Mexico & Cuba to Organize Summit of Progressive Countries



Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has confirmed that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has agreed to convene a summit of progressive Latin American countries, together with Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel.

“President López Obrador suggested that communication and contact be established, and work be done to be able to meet the presidents of the progressive states of Latin America, to discuss food security issues, welfare issues, and other issues that are important for the community of our countries. We have to talk about this with other foreign ministers and move forward in the coming months, the coming weeks,” said Ebrard.

Ebrard also stated that the countries likely to be invited are; Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, and Honduras.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the need for the region’s three largest economies, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, to forge a closer alliance now that the three are closer ideologically; “So we are the three largest economies in Latin America…so why don’t we make a common agenda on issues? We don’t want a political declaration, well if you want it’s fine, but at least on specific issues,” he said.

Regarding Cuba, Ebrard reiterated President AMLO’s recently announced commitment to lead a worldwide movement to end the U.S. blockade on Cuba, taking the demand to forums such as the G-20, the Community of American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and even to the European Union.

Kawsachun News