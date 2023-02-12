Dying by Killing: The US and its Manifest Destiny

Marcos Roitman Rosenmann

The fear of disappearing as a hegemonic power awakens the survival instinct. The United States (US) has entered a dangerous drift, the end of which puts the future of humanity at risk. If a nuclear holocaust is on the horizon, it is no coincidence. The cultural reason of the West is facing its worst nightmare: being trapped in a war where it cannot see the way out. We are living the end of a historical stage, with many chiaroscuros. Genocides, holocausts, ethnocides, generalized deterioration of the environment, global warming and the stubbornness of the United States tying the European Union to its plans. A lot of testosterone and little head. No matter who the tenant of the White House is, in foreign policy, Republicans and Democrats act in unison. With pedestrian but effective arguments, they base their warmongering. They point out that they have been destined by Providence to be the champions of world peace. They are not belligerents, but in the event of an attack, they will respond with all their might and nuclear arsenal, if necessary. The American way of life must be preserved, as well as protecting the planet from communism and dissolving ideologies that threaten the family and deny God. Timothy Dwight IV, president of Yale University from 1795 to 1819, wrote: “Thy glory shall spread over the vast reaches of the earth. And wild nations before thy scepter shall bow. Around icy shores shall thy sons sail. As they shall spread thy banner in the realms of Asia”.

Their expansionist policy precedes them. From the annexation of Texas and the war with Mexico, through the sinking of the Maine in Cuba (1898), followed by the false incident of Tonkin in 1964 to justify their involvement in the Vietnam War, to the second Gulf War in 2003, under the pretext of Iraqi production of chemical weapons of mass destruction, they have acted as true conquerors. In Latin America they have not lacked excuses to send marines and bomb the civilian population. Suffice it to cite the invasion of the Dominican Republic (1965), Grenada (1983) or Panama (1989). Likewise, it was the dropping, in 1945, of two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended up giving it world hegemony. Europe ceded supremacy and control of international decision-making way to the rising nuclear power. Its leading role has continued to decline. Europe has become a staunch defender of U.S. interests in the world. Just look at how it acts in the United Nations.

In the battle for world control of the Western bloc, the United States is ready to provoke a political tsunami. The symptoms are visible. They foment conflicts and destroy states to the point of innocuousness. Likewise, under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking, they encourage it. Nothing stops them. In the twilight of their hegemony, they sponsor organized crime cartels under the protection of the DEA. And, with the support of the CIA, they plot and promote coups d’état. They sow death. The United States sees its power diminishing where it was previously unopposed. Its setbacks and the internal crisis it has to face confirm its fragile dominance. At this juncture, China is emerging as the world’s leading power in artificial intelligence, production of rare minerals, solar panels, lithium batteries, microchips, conductors and nanotechnology. In addition to becoming an investor that is slowly displacing the United States in Latin America and Africa. Lula’s recent statement making a peace proposal in which China is present and rejecting the sending of arms to Kiev is a slamming of the door to Biden’s pretensions of incorporating the region to his warmongering policy. Without scorning the words of the Brazilian president, holding Zelensky, the European Union and the White House responsible for being instigators of the war, in the same proportion as Putin.

The West is squirming. The NATO declaration, signed in Madrid on June 29, 2022, including the People’s Republic of China as a danger to world security, is not only an absurdity, it shows the fear of the United States of losing its hegemony. The West takes off its mask. The call to provide tanks and mercenaries to fight in Ukraine adds to the billions of dollars given to Zelensky, let’s not kid ourselves, it indicates weakness.

Finally, the shooting down of a Chinese-owned weather balloon that drifted into U.S. airspace adds fuel to the fire. The Biden administration has turned the balloon into a spy probe and is making the public aware of it. These are the skirmishes that fan the flames of a third world war. I ask: would it not have been better to recover it and show the world the military character of the balloon? Did nobody think about that? Again, the refrain: we are under attack, China must pay for the offense. But China is not Al Qaeda, Taliban attacking the Twin Towers. Elevating China to enemy status brings us closer to the holocaust. Someone must remind them of this and prevent a third world war; the survival of our species depends on it. But, perhaps, the United States does not see peace as a viable alternative. It prefers to die by killing. Dragging all to the grave.

Network in Defense of Humanity – Cuba

Translation Resumen Latinoamericano – US