Discussions in the Latin American Left

Claudio Katz

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

A leftist alternative is indispensable to overcome the tepidity of current progressivism, but this option will only emerge by exposing the necessary criticisms of the inconsistency of this space. The future of the region does not depend only on social struggle, confrontation with the right and disillusionment with low-intensity progressivism. It will also be determined by the consolidation of left-wing political alternatives that demonstrate intelligence and capacity to deal with the complex dilemmas that lie ahead. Only those strands could open a course to overcome the new wave of center-left governments, through dynamics of political radicalization. Such a course would allow the development of the anti-capitalist perspective required by an emancipatory project.

Justifications of progressivism

To forge a course of popular victories it is necessary to expose the questioning of progressivism without shame, timidity or guilt. None of these criticisms favor the right, if it is exposed from a field of confrontation with reactionary forces and in a battle front against that main enemy. It is not possible to build a popular project in silence or with maneuvers that evade debate. Alternative paths will not spontaneously sprout, without clarifying divergences, or assuming the cost of discomfiting one’s own allies.

The most common way to avoid this challenge is to present progressive governments as auspicious developments, compared to reactionary options. This obviousness should simply be pointed out as a starting point to evaluate the enormous shortcomings of these administrations. But this second part of the problem is frequently omitted, in the expectation that the course of political life itself will correct the shortcomings of these governments. This expectation is unfounded, since the mere passage of time tends to aggravate these shortcomings.

Only by taking decisive action against the capitulations of the center-left leaders can the right-wing channeling of popular discontent be avoided. This capture by conservative forces is very likely, if there are no leftist alternatives built with timely and feasible proposals. This last course is forged in the polemic with the mistakes of progressivism.

It is evident, for example, that the triumph of the right in the Chilean plebiscite demonstrated the capacity of conservative leaders to spread lies and conceal their own trajectories. However, these deceptions prospered because of the prevailing vacuum on the other side, as a consequence of countless capitulations.

These capitulations are the predominant tonic in the light progressivism, which has not initiated the pending ruptures with neoliberalism. The expected advance towards a post-liberal stage was not consummated in the previous cycle, nor will it emerge in the current wave, if the policies of submission to the dominant classes persist. These adverse orientations must be pointed out in order to attain the goals of the popular movement.

A habitual way of avoiding this problem is to praise progressivism when it is victorious and to remain silent in the face of the opposite scenarios. In the first case, the great fervor aroused by good news is rightly shared. But what is more important are the pronouncements in adversity. Here it is not enough to describe what has happened. It is necessary to openly expose the causes of the setback generated by the policies of perpetuation of the status quo (Aznárez, 2021).

Complacent glances

What happened in Argentina illustrates the negative consequences of validating the submission of progressivism to the powerful. Alberto Fernández’s entire administration was marked by this submission, starting with his refusal to expropriate a strategic and bankrupt food company (Vicentin). Subsequently, he signed an agreement with the IMF that strengthened the current model of wage deterioration, inequality and precariousness. It favored large exporters to the detriment of domestic development and accepted the pressures of the right wing to preserve the power of a judicial caste, supported by the mass media.

The critics of this course within the ruling coalition made many complaints, but did not offer any other path. They never exhibited any decisiveness to reverse the government’s impotence. On the contrary, they gradually transformed their objections into mere justifications. The most frequent argument of this validation was the “adversity of the balance of power” to confront the right wing and comply with the electorate. They affirmed that Alberto had to accept the blackmail of the dominant power due to the absence of an equivalent counterweight in the popular camp (Aleman, 2022).

But this view describes the relations of forces as a dominant and invariable fact of the political scenario, as if it had been deposited in that context by some divine hand. It omits to point out that the presidents, ministers and legislators of a government are not alien to this struggle between contenders. The protagonists of political life forge or undermine with their daily actions, the balance of forces with the antagonists. Fernandez’s immobility and meekness directly influenced the generation of a favorable framework for the right wing. If we divorce this attitude from its consequences, what happened in Argentina becomes inexplicable.

