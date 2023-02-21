UN Security Council Session on the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack

The Security Council meeting called by Russia after Seymour Hersh’s report pointed to the U.S. and Norway as the culprits, can be seen live at 3 pm on the following link.

The U.N. livestream on YouTube can followed below. The schedule on the YouTube page does not include the 3 pm meeting on the Nord Stream sabotage. Check this stream at 3 pm to see if the U.N. is streaming it.

Consortium News

United Nations: Threats to international peace and security – Security Council, 9266th meeting