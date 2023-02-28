“When You See It, You Won’t Forgive”: Part III of an Investigative Report on Human Trafficking in Ukraine

In any case, horrifying stories about the bodies of soldiers and civilians in mass graves in Ukraine, with their internal organs cut out, abound on the internet. And if even one of these stories is based on anything true, it’s worth a deeper look.

In December of 2022, a video appeared on Telegram, then on Rumble, in which an unidentified Russian-speaking man describes atrocities he witnessed in Izyum, a city in the Kharkov Oblast of Ukraine. He looks late 20’s, early 30’s, and he’s wearing a sky-blue beret which could represent Russian Airborne forces or Spetsnaz, depending on whom you’re asking, and it’s decorated with the Red Star of the Soviet Union which makes me suspect he is not regular Russian military, but a member of one of the militias in the breakaway People’s Republics of Donbass.

You can watch him here, in this video with English subtitles:

Russian Troops Uncover Ukrainian Child Organ Harvesting Operation

A first-hand account of the horrors that happen in Ukraine. Adrenochrome and organ harvesting from children is…

“Their group, as it turns out,” he says, referring to what the Russian side discovered, “was gathering kids around Izyum. Little ones from two to six, seven years old, and was bringing them to that… particular place.” Here, the soldier pauses a bit the way you might if you’re remembering something truly horrifying. He sighs deeply, then proceeds. “There they got undressed on the first floor. And on the second…”

He pauses again, a haunted look in his eyes. “On the second… they got carved up,” he says quietly. There is a break in the video, probably to allow the man time to recover. The video resumes as he answers another question that may have been asked off-camera. “Like discarded waste, either just kept in pits or taken out somewhere and buried. And those guys, you know, were talking about them [the children] as if they were slaughtering some livestock, like a piglet or a rabbit. They were like ‘yeah, we brought them,’ as if it was some farm, you understand?”

The soldier appears quite shaken. He goes on, “I had heard about it, but I didn’t believe it,” he says. “Until you see all of this with your own eyes, you won’t comprehend it. But when you see it, you won’t forgive.”

Though most of the reports about bodies found with organs removed appear to originate on the Russian side, there are still plenty of articles which have been published all around the world, about organ harvesting in Ukraine, dating as far back as the 2000’s. The stories are easy to find up until the beginning of the Russian SMO, when suddenly western mainstream media began referring to such stories as “Russian disinformation.”