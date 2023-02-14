Lavrov, Zelensky: Two Official Tours, Multipolarity vs. Unipolarity

Yoselina Guevara L. In addition to the earthquake of devastating dimensions that shook Turkey and Syria this February 8, at the geopolitical level two official trips monopolized the media attention during the week of February 8-12; on the one hand, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made his second visit to Africa and the current President of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelensky, went to the United Kingdom, France and Brussels, both of them fulfilling dense international agendas.

Lavrov: multipolarity, democratization of international relations

The presence of the Russian Federation in Africa is gaining more and more strength with a good dose of receptivity in the population of this continent, in contrast with the weakening and animosity growing towards Paris and Brussels, in a geographical area where Europe historically had an influence due to its colonizing past, being fatally remembered for the savage slavery and exploitation to which Africa was subjected. Since the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Republics, the Kremlin has been working to redefine new relations in different areas, in other geographical spaces and Africa is one of the territories where relations have been consolidated under the principles of cooperation in the interest of multipolarity.

It is of great importance that Foreign Minister Lavrov, so far in 2023, has made two tours on the African continent visiting seven countries. In the first one he visited Eritrea, Angola, Esuatini and South Africa; while in the second one he went as far as Mali, Mauritania and Sudan. The Kremlin’s positioning strategy in Africa is evident, but characterized by Moscow’s non-interference in internal affairs, supporting autonomy in the political-institutional definition of African contexts, outlining a foreign policy, as Lavrov himself stated, “aimed at counteracting the tendencies to trample on the United Nations charters”. On the other hand, the support of the Russian Federation in the fight against the Jihadism that plagues several African nations, including Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is decisive.

In general terms, during this second trip of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, the Kremlin’s commitment to supply Mali with wheat and fuel emerged, as was the agreement established with Mauritania for the shipment of fertilizers and grains from Moscow. Sudan was the last destination of the Kremlin’s representative; an African nation that has been under UN sanctions for years. Between Sudan and Russia, Minister Lavrov managed to ratify an important agreement, already signed in 2020, for the construction of a naval base and its location for 25 years on the Sudanese coast. This military emporium will be able to accommodate Russian ships, including nuclear-capable fleets, in addition to 300 military personnel and four ships stationed at any one time.

The statements of Foreign Minister Lavrov regarding colonization in Africa are interesting, noting that “neo-colonial instincts will not die out and clearly prevent our Western counterparts from understanding the realities of the modern world and the need to be more modest”. This shows Moscow’s respect for African nations and its interest in treating them with dignity, without the arrogance and superiority that has characterized relations with the West. Let us not forget that the Western powers achieved their prosperity and development largely thanks to centuries of theft and exploitation of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this sense, what sets the tone in the Russian foreign policy line is the democratization of international relations, a concept that in practice is not taken for granted, since they develop in a superstructure where power is used for domination. But the change we see in the Kremlin, in addition to openness towards other regions of the world, is the respect and appreciation of the other party, in the understanding of relations between states, as well as the willingness to help when necessary. Realistically, however, the scope of international cooperation is always linked to conditions that serve one’s own explicit or implicit interests, which in the case of Russia do not seem to be subject to the establishment of relations of domination or imposition, but based on mutual respect.

Zelensky: unipolarism, universalization of a regional conflict

From the other shore, the President of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelensky, undertook a tour of London, Paris and Brussels. The British capital was the first to receive the representative of Kiev, who met with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and then delivered a speech to the Westminster Joint Sessions Chamber, after which he was received in an audience by the lapsed and gray King Charles III. Zelensky with his visit to the United Kingdom tried to send a symbolic message on the eve of the European Union Summit on February 9-10; demonstrating the vital importance of London for Kiev, diplomatically and politically as the country that has given him the most financial and military support, pandering to his warmongering requirements.

In his speech before the London Parliament, Zelensky tried to universalize what, after all, is a regional war conflict circumscribed within precise state borders. Using the maxim that “a lie told a hundred times can become the truth”, the Ukrainian leader said “We know that Russia will lose. And we know that this victory will change the world. It will march with us to the most important victory of our life. It will be a victory over the very idea of war. Any aggressor will know what awaits him if he attacks the international order.”

Evidently the “order” to which Zelensky refers is the “unipolar order”. But attention must be paid to the President’s words, because his communicational narrative follows an evolution, most certainly dictated and prepared from the laboratories in Washington. First of all, at the beginning of the current war, Kiev’s communication line was defined by giving preponderance to the “resistance for the defense of the homeland against the Russian occupier”; but this limited the scope of action only to Ukraine, Ukrainians, leaving out the old continent.

By virtue of which the communicational narrative expanded to the “struggle for the freedom of all Europe”; which took effect in the form firstly of sending arms and secondly in the reception of migrants from Ukraine. This peroration of trying to involve “Europe in the conflict” has tired the bulk of the European public, who have decided to take to the streets to protest to stop the shipment of arms to Ukraine, and the economic and social crisis as a consequence of this conflict in Eastern Europe.

In view of the previous failed attempts, the Ukrainian president in his London speech has made him play his other card, “universality”; trying to transform the Russian-Ukrainian conflict into the great “war for the preservation of the unipolar star system”. But beware that this is an open exhortation to fight against any nation, big or small, near or far, aspiring to multipolarism; of course the first enemies, who have declared themselves multipolar, are Russia and China. Likewise, the Ukrainian Head of State kept his litany of “more and more weapons”, which he repeated also in Brussels.

The European tour has been the best option for Zelensky with which he is obtaining from the European chancelleries the promise of more high performance armaments to face the expected new great Russian offensive to be carried out in spring. His strategy of “not giving an inch” has already cost many lives, but with it he is still seeking to gain time to reorganize the forces, receive weapons from the West and continue the training of his soldiers and Nazi gangs.

Although Zelensky is accepted at the governmental level by some political leaders, the same is not true of public opinion, which is becoming generalized, even reaching the US Parliament. In fact, a group of congressmen presented a resolution asking Biden to stop military and financial aid to Ukraine, with the addition of asking all parties to the conflict to conclude a peace agreement. The parliamentarians point out that Washington has contributed enormously to Ukraine, providing them with financial, military and humanitarian aid worth more than $110 billion. But they also cite Pentagon officials who have pointed to the imminent depletion of their own weapons stockpiles and the “weakening of U.S. preparedness for potential conflict.” A ray of good sense, in the country of the Stars and Stripes, in the face of those who continue to come dangerously close to the red line which has so far prevented Russia and the West from plunging into a war of major dimensions that could end the whole of humanity.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Historical Memory Contest Comandante Feliciano 2022 (El Salvador) Third place.