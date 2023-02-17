South America in Dispute: The New Commodity Wars

Rafael Bautista S.

Image: Peru Protests | Misión de Solidaridad Internacional y DDHH

The recent declarations of Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command, show the reformulation of the Monroe Doctrine in terms of the strategic rethinking required to contain the improbable expansion of China and the military power that would guarantee the global transition towards a new multipolar order.

In this context, the announcement of the creation of a regional currency by the presidents of Brazil and Argentina (dismissed and even ridiculed by Wall Street spokesmen, such as Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury, or former IMF officials Mark Sobell and Olivier Blanchard; and fervently replicated by the right-wing press in our region), sets the stage for a South America in dramatic global dispute.

Laura Richardson plays the conquistador: Columbus, Cortez, Pizarro and the foreign offer of an unthinkable wealth to the crown of the time (“the criminal always returns to the place of the crime”, Dostoevsky dixit). But the scenario is not mechanical, because if one considers that Washington calculates, in advance (through the geopolitical prospective carried out by its think tanks and intelligence agencies), the type of effects generated to make its best options viable, Richardson’s declarations (“we have a lot to do, this region is important for our national security, we have to step up our game”) seem more like a warning and not an agenda of future intentions. The same that came out of the mouth of Mark Milley, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in 2021 (when Laura Richardson took office as head of the Southern Command): “the Western Hemisphere belongs to us and no one else and we are here to protect it from any threat”. That threat, of course, is Russia and China.

It is in this scenario that what is happening in Peru, Bolivia and Brazil, takes on a deeper context. It is no coincidence that these three countries would constitute (in the bioceanic project) the geostrategic corridor connecting South America to the Pacific, meaning China. In this sense, the latest findings of lithium in Peru, intensifies the policy of capturing our region (amplifying the “lithium triangle”), if this year the state concessions to the mining transnationals should have expired (a matter that precipitated the dismissal of President Castillo, to impose a government docile to the demands of transnational capital), the dispute becomes open. From the policy of containment, the offensive is amplified. In this sense, delaying the conflict in Peru seems to be an option imposed (from the outside) on the usurper government, to tragically exhaust the expectations of a people in insurgency; because the three demands (resignation of “Balearte”, of Congress and the Constituent Assembly), even if they were met, also configure scenarios for the repositioning of a right wing empowered thanks to the progressive media vandalization of the protests.

The Peruvian neoliberal political system of the last decade has ended up corrupting the entire political culture and, in this way, has managed to dramatically decompose the popular bloc which, without legitimate representation of broad scope, does not have the political mediation that this moment of historical resolution needs. The right wing knows this. That is why it is not only protected by the police, military and judicial power at its service, but also by that security. That is why its seigniorial racism is emboldened. In such circumstances, the people should not surrender their emerging power, but manage it strategically; but that requires direction and this outcome, which carries the heavy memory of the Shining Path, should also serve to constitute a popular movement organized on the basis of the supreme demand: a Constituent Assembly; where the people themselves generate a legitimate constituent process, where what is to be constituted is the people themselves as subject, as constituent power.

In Bolivia we failed to intensify and radicalize this process. The plurinational State was born with several Trojan horses in its entrails; one of them was the autonomist blackmail of the Santa Cruz elite which, today, is transmuted into a balkanizing project with a federalist appearance. Since the “gas war” and the expulsion of the last neoliberal government of Bolivia, Santa Cruz became the epicenter of fascist resistance to the plurinational project. All the latest destabilizing adventures of the right wing have originated in the concentrated power that the economic-political elites possess in the stately cordon of the city and its political operator par excellence: the Civic Committee (from where even the Governor’s Office itself is managed).

From autonomism to federalism, all these narratives operate as rhetoric of relativization of the national state, to assert a supposed exclusivist right to be above the nation itself. In the Bolivian case, violence, racist-urban revanchism and impunity are the means to constantly undermine and even delegitimize everything that represents stability and social peace. This is the prelude to any “color revolution” which, in the midst of the global civilizational crisis, can only lead us to progressive scenarios of balkanization.