The justifiers of the government’s surrender also endorsed the agreement with the IMF, repeating the extortion spread by the right wing to force that commitment (“we are out of touch with the world”). Instead of underlining the dire consequences of this agreement, they propagated fantasies about its viability (“we can pay, grow and distribute”). Moreover, the deterioration of the standard of living generated by this pact was wrongly attributed to other causes, such as the pandemic or the war (Katz, 2021).

This posture of resignation before the financiers determined the limited resistance in the streets against the creditors. The final touch to this inaction was the legislative approval (explicitly or in disguise) of a fraud that mortgages the future of several generations.

Many progressives recognize the terrible consequences of this official policy, but they relativize its effects in comparison with the virulent adjustment promoted by the right wing. But in this approach they split the two courses, as if they were two disconnected universes. The truth is that the capitulation of the government facilitates the outrages of the neoliberals. The right wing has recovered electoral strength due to the disillusionment generated by the ruling party.

The mistakes of progressivism are also justified with sociological appreciations. In Argentina, it is very common to blame the whole “society” indistinctly for the officialism’s lapses, as if the governed had the same responsibility as the rulers in the decisions of an administration. This reasoning attempts to explain the negative political consequences of the government’s course.

A similar approach was used in Brazil during the last decade to evaluate the disillusionment with the PT. It was argued that this disappointment was a consequence of the emergence of a new middle class with individualistic values. The consumerism of this segment would have affected the government, which facilitated the improvement of this sector. This paradoxical sanction to the godfathers of a social ascent was stated as the main determinant of the setback suffered by Lulismo (Natanson, 2022).

But this approach placed a political problem in the differentiated universe of social behaviors. In this way, the responsibility of the rulers in the loss of influence over their old adherents was avoided (Katz, 2015:173-176). This balance is extremely topical at the beginning of Lula’s third term in office. If in this new opportunity the policies favorable to big capital are repeated, the frustrating consequences of those orientations will re-emerge.

Problems of “Post-Progressivism

The generalized resurgence of center-left governments refutes the influential diagnosis of the extinction of this trend put forward by many analysts. They highlighted a definitive decline of the center-left that has been totally disproved.

From that assessment also emerged calls to forge “post-progressive” projects, with accurate criticisms of the limitations of those experiences (Modonesi, 2019). But those objections included highly debatable characterizations of those governments.

Particularly controversial was the thesis of a “passive revolution” consummated by those administrations, to prop up new models of the dominant classes, disciplining or demobilizing the subaltern classes. This view objected to the opposite postulate of a “popular empowerment” encouraged by those governments.

In fact, neither of these two opposing situations prevailed. The people did not take control of the political system, but neither were they immobilized or annulled as active subjects. In fact, a variety of scenarios took place in the different countries of the region.

The popular protagonism conquered in Bolivia was never diluted, the street presence of trade unions and social movements in Argentina was not extinguished and Ecuadorian indigenism took the initiative again and again. In Brazil, on the other hand, there was an effective reflux of popular action, but without leading to the stabilization of the right wing.

It is true that the conservative restoration came as a result of the frustrations generated by the progressive governments. But this negative impact did not bury the long cycle of popular struggles, which led to the rebellions of the last few years and to the presence of a renewed center-left ruling context. The discouraging diagnosis of “post-progressivism” does not match this reality.

If the experience of the past decade had led to regimentation or demoralization of the peoples, Latin America would be facing a situation of inactivity from below and not revolts. Nor would there have been such a widespread return of progressivism to government. In the dynamics of the “passive revolution”, this modality would have disappeared or spliced with some aspect of the conservative restoration.

It is precisely the ultra-right that is currently erupting with fury against progressivism, because this force persists as an opponent of reactionary groups. Latin America has not entered a “post-progressive” period, but a new round of the previous experience.

These evaluations are important to remember that the left option is forged by underlining that the right is the main enemy and that progressivism fails because of impotence, complicity or cowardice in the face of its adversary. It in no way resembles reactionary currents. This distinction is key and its omission obstructs the gestation of an alternative.

Ignorance of this principle was the main problem faced by the Commodity Consensus thesis in the last decade. This approach placed an equal sign on all the governments of the region for their shared encouragement of the export of raw materials.

