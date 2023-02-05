What’s in the Latest US Arms Package + US Provocations vs Russia & China

Russian military operations in Ukraine + US Escalation vs Russia & China continues…

– Latest US arms package for Ukraine contains fewer actual weapons to be transferred to Ukraine, and more contracts for new weapons to be built;

– Weapons like the ground-launched small diameter bomb is included in weapons yet-to-be-built and face compatibility issues with Ukraine’s existing MLRS force;

– Other equipment listed like counter battery radar sets appear to indicate large numbers of losses to Russian military operations;

– Germany’s decision to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 88 Leopard 1 tanks reveal a very deliberate invocation of Germany’s sordid history during WW2;

– US weapons pouring into Ukraine are types unlikely to be used in a potential war Washington Seeks to provoke with China;

– The “balloon” incident represents a deliberate stepping stone toward war put in place by US leadership;