Santa Cruz is the part of the country permeated by right-wing influence from Brazil. In the 2019 coup, the Bolsonaro government’s support to the coup perpetrators was fundamental to capitalize on a false legitimacy that the right wing always paid for with our own wealth: the revision of the gas export contracts, for the exclusive benefit of PETROBRAS, was proof of that. In that year, the immediate regional scenario was decidedly adverse to our plurinational project; that is why the dictatorship lasted a year, even though the coup perpetrators wished it could last forever. Now Brazil, with Lula back, finds almost half the country in divergence; the episode of the recent failed coup attempt is just a sample of what can be manifested as growing resistance of a right wing dogmatized by a power that is no longer dissuasive but openly offensive: the power of the media.

It is in such a situation that we are presented with the development of a policy of intimidation, as a factor of strategic destabilization, promoted by the connivance between imperial power and regional oligarchies. As the writer Jamileh Alamolhoda (First Lady of the Republic of Iran) explains it well: “the very essence of gringo foreign policy is intimidation, terrorizing our people in order to subjugate them”. In Bolivia, after a number of diminished town councils, which always deliberate via threats, the ideas of a referendum for the judicial reform are being woven, which, in fact, will constitute the transition to the lawfare scenario, where the right wing will propose to recover the judicial power and, from there, to judicialize the political power to deprive the government of all political decisions.

Let us remember that lawfare, created in the gringo academies, in the midst of the fashions of legal realism and neoconstitutionalism, propagates the economicist vision in the field of law, neoliberalism as a legal doctrine, the logic of war as a normative ideology. The whole episode that led to the arrest of President Castillo and the inauguration of Balearte was a media-congressional operation that, by means of lawfare, generated the whole narrative of constitutional legitimacy so that the coup would not appear as a coup.

Lawfare is highly developed in Brazil and Argentina. Peru and Bolivia are now the juridical arena where there are plans to develop updated forms of more offensive lawfare. The racialization of justice in these two countries, in addition to the racist meritocratic lordship of the professional associations, are ideal fields for the ideological capture and manipulation of the social normative set. At the local and global level, as Thierry Meyssan points out: “laws no longer seek to enforce justice but to confirm the order imposed on the world and punish those who question it”. And the Peruvian “democratic order” could not allow a “serrano” to be president, so his removal was an imperative even for legal racism itself.

This whole scenario inevitably leads to state anomie, since the legal norms themselves are not only incongruent but even definitely divergent from the constitutional principles they claim to respect and defend. The political sphere is encircled by the legalistic belt that makes any change impossible. Therefore, the political legitimacy that originates and gives rise to a Constituent Assembly must always remain as a continuous guarantor of its factual implementation. This constitutes the true essence of the democratic praxis that our peoples are demanding: to create and nurture popular power.

Neoliberalism has shown that democracy is not necessarily destroyed from the outside, as leftist argument used to assert. Because neoliberalism, beyond being just an economic model, is actually a radicalized rationality of liberalism, which destroys the very foundations of democracy, since the political is subjected to the economic. The current democracy made in the USA, as “democratic institutionality”, is reduced to business management that makes governance an appendix of administrative performance; meaning, the State displaces its political essence and becomes a phantom company, which only administers the guarantee of the maximum value of the capital that finances and sustains its conservation. The objectives of the State cease to be political and become managerial. When every sphere of human life is reduced to its mercantile character, business logic invades everything and social needs, common goods, popular demands, etc., are understood as managerial projects, quoted from the perspective of profitability, where the poor are sacrificed in a world made only for the rich.

This is why neoliberal rationality perverts the very foundations of democracy, once it introduces its logic into the very core of politics. If inequalities become extreme, it is impossible, not only to maintain state sovereignty, but to sustain any political community. If the demos is displaced, the kratos is pure capital and what is generated is a subtle but radical transformation of politics and democracy from within. Then we can better understand the processes of democratic implosion that we are currently experiencing allowing for the best scenario of the new commodity war.

Since the definitive collapse of the dollar as the global hegemonic currency, the yuan and the ruble have been forced to enter the financial arena. This is becoming more acute with the war in Ukraine, a war between the Russian Federation and NATO, because, as a result of the sanctions and their failure, gold and all that which is tangible wealth, in this case, the most appreciated commodities in the much disputed global energy transition, are now more relevant.

These are not just any commodities, but those included in a policy of financial sovereignty. As we find ourselves in a post-Bretton Woods world, not only the dollar but any currency that aspires to be an international currency can no longer sustain itself, in the long run, as a fiat currency. In this sense, a commodity war is a naked financial war.

