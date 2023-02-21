Where is Russia’s Winter Offensive? President Biden Empty-Handed in Kiev.

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for February 22, 2023:

– Russian forces continue encircling Bakhmut, moving outward from Kremenna, and pressuring Vugladar;

– US President Joe Biden arrived in Kiev, Ukraine with little else but rhetoric;

– the most recent US military assistance package to Ukraine is meager with many items omitting the quantity being sent;

– US analysts believe Russia’s winter offensive already began, that it is underwhelming, and will exhaust Russian combat potential giving Ukraine better chances of success for its own spring offensive;

– More likely Russia is conducting theater-wide spoiling operations to deny Ukraine a pause to put together significant offensive forces;

– Russian General S. Surovikin prepared extensive defenses to blunt Ukraine’s offensive;

