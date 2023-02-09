Dr. Aleida Guevara On the Cuban Experience, Resistance, and Struggle

Dr. Aleida Guevara, Cuban physician and daughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, spoke to Peoples Dispatch and Newsclick about her experience during her current visit to India. She talks about the love Indians have for Cuba and Che Guevara, how Cuba responded to the pandemic with the help of global solidarity in the face of the US blockade, and the progressive Families Code recently ratified by Cubans which makes the institution of family a much more equal one.