With that look, it was equated to the administrations in confrontation with and subject to the United States. Governments in conflict were also equated with those in line with the dominant classes and finally, those in power sensitive to the demands of the impoverished were equated with presidents managed by the rich. All were identified in the same pigeonhole by the mere priority they assigned to the exploitation of natural resources. With that myopia, Evo Morales, Macri, Chávez, Uribe, Lula, Piñera, Correa, Bolsonaro or Kirchner were placed in the same bag of extractivist governments (Katz, 2015: 63-75).

The errors of that assessment must be assimilated in the new period. The experience of the past decade was very instructive and now it is necessary to distinguish, with political criteria, the center-left governments from their right-wing enemies. This differentiation is decisive for the development of strategies that will allow the left to advance.

Mexico and Ecuador

The thesis of a stage already subsequent to progressivism is sometimes exposed from the Mexican experience, in a polemic with the role played by the new government of AMLO in the conspiracy of the struggles of Ayotzinapa and the movements of 2014 (Oprinari, 2022). Criticisms of the administration’s blunders cover a wide range of economic, social and geopolitical topics (Aguilar Mora, 2023). But unlike South American precedents, progressivism in that country is a very recent development that includes improvements, popular expectation and the capacity to mobilize against the right.

The characterizations that rightly underline the significant differences between AMLO and his enemies of reaction, estimate that this president presents a profile of progressive Bonapartism (Hernández Ayala, 2023).

His consolidation in the center-left has been consummated, as opposed to the ceiling reached after 28 years by the alternative experience of Zapatismo. At the peak of its popularity (2001), this side gathered crowds in the main square of the country. The subsequent decline was marked by isolation in self-centered campaigns. That course allowed its consolidation in several indigenous communities, but diluted its weight as a national reference. The presentation of AMLO as an enemy equivalent to the traditional conservative forces contributed to that weakening (Hernández Ayala, 2019).

These difficulties present a close kinship with the problems of the autonomist approach, which in the last decade counterposed the contesting dynamics of social movements, with the molding of center-left governments to the status quo. This counterpoint inspired the theory of “changing the world without taking power”, which did not pass the test of any successful experience in the region. No country has demonstrated the feasibility of achieving social conquests or democratic advances by avoiding the dispute for power after gaining access to government.

This view also inspired the erroneous identification of progressive administrations with their enemies on the right. This equivalence had negative electoral consequences, when it implied calls for blank votes, in the disputes between both forces. The most recent case of this mistake was registered in the Ecuadorian runoff election between the progressive Arauz and the right-wing between the progressive Arauz and the right-wing Lasso. The call for a null vote allowed the candidate of the reactionary forces to become president of the country. As a result, Ecuador was marginalized from the center-left map that prevails in South America.

This case confirmed how wrong it is to equate the two different forces as analogous variants of the same domination by the powerful. A government that frustrates popular expectations is not similar to another one that represses demonstrations, imprisons leaders and assassinates militants. The greater adversity of this second scenario for any popular project is obvious.

It is true that Correa’s hostility towards the social movements and his strategy of transformations from above (“citizen revolution”) created strong resentment in large popular sectors. But these tensions do not justify electoral neutrality in the face of the right-wing enemy. It has been corroborated that the left cannot shore up its own project, facilitating the triumph of such reactionary characters as Lasso.

The withering defeat of the Ecuadorian president in the mid-term elections confirms this diagnosis. Lasso was crushed by Correism -with a high number of voters- in the main cities and provinces. Voters also buried the referendum on security, which the president introduced with improvised demagogy to gain support. The result of these elections is in tune with the prevailing political tendencies in the whole region and corroborates the previous mistake of the abstentionist position.

Tactical definitions in Brazil

The position of the left vis-à-vis the second round of elections has become a very common problem due to the frequency of these ballots. In many cases, these definitions of the presidency include a great protagonism of the ultra-right. Three nefarious characters had this gravitation in the recent elections in Colombia (Hernandez), Chile (Kast) and Brazil (Bolsonaro). The latter election also raised important debates on the left.

The controversies in the PSOL – the political formation that distanced itself from the PT in 2004, questioning Lula’s conformism to neoliberalism – have been particularly instructive. That party developed with its own candidacies and when Bolsonaro appeared, it kept its figures in the first round, to support the PT representative (Haddad) in the final round.

