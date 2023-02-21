CIA, NATO, NORWAY, RUSSIA, STATE TERRORISM, TERRORISM, UNITED NATIONS, USA, WAR CRIMES

UN Security Council Session on the Nord Stream Terrorist Attack

Internationalist 360°

The Security Council meeting called by Russia after Seymour Hersh’s  report  pointed to the U.S. and Norway as the culprits, can be seen live at 3 pm on the following link.

The U.N. livestream on YouTube can followed below. The schedule on the YouTube page does not include the 3 pm meeting on the Nord Stream sabotage. Check this stream at 3 pm to see if the U.N. is streaming it.

Consortium News

