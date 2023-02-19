Russia’s Special Military Operation 1 Year On: How the US Started this War & Where it’s Heading…

NATO’s War on Russia Beforehand: @15:31

US-NATO’s Proxy War with China: @42:33

– As Russia’s special military operation reaches the one year mark, we wonder what is happening now and what will happen next;

– Equally important is what started this conflict;

– NATO has repeatedly attacked and destroyed allies of Russia around the globe throughout the 21st century;

– NATO has also constantly encroached eastward toward Russia’s borders;

– The Western media admits that the US has repeatedly overthrown nations along Russia’s borders and installed client regimes in their place;

– The Western media also admits that these nations pose a threat to Russia including Georgia which in 2008 actually attacked Russian forces;

– Ukraine from 2014 onward was a repeat of US meddling in Georgia that left Russia with only one choice, not if conflict would come but when it would be fought? At a time convenient for NATO or for Russia?

– The US is pursuing a similar campaign of encroachment, encirclement, and proxy war with China giving Beijing every reason to support Russia in its current operations in Ukraine;

References:

SITREP

Bloomberg – Ukraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than Promised (February 2023): https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…

Forbes – Ukraine Is Going To Run Out Of T-64 Tanks (February 2023): https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe…

Forbes – The Ukrainian Army Has More Tanks Now Than When The War Began—Because It Keeps Capturing Them From Russia (March 2022): https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe…

US Pursuit of Global Hegemony FORA TV – Wes Clark – America’s Foreign Policy “Coup” (November 2007): • Wes Clark – Ameri…

US Regime Change in Eastern Europe New York Times – Who Really Brought Down Milosevic? (2000): https://www.nytimes.com/2000/11/26/ma…

Guardian – US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004): https://www.theguardian.com/world/200…

Reuters – Georgia started war with Russia: EU-backed report (2009): https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge…

Channel 4 (UK) – Far-right group at heart of Ukraine protests meet US senator (2013): https://www.channel4.com/news/ukraine…

BBC – Victoria Nuland: Leaked call shows US hand on Ukraine (2014): https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can…

Pakistan VOA – Suicide Bomber Attacks Chinese Engineers in Pakistan (August 2018): https://www.voanews.com/a/gunmen-paki…

France 24 – Deadly car bombing in Pakistan targets hotel hosting Chinese ambassador (April 2021): https://www.france24.com/en/asia-paci…

Myanmar CNN – Chinese factories set on fire and at least 38 killed in Myanmar’s deadliest day since coup (March 2021): https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/15/as…

The Irrawaddy (US gov-funded) – China-Backed Pipeline Facility Damaged in Myanmar Resistance Attack (February 2022): https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/…

Solomon Islands Solomon Star – US-based institute consults with M4D (January 2020): https://www.solomonstarnews.com/us-ba…

Reuters – Explainer: -What is behind unrest in the Solomon Islands? (November 2021): https://www.reuters.com/world/china/w…