But in the recent contest it opted for another course. He decided to support Lula in both electoral instances, renouncing the presentation of his own candidates. This decision was taken after an intense internal discussion, which ended up prioritizing the danger created by the eventual reelection of a character with repressive projects and neo-fascist speeches.

The PSOL majority understood that Bolsonaro could win a new mandate, based on the social strength built by the former captain. It understood that the battle against that threat required forming a bloc around Lula, to shore up the street response to the ultra-right.

This diagnosis also registered the drastic change of scenario introduced by the release of the PT leader and the consequent recovery of that party (Arcary, 2022a). On these grounds, the PSOL decided to relegate its own construction to ensure the defeat of the main enemy. It also perceived the danger of confining itself to marginality if it opted to sustain its candidacy, clashing with the collective will to bring Lula back to the presidency.

This position prevailed against a minority approach, which proposed to maintain the presentation of its own ballots in the first round, in order to distance itself from the appointment of Alckmin as vice-president (Sampaio Júnior, 2022). Criticism of this regressive alliance was unanimous within the PSOL, but the majority refused to split the anti-Bolsonarist vote, in view of the danger of a far-right triumph.

The results of the two rounds confirmed the wisdom of this approach. The immense amount of votes obtained by the former captain corroborated that he was very close to reelection. This nightmare was avoided by the strong mobilization that Lula’s leadership aroused. In addition, the agreement reached with the PT allowed the PSOL to obtain 12 deputies and the main leader of this formation (Boulos) obtained an excellent vote in Sao Paulo.

Another debate is currently taking place in the PSOL, opposing supporters and critics of holding positions in the new administration. The first approach maintains that in a government in dispute it is appropriate to shore up from within this struggle with radical positions. The second approach considers that the defense of the new administration against the aggressions of the right wing does not imply assuming official positions. It understands that such an entry would neutralize the action of the left, preventing it from demanding the fulfillment of what was promised in the campaign (Arcary, 2022b).

“The first approach maintains that in a government in dispute it is appropriate to shore up this struggle from within with radical positions. The second approach considers that the defense of the new administration against the aggressions of the right does not imply assuming official positions.

But both sides agree in emphasizing that Bolsonaro’s defeat at the polls inaugurates a battle that continues in the streets, with a clear agenda of social and democratic demands (Boulos, 2022). This goal can be raised because the electoral victory was achieved. It is evident that these initiatives would be timid, defensive or nonexistent, if Bolsonaro had persisted as president of Brazil.

Anticipations in the Argentine left

The debate in Brazil was followed with great attention by the main coalition of the Argentine left (FIT-U), which processed a great variety of positions (convergent and divergent) with the one developed by the PSOL. One sector objected to the decision adopted by that current in Brazil, pointing out that it was appropriate to vote blank in the ballot, in spite of the potential continuity of an ultra-right-wing president (Heller, 2022). It is enough to observe the small margin of difference in the final count to notice the dramatic consequences of this approach, if it had had an impact on the outcome of the election.

This approach recognized the differences between Bolsonaro and Lula, but emphasized that the military man had failed to forge a fascist regime. It neglected to point out that this failure did not guarantee the same result in a second term. He ignored how suicidal it was to consent to that possibility with the blank vote.

The second argument to postulate the indifference between both candidates at the time of casting the vote was to point out that the capitalist class of Brazil (and of the empire) supported Lula and his conservative version of a third term. But if that attitude of the powerful were determinant of the electoral position of the left, it would be appropriate to vote for Bolsanaro, who, according to that interpretation, would lack support among the wealthy.

In fact, a division prevailed among the local dominators, in line with the fracture between Biden (pro-Lula) and Trump (pro-Bolsonaro). But that fracture or unanimity of the dominant bloc does not provide any guidance for the left. The main barometer of that space is the potential validity or annulment of democratic conquests. With that compass, the blank vote and the consequent danger of Bolsonaro’s continuity was equivalent to Harakiri.

This definition is important in Argentina in the face of the eventuality of disjunctions of the same type. So far this crossroads is not foreseen, but it is an ever-present possibility in the uncertain scenario of 2023.

