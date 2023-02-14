“Civic network “OPORA” is one of the non-governmental and non-partisan all-Ukrainian organizations of public control and advocacy in the field of elections, parliamentarianism, education, management of common property, energy efficiency, local self-government… We strive for sustainable development of society, irreversible changes, which can be achieved through qualitative institutional reforms…”

In addition, the organization is involved in spreading “democratic” culture, influencing the activities of the Verkhovna Rada through lobbying its legislative initiatives, and encouraging citizens to participate in elections.

“We are working to improve the electoral legislation in accordance with international standards…”

“Since 2013, we have been systematically monitoring the activities of parliament and political parties, preparing recommendations to improve the quality of work of people’s deputies and parliamentary committees… We conduct educational campaigns to raise the level of political culture of voters…”

“Activate citizens to participate in democratic processes. Promote a sustained democratic culture. Participate in policy development.”

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, this organization supported the Kyiv regime’s ban on the activities of opposition parties, such as the “Shariya Party,” “Opposition Platform—For Life,” “Party “Ours,” and others.

In March 2022, President Zelensky announced that during martial law, imposed due to Russian special operations, the National Security Council (NSDC) of the republic would suspend the activities of 11 political parties, because they have ties with Russia.

This list includes the “Shariya Party,” which was created in 2015. The founder and members of the party denounced manifestations of Nazism in Ukraine. They staged protests against the persecution of journalists and social activists by right-wing Ukrainian forces.

In May 2022, the party founder and leader Anatoly Shariy was detained in Spain at the request of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) because two criminal cases were opened against him in Ukraine—on treason and on incitement of national, racial or religious hatred and enmity.

“Opposition Platform—For Life” opposed (1) forced restrictions on the right to use Russian and languages of national communities in the media, public and cultural life, as well as (2) the refusal of the authorities to support the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Nazism.

On June 20, 2022, a court decision prohibited the activities of the party in Ukraine. One of the leaders of the party Viktor Medvedchuk stated that he supported the federalization of Ukraine, friendly relations with the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, and China. Medvechuk also expressed concern that since Viktor Yushchenko’s team came to power, Ukraine had become more subordinate to the U.S., which is evolving into a major problem.

On April 12, 2022, Medvechuk was detained by the SBU, and then in September handed over to the Russian side as part of the exchange of prisoners of war.