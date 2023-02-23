Somalia: The War of the Tides

Guadi Calvo



Somalia has the largest untapped coastal oil reserves in the world, which explains why Washington has been operating at its own whim for decades, occupying it militarily or withdrawing as needed, so that all presidents, from Bush Sr. to Biden, have had something to say and do about it, always employing the right enemy, be it communism, nationalism or jihadism.

Somalia, the epitome of the “failed state” and beyond its inhospitable and arid landscape, ravaged by drought and plagues, the American occupation, a process of balkanization that cuts its territory into large blocks, fierce fighting is currently raging in the city of Las Anod, disputed by the two semi-autonomous regions of northern Somalia, Somaliland and Puntland. The fighting has claimed more than 100 lives and displaced 60,000 people.

The country has a corrupt political system, dependent on the U.S. State Department, and is hamstrung by clan interests that do not dare, out of fear, ignorance or self-interest, to abandon their old compromises at the moment of decision making, in a convoluted system in which 14,000 elders participate. In addition, the chronic civil war that has been raging in the country since 1991, beyond the protagonists. Nevertheless, Somalia remains a key target for global powers such as the United States or regional powers such as Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and even Israel.

Of course, its attractions are many: 3,400 kilometers of coastline on the Indian Ocean with important fishing grounds, now diminished by the constant traffic of 20,000 ships a year that reach the Red Sea on their way to Suez, after passing through the harrowing strait of Bab-El Mandeb (The Gate of Lamentations), which is less than 30 kilometers wide, so that blocking it and paralyzing its crossing requires little in the way of logistics. The African country is hopelessly close to this vital point for international trade, especially for the transport of hydrocarbons and goods. The same applies to the Socotra archipelago, which, some 80 kilometers off the Somali coast, has a privileged location for the control of maritime traffic.

Somalia’s Gulf of Aden, which receives tankers from the Persian Gulf, after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, transits forty percent of all the world’s oil daily, on its way to Suez, whose global importance was recalled by the blockage of the container ship Ever Given in March 2021, generating an unprecedented crisis in international trade, forcing more than 330 ships to wait for 100 days for its unblocking, delaying the logistics chain, since seeking the route around Africa would not only generate an increase of thirty percent in freight rates, but also a delay of between 35 and 40 days to reach its destination point.

Furthermore, on the Gulf of Aden coast there are only five alternative ports for transit between Africa, the Middle East and Asia: Berbera and Bosaso (Somalia), two in Djibouti and the city of Aden, a key port on the routes to Suez and world famous for the attack on the US destroyer USS Cole in 2000, in which 17 US sailors were killed along with the two shahids who blew themselves up in the attack.

In the meantime, the government of Sheikh Mohamud has established severe censorship and prison sentences for journalists who violate the strict censorship on the release of any information about the extremist group. In October 2022 a court ordered the arrest of journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, who was only released on February 13.

At high tide

Meanwhile, true to his word and his history, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who returned to office in May 2022 with the promise to end the insurgency, is repeating the strategies of his previous term (2012-2017): “total war on terrorism.”

Evidence of the fulfillment of his promise is evident. Information is constantly being gathered about activities of a revived Somali army that is in open advance against the fundamentalist group, causing the death of hundreds of mujahideen since Biden ordered the return of U.S. forces to the Horn of Africa.

In at least three separate operations by the Somali army, as announced by the Minister of Information Daud Aweis on a conference in Mogadishu, the country’s capital, on Wednesday the 15th, “More than 200 Khawarij (a term that could be interpreted as extremists or fanatics) of al-Shabbab, have been eliminated by the army this week”. He added that the army had reportedly liberated large swathes of territory under the terrorist group’s control in the Mudug region. In addition to having intensified their offensive in the regions of Galmudug, Hirshabelle in the north of the country, they are also operating in Jubaland, a large region south of Mogadishu. The minister also reported the capture of an explosives expert responsible for the manufacture of numerous IEDs (improvised explosive devices), the recurrence of which al-Shabaab has made one of its most lethal weapons.

The army operations took place in Galmudug state, north of Mogadishu, and in Jubaland state, in the south, near the Kenyan border. In addition, five more mujahideen were neutralized by the U.S. Army in several air strikes on Thursday 16 in the Bacadweyne area in the Mudug administrative region, close to the border with Ethiopia.

Earlier this month, at the summit of the Heads of State of the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia), who met in Mogadishu where they discussed the development of the “total war against terrorism”, in which some important victories are being achieved despite the fact that a few hours before the start of the meetings four mortar shells for which al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, fell near the presidential palace with no casualties or damage reported.

Following the summit, where it was decided that Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia – countries where al-Shabaab, to varying degrees, has also carried out attacks – would contribute more troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). A communiqué noted the willingness of countries in the region to support military operations in Somalia and give a “definitive boost” to that war in pursuit of the total annihilation of the al-Shabbab group, which since 2011, after being expelled from Mogadishu, the al-Qaeda branch for the horn of Africa has consolidated itself in vast swathes of rural areas, producing thousands of deaths in as many attacks and causing the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people to become the most lethal of the khatibas under the auspices of al-Qaeda.

The Somali army, along with local self-defense militias, has regained control of parts of the territory in recent months, in conjunction with the actions of the African Union. The United Nations Security Council had set a deadline of December 2024 for its departure from the country, which may now be postponed.

In addition to the omniscient presence of the United States, which historically has never missed an opportunity to thwart any possibility of Somalia emerging from its tragedy, we must be attentive to whether it continues on this course or will once again experience an ebb in the tidal war.