What happened in Brazil has a great impact on Argentina. Bolsonaro lost, but the Argentine right wing took note of the enormous base forged by the former captain and repeats the same ultra-liberal and repressive discourse. Milei is a clone of the military man who achieved great predicament and is emerging as a figure of weight in the next election.

Peronism was very enthusiastic about Lula’s victory, until the recent (and always eventual) resignation of Cristina to participate in the elections. There are many analogies between the two figures. Both have been persecuted by the media and the judiciary and enjoy an overwhelming centrality, both among their followers and in national life.

But there is an obvious difference that obstructs the repetition of the same process. While Lula won as an opponent denouncing the hardships caused by Bolsonaro, Cristina is vice-president and is unable to detach herself from the current failed administration.

In the tremendous economic and social crisis in Argentina, no one can predict what will happen in the coming months. The comparison with Brazil is of interest to the left, to analyze the policy of the FIT-U in relation to the experience of the PSOL. The latter formation debated at the right moment the vote for Lula, while in the first front usually postulates abstention in those disjunctions.

Confirmations in Chile

The position of the left in front of the ballots -which oppose the vacillating progressive candidates with the aggressive exponents of the ultra-right- became dramatic in the Chilean outcome between Boric and Kast. The former candidate had been strongly questioned in his own space, but the latter undisguisedly praised Pinochet’s trajectory.

As it happened in the first regional counterpoint of this type -Bolsonaro against Haddad in 2019- the great majority of the left voted for Boric, exposing numerous reservations (Boron, 2021).

Subsequently, some sectors that had added their vote against the ultra-right, modified that attitude in the plebiscite on the Constituent Assembly. They evaluated that the Approval and Rejection constituted two ways to restore the same hegemony of the ruling class and opted for the blank vote (Tótoro 2022). This position illustrated the ambivalence and the counter-marches that electoral definitions in the Latin American scenario raise.

The experience accumulated in the face of these outcomes in recent years should leave no doubt about the convenience of voting against the right, in the frequent polarizations of the final elections.

This attitude is questioned by the currents that usually denounce the affinities between two sectors belonging to the same bourgeois segment. They object to resignation and emphasize the damage caused to the construction of a revolutionary project by any support to reformism.

In the Chilean case, this questioning is validly based on Boric’s total adaptation to the establishment and on the objectionable permanence of leftist forces in his cabinet. In the tough cultural battle that is taking place in that country, against the deep-rooted neo-liberal prejudices installed by Pinochetism (and preserved by the Concertación), it is indispensable to bluntly expose the criticisms to the current government.

But these objections must never equate the reactionary currents with the progressive slopes. In this equation, the enemies are confused with the adversaries, as if they were two parts of the same totality.

Sometimes this equivalence is justified by affirming that there is no “lesser evil”. But it is forgotten that the same qualification could be applied to the pondered trade union, social or political victories, which are achieved without consummating the socialist ideal. None of these goals is despicable for remaining distant from the historical objective of the left.

The vote for progressivism against the right -in the plebiscites or ballots- simply contributes to stopping the conservative restoration. It makes it possible to limit economic abuses and to contain violence against the oppressed. In this way, it generates more favorable scenarios for the advance of the left and forges relations of forces more in line with this objective. This strategy is also understandable to the majority of the population, which never grasps the tangled reasoning put forward to justify abstention.

The categorical pointing out of the right wing as the main enemy is not limited to electoral crossroads. It is an equally decisive principle in the face of the coup maneuvers of the reactionaries in Parliament. What happened recently in Peru, where a sector of the left validated with its vote the operation of Fujimorism and the conservatives to overthrow Castillo, is illustrative of the dizziness that erupts at decisive moments (Aznárez, 2022).

In these circumstances, the absence of a strategic compass emerges to the surface. This orientation must be taken up again by reviewing the advances and difficulties faced by the radical projects in the region, which we will analyze in the next text.

Claudio Katz is a Professor at the University of Buenos Aires and researcher at CONICET. He is a member of the Red de Economistas de Izquierda (Left Economists Network). His last book “La teoría de la dependencia, 50 años después” received the Libertador Award for Critical Thought. His web page is http://katz.lahaine.org

Translation by Internationalist 360°