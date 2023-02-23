Vladimir Danilov

A year has passed since the West instigated the start of Moscow’s special military operation (SOF) to denazify the criminal Ukrainian regime. It has been a year of difficult confrontation between Russia and the West, united in its Russophobic desire to “inflict a crushing strategic defeat on Moscow,” as stated by the US, European, and NATO politicians in charge.

It is no secret today that the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine, as well as the use of the resurgence of neo-Nazism there, was chosen by the West back in 2014 to unleash an indirect war against Russia at the expense of the lives of the Ukrainian population. And Moscow’s attempts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict, including through the “Minsk agreements,” were not only ignored by the West, but were used to pump more weapons into Ukraine, increase its military potential to deepen the armed conflict and the possibility of seizing Russian territories. And all this has already been publicly confirmed by the so-called “guarantors of peace in Ukraine” in Germany, France, the USA, and NATO.

In all this “history” that preceded the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the West showed not only Moscow, but also the whole world its openly aggressive face, a complete lack of agreement, which raises doubts about the possibility of any agreement on the peaceful conclusion of the current Ukrainian conflict with the West in these conditions.

Although it has long been clear to everyone that the West is incapable of making an agreement. Suffice it to recall the results of World War II, when, after peace was achieved, the same Western “signatories” unleashed an ideological war against Moscow, a recent ally. This same incapacity was demonstrated most recently by the behavior of the “leader of the Western world” when, in a single morning caprice, American President Trump destroyed a carefully and hard-won multilateral international agreement with Iran on its nuclear program, which had also been signed by the American side. — But has there been any shouting of displeasure from Washington’s Western allies since then? And who among today’s Western leaders and leading EU politicians would dare criticize Washington when they are all feeding from its plates and saying only what the White House will let them?

Similarly, none of the Westerners reacted, without Washington’s “approval,” to Moscow’s peace initiatives in late 2021, which could have prevented the current hostilities on Ukrainian soil and new human casualties. Meanwhile, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 3,000 civilians were killed during the years of armed conflict in Donbass before Moscow’s special operation in eastern Ukraine. In 2014 alone, according to the UN observation mission, 2,082 people were killed and more than 4,000 civilians, adults and children, were wounded in the territories that declared independence from the criminal Kyiv regime.

And how did the West’s recklessness in refusing to discuss peace initiatives with Moscow in 2021 turn out? — A continuation of the unpunished murder by Ukrainian neo-Nazis of hundreds of civilians in eastern Ukraine, including a significant number of Russian citizens, whose safety and prevention of armed aggression against them is the responsibility of the Russian authorities under Russian law. By the way, as well as with regard to security and armed aggression against American or, for example, Israeli citizens on the territory of foreign countries, which the US and Israel, as everyone knows, have already repeatedly used “to punish the aggressor and release their citizens” in many countries of the world!

However, to Moscow’s natural reaction of inaction and deliberate silence of the international public under Washington’s onslaught for eight years since 2014 on the criminal activity of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, the West responded not with logic, but only with a Russophobic position. The United States has united the West in attacking Russia and pursuing illegal sanctions.

According to Bloomberg, the estimated cost of European states’ confrontation with Moscow is one trillion dollars. There are thousands of sanctions measures in place. Only in 2022 did the European Union issue nine sanctions packages, and how many of them were adopted by the West after 2014 is difficult to say even for the most ardent opponents of Russia. It is not Russia’s economy that has been predicted to collapse by American so-called analysts, but the economies of the United Kingdom and Germany that have proven to be the weakest among the developed economies in this conflict. According to the German Finance Ministry, Uniper’s losses alone exceeded $50 billion. The energy crisis imposed by Washington in order to seize Russia’s gas market in Europe, followed by the economic crisis, bankrupted thousands of European manufacturers and drove millions into poverty…

The Ukrainian conflict, as acknowledged by numerous American and Western analysts and media, enriches only the United States on a daily basis. Particularly in American military-industrial circles. Washington’s decision to send more military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine forces European “exporters” of such weapons to increase spending on additional weapons from the same US at the expense of the national budget and cuts in European social programs. And in this regard, EU European officials, particularly US protégés Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell Fontelles, have become active “promoters” of the US policy.

Apart from the insatiable enrichment at the expense of Europe, the White House’s policy of militarization of events exacerbates the Ukrainian crisis, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers. Even today, no one can deny that the conflict in Ukraine is the largest military conflict on the European continent since World War II. However, determining the magnitude of the disaster in terms of the number of people killed and injured in the fighting remains difficult. According to the Pentagon, over 100,000 AFU soldiers were killed or injured during Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. These losses, which exceed all predictions by American analysts, are causing concern even among NATO Allied Forces in Europe commander-in-chief Christopher Gerard Cavoli.

For 2022, the West has already spent an estimated $150 billion on military aid to Ukraine. Despite all of these human, financial, and economic losses, the West, in Washington’s relentlessly Russophobic frenzy, continues to support the criminal Kyiv regime, supplying it with more weapons and ammunition. Involving more than just European countries in this process and the actual armed conflict with Russia. As a result, the threat of World War III is becoming more real.

Until recently, Russia’s response to the aggressive Western sanctions policy was limited to retaliatory sanctions against unfriendly countries. However, the situation has recently shifted, and it is now objectively necessary for Russia to impose initiative sanctions on the instigators of the Ukrainian conflict, as well as other states that do not want the West to resurrect neo-Nazism in Ukraine, against which Moscow is conducting a special operation in Ukraine.