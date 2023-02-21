UN Security Council Session on the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack

The Security Council meeting called by Russia after Seymour Hersh’s report pointed to the U.S. and Norway as the culprits, can be seen live at 3 pm on the following link.
The U.N. livestream on YouTube can followed below. The schedule on the YouTube page does not include the 3 pm meeting on the Nord Stream sabotage. Check this stream at 3 pm to see if the U.N. is streaming it.
United Nations: Threats to international peace and security – Security Council, 9266th meeting
Statement and Response by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at the UN Security Council Meeting on Sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline
Russian State Duma Demands Urgent International Investigation into the US Terrorist Attack on Nord Stream II
Sevim Dagdelen: Germany Must Investigate Nord Stream II Sabotage Claims