an increased likelihood of chronic illness. And there are other kinds of risks, such as difficulty getting disability or life insurance.
In October, 2022, the Asian News Network ran an
article about how Ukrainians with financial hardships were identified as organ donors whose kidneys were trafficked through a Tokyo-based non-profit organization which mediates transplants with foreign donors.
The article refers to posts popping up on Ukrainian-language websites offering money to anyone who wants to sell a kidney. Such posts, the article says, began appearing four times more frequently following the Covid-19 disaster of 2020. The posts list the age, blood type, and type of organ they wish to buy or sell, as well as the price. The “quality” of the organ is included in statements such as “Perfectly healthy 20-year-old!” Contact information like phone numbers and addresses are also listed.
According to the article, these posts kept appearing without pause even after Russia’s SMO began. One post from someone claiming to be a neurologist stated, “If you are suffering from economic hardship, I will buy your kidney.” He added that he had “bases in Japan” as well as in the US and India.
“You can buy a house!” another post claimed. According to the article one Ukrainian woman received $15,000 for a kidney donated to a 58-year-old Japanese woman. A Turkish national was arrested by Ukrainian authorities for his involvement in trafficking the organ.
Meanwhile, law-abiding citizens in Ukraine who applied for a transplant through official channels must continue to wait.
A Ukrainian woman on dialysis waits for a kidney transplant. Photo:
Asian News
Though it’s illegal in most countries to directly pressure someone into donating an organ, there is a growing interest around the globe in incentivizing people to do so. In February, legislators in the State of Massachusetts proposed a
bill that would let prison inmates donate organs or bone marrow in order to reduce their sentences.
The ethics of such a law are still in question, but the Democratic sponsor of the bill, S
tate Representative Judith Garcia, told reporters that it might help to end “the vicious cycle of unjust incarceration and over-policing of Black and Brown communities.”
Garcia explained that Black and Hispanic people have a higher need for organ transplant due to specific health conditions but that discriminatory incarceration rates lead to longer waiting periods for Blacks and limit the number of matches.
The bill already has plenty of critics.
Kevin Ring, president of Families Against Mandatory Minimums, a criminal justice reform advocacy group based in Washington, DC, said that the bill “reads like something from a dystopian novel.” He told reporters that “promoting organ donation is good. Reducing excessive prison terms is also good. Tying the two together is perverse.”
The program proposed in the bill would give prisoners sentence reductions ranging from 60 days to a year in exchange for the donation of an organ or bone marrow, and a committee would be assigned to determine how much each prisoner’s sentence could be reduced.
Currently, there is no law in the US against prisoner organ donation, however, the transplant community has
discouraged donation of inmates’ organs since the 1990’s because of the high risk of infectious diseases among prisoners.
Federal prisoners are allowed to donate organs, but only to family members.
In conclusion
I realize that after these three exhaustive reports, I still haven’t even scratched the surface of other forms of human trafficking such as sex trafficking of women and children and the human slave trade, which continues in some parts of the world despite being outlawed everywhere. Ukraine is already well established as a source, transit, and destination country for commercial
sexual exploitation and slavery.
These topics are exhaustive and deserving of investigative reports of their own, and it’s my intention to explore the issues further at a future date.
Deborah Armstrong currently writes about geopolitics with an emphasis on Russia. She previously worked in local TV news in the United States where she won two regional Emmy Awards. In the early 1990’s, Deborah lived in the Soviet Union during its final days and worked as a television consultant at Leningrad Television.