Reformulating the Rothschild doctrine, “you control the currency and you control the world”, we can say: “if you control the real support of all currencies, you control all power, even that of your adversaries”. In this way, the new commodity war is being waged on the basis of the urgent needs of global replenishment of the Anglo-Saxon sphere (the continuous remnant of the unipolar world), to undermine any possible democratization, however minimal, of world finance. This is why the transition to a new order, in this case a multipolar one, is inevitably expressed as financial warfare (which is the essence of modern warfare, represented in the spectacle of military conflicts, for a world that needs heroes, villains, epics and ephemeris).

We return to Laura Richardson’s statements, because everything listed, from the oil of the Orinoco basin, Guyana (which includes the Essequibo area), the lithium triangle (+Peru), the aquifers, rare earths and strategic minerals, no longer constitute a spoil of war but the very sovereignty of the imperial financial sphere.

The convertibility of the yuan and the ruble to gold will eventually displace all fiat currencies, but there is not enough gold to back all currencies, so strategic commodities are presented as candidate guarantors. That mere mention raises the possibility of a commodity war. Because, for the Empire in decline, it is about defining who possesses world sovereignty. That is what the war in Ukraine is about: sovereignty. Russia’s sin consists in asserting its sovereignty; that is why the Russophobia unleashed in Europe and the USA is the expression of imperial contempt for the insubordinate.

In a unipolar world, absolute sovereignty belongs to the Empire and to no one else (because it is the sanctuary of capital accumulation); and there is absolute sovereignty by cession and transfer of formal and material sovereignty, from the periphery to the center. In this sense, the new commodity war is a war against all sovereignty. The Empire in decadence needs to anoint itself with real power and that consists in the absolute renunciation of the periphery -in this case, of the Latin American arc- to its own state and national existence. What they did not achieve in Bolivia (but seek to reactivate, in order to also mock the idea of the plurinational), they try to promote from Peru, in order to unleash a growing conflict as regional balkanization.

In capitalism, capital is the only sovereign. Modernity is the type of world where this sovereignty unfolds and develops in all its fullness. That is why the current analytical confusion (by not respecting levels of analysis) of labeling China as capitalist, comes from the naive separation between capitalism and modernity. The widespread Sinophobia in Latin America (which permeates even leftism) is, in reality, a declaration of imperial war for the soul of our States: you are mine and no one else’s. Modernity is a civilizing project.

Modernity is a civilizing project of exponential domination, which is why it is heir to the imperial vocation of the West. For the Chinese, capitalism is a mediation of their own national project, which corresponds to a non-Western civilization (apparently the Russians are beginning to understand this as well); in this sense, for an economy to be defined as capital-ism, capital cannot be a mediation but an end in itself and, as such, it is defined universally, its exponential tendency admits no limits; therefore, capital revolts in its financial niche and sees the possibility of a multipolar order as a real threat to its concentric logic.

This does not mean that the Chinese are heralds of justice. It means that Chinese expansion opens us to other kinds of complex contradictions in what we understand by domination. The Eurocentric vision does not serve us even for that. Chinese growth has unleashed another type of global contradictions that current economic science cannot even guess at.

The new commodity war as a war for sovereignty will exhibit the profound anti-national character of Latin American elites, as is happening in Peru. This morbid exhibition is what will be reflected as a dramatic display of irrational power, as happens when the criminal is discovered. Being a hybrid and multidimensional war, it will also dismantle the narratives that in the twentieth century defined the political opposition and we will see how the actors are now dramatically defined in a scenario never before experienced and even less thought of.

For our peoples it will be the definitive proof of their liberation exodus. As those who know say: it is easy to get out of the world, what is difficult is for the world to get out of oneself. In order to affirm our own liberation project, we will also have to affirm it in terms of a civilizational project and return to what we were: one of the six civilizational axes that constitute and are the basis of what is known as human civilization. There is no longer a unipolar order, which means that there is no longer a single world, without alternatives, according to the modern narrative. The alternative is the peoples and their millennial history. It is from that history that alter-natives will emerge in the face of the civilizational crisis. Because hope is an awakening memory.

Rafael Bautista S., author of: “The Angel of History. Genealogy, execution and defeat of the coup d’état: 2018-2020”.

Translation by Internationalist 360°