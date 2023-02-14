United States is Planning to Interfere in 2023 Parliamentary Elections in Ukraine

Valeriy Krylko
In October 2023, Ukraine will hold elections for the Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral parliament of Ukraine. In the previous elections Vladimir Zelensky’s party “Servant of the People” received 43.16% of the vote. Since then the popularity of the party and Zelensky himself has been gradually declining, but in 2022 it rose again.
However, the U.S. has already begun active preparations for these elections. In particular, the U.S. has allocated[1] more than 1 million dollars to the NGO Civil Network Opora through the United States Agency of International Development (USAID).
USAID was established in 1961 on the initiative of John F. Kennedy. The official purpose of the agency is “to support the development of democracy, economy and health, as well as conflict prevention in more than one hundred countries around the world.” Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USAID’s administrator and his/her deputy are appointed by the President with the consent of the Senate and act in coordination with the U.S. Secretary of State.
Historically, USAID has served as a cover for CIA covert operations. The Kennedy administration, for example, at the behest of the Special Group on Counterinsurgency, established the Office of Public Safety (OPS) within USAID to train foreign police forces to counter left-wing subversion in developing countries while keeping them in the “free world” orbit during the Cold War.
The head of the OPS, Byron Engle, was a CIA officer who had worked to stamp out the political left in Japan as part of a police training mission under General Douglas MacArthur during the U.S. occupation of Japan after World War II. Many other OPS officers had experience working with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and CIA.[2]
Very often today, USAID does not support local nongovernmental organizations, parties, or universities directly, but provides grants to various U.S. and European philanthropic foundations, as well as local government structures. These organizations in turn distribute funds to their final recipients in various countries. Among the largest U.S. charitable foundations involved in this process include:
The People-to-People Reconciliation Fund (P2P)
The Complex Crises Fund (CCF)
The Open Society Foundations (OSF)
The Eurasia Foundation
The Ford Foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation
Rockefeller Bros. Fund (Building Civil Society)
Charles Stewart Mott Foundation (Building Civil Society)
House Freedom Fund
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Overseas Private Investment Corporation
National Endowment for the Arts, International Activities Office
International Republican Institute (IRI)
National Endowment for Democracy (NED)
National Democratic Institute (NDI)
The U.S. has unclassified the curious document No.1451843, dated March 27, 1973. “Joint CIA and USAID Training Course No. 7. Terrorism Investigations (Technical Aspects).” The document is publicly available on the USAID website[3].