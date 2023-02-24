Consolidating Brazil’s Status as a Geopolitical Dwarf

Quantum Bird

The so-called “Vigorous and Proud” Foreign Policy – slogan repeated ad nauseum by Celso Amorim during the years of the first Lula administration – never really convinced anyone with an IQ above room temperature (in degrees Celsius), but at least it allowed Brazil to gain some international prestige and a certain protagonism as one of the BRICS articulators. With Lula version 2023 this is over.

The pride and vigor seems to have completely disappeared from the scene, while the native foreign policy, still strongly influenced by Amorim and his group, shows increasingly clear and resounding signs of “activity” only in terms of vassalage to the USA/US.

The first achievement of this plot was to convert Brazil into the only BRICS country to condemn the Russian Special Operation in Ukraine. Lula could have expressed his superficial, counter-factual and anti-historical reading of the conflict directly to Putin, but chose to do so from the White House, alongside Biden, during his Disney-style US visit a few weeks ago.

It went badly in the Global South, which has consistently rejected any attempt to frame Russia as the aggressor party in the conflict – correctly, by the way.

Next, we had to tolerate the interview with Mauro Vieira, the current “Chancellor”, in the yellow pages of that notorious little national magazine of immaculate coup tradition. He declared that Brazil had come off the wall. In fact, it jumped on the lap of the USA, and immediately courted the Nazi regime in Kiev. We all saw the pictures of Vieira next to Dmytro Kuleba, the neo-Nazi Ukrainian chancellor.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

I had a meeting with my Brazilian counterpart Minister Mauro Vieira. I am grateful to Brazil for condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I invited Brazil to take part in the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula. pic.twitter.com/uN3wKvJCxw — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 18, 2023

Now get ready for the proverbial icing on the cake: Brazil has just voted at the UN condemning Russia for the Special Military Operation. Here is the score:

The astute reader will not be impressed by the number of green squares. Between the Yellows (abstention) and Reds (against) we have all the countries that are engaged in internecine struggles to conquer, defend and extend their sovereignty. The Yellows and Reds also account for the absolute majority of the world’s population. The Greens (for) gather the empire’s overwhelmed vassals, the countries occupied or “springed” by the USA, and finally, the pseudo-democracies corrupted by the hegemon’s fiat money. It was in this unpleasant cacophony that Itamaraty, under Lula and Vieira, placed Brazil. I leave it to the reader to choose the appropriate category among the options listed.

The Brazilian foreign policy makers perform these maneuvers while pretending to pose as potential mediators in the conflict. Do these policymakers not understand that they have just definitively deprived themselves of the necessary neutrality that such a position requires? Or do they believe that by proceeding in this way they would be qualifying themselves to plead for a position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council? – if this is the case, look me up, I have a bridge to sell.

Be that as it may, the Russian Special Operation in Ukraine will proceed inexorably, until the collective West is ready to grant Russia the collective security conditions formulated and delivered into Biden’s hands in Geneva in the summer of 2021. And these circumstances leave in stark evidence the myopia and amateurism of Brazilian foreign policy, whose formulators, at best, are trying to use the conflict in the former Ukraine as a springboard for irresponsible and reputation-damaging protagonism.

Do Lula and Vieira not realize that their erratic foreign policy could consolidate Brazil as the geopolitical dwarf it has become since the coup against Dilma Rousseff and Operation Lava-Jato, followed by the Bolsonaro government, threw the country into limbo in international relations?

Another ghost that prowls Brazil’s geopolitical future has to do with a possible presidency of the BRICS Bank, the NDB, by Dilma Rousseff. Would we be about to witness Brazil’s conversion into a kind of pro-hegemon Trojan Horse of continental proportions, working in the heart of the BRICS?

I sincerely hope not.

Translation by Internationalist 360°

Other nations claiming geopolitial dwarf status:

Zelensky and US/NATO’s intense whoring around Latin America & Caribbean may have yielded some results at UNGA. Today's anti-Russian resolution gained new co-sponsors: Antigua & Barbuda, Belize, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago and Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/P37hBtfkUd — Camila (@camilapress) February 23, 2023

Four Latin American and Caribbean countries were original sponsors of the NATO/European resolution. No surprises here. pic.twitter.com/DxcqYXH0YL — Camila (@camilapress) February 23, 2023

Suriname co-sponsored as well, where a mass of protesters stormed the parliament on Friday against the government and IMF austerity. Anyways, UNGA is a dungeon of coercion, controlled by the US/EU and by no means real life.https://t.co/jatBIdwxrW — Camila (@camilapress) February 24, 2023

After all, it is the General Assembly of the United States. pic.twitter.com/oP9F450eCk — Camila (@camilapress) February 24, 2023

And thus they defend NATO and the genocidal Nazis in Ukraine:

"This is a Nazi ideology working efficiently in the Ukraine." @KirkReportero NATO's war, one year on: https://t.co/Ug157ZlJNM pic.twitter.com/VIKeSSEvMy — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 23, 2023