The Existence of the Poor Must Be a Fight Against Social Injustice and Political Oppression

Robert Lodimus

The world proletariat suffers from the injustice of the oligarchic clans that have been robbing the banks of common wealth for thousands of years ©Benjamin Petit/AFD

“If you are neutral in a situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” – Desmond Tutu

Writing has become for us this restless river in which we drown our pain every night until dawn. We cannot remain silent before the suffering of the dying people. The road that must make the sun rise on the ajoupas of the poor will inevitably pass by a revolutionary struggle. Jean-François Revel used the conceptual term “planetary socialism” in his book “La tentation totalitaire”, published in 1976 by Robert Laffont. We speak ourselves of “World Revolution” in “The tigers are loose again, 2019”, “Poverty in Haiti and in the rest of the world: Hara-kiri or Revolution, 2019”, “The unknown of Mer Frappée, 2020”, “The Great Combat, 2021”, “It is necessary to save Carthage, 2022” and “Ideas for a World Revolution, unpublished”.

The world proletariat – we cannot say it enough – suffers from the injustice of the oligarchic clans that have been robbing the banks of common wealth for thousands of years. Can responsible citizens sit back in the face of daily distress and allow themselves to be overcome by the fear of standing firm to confront the gravediggers of human existence: those who play this game of “spiritual and material slaughter” against the weakened and alienated communities? And that is not even enough. Consistent, forward-thinking leaders – who side with the world’s wretched – must think and reflect on the effective means to adopt and use in this difficult struggle to defend and protect the interests of the weakest and most vulnerable in the world’s societies. For the capitalist system must be destroyed.

The Western press turns a blind eye to the crimes of the imperial powers. Instead, it defends the interests of “Capital”. It rarely mentions in its news bulletins, in the columns that deal with national and international news, the multitudes of starving people who are waiting to die in the corner of their shacks, in order to put an end to their chronic misery. The Western press is in league against Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran, Syria, China, North Korea… accusing them of all the evils of the world. But they praise the deadly pride of Volodymyr Zelensky who sacrifices his people and “destroys” his country with the sole aim of escaping justice for economic and financial crimes. The tartufe fights not to protect his fellow citizens against a Putinian aggression and to guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but simply to avoid going to prison. L’Humanité published on Thursday October 7, 2021 an article by Vadim Kamenka: Volodymyr Zelensky trapped by the Pandora Papers. We have extracted this paragraph:

Volodymyr Zelensky mixed up in the Pandora Papers

“In Ukraine, it is the investigative site Slidstvo.info which, by participating in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), has released several documents implicating President Zelensky in secret business deals. One of them points to the purchase by offshore companies (a company registered abroad), belonging to his production company Kvartal 95, “of three apartments in the center of the British capital (…) for a sum of about 7.5 million dollars… [1] “

The president of the French Center for Research on Intelligence (CF2R), Eric Denécé, also recalled that Zelensky is implicated by the Pandora Papers. It should be noted that 600 journalists from 117 countries have participated in this vast investigation on tax evasion practiced by the leaders and oligarchs of the countries of the neoliberal axis. The Pinocchio of Nato is really well targeted in this scandalous affair. In 2019, as part of his election campaign, Zelensky had made promises to combat nepotism, to curb capital flight, and above all to implement the Minsk agreement on which he was actually elected. Instead, as soon as the comedian came to power, he made the move to choose his producer as his main advisor. His economic and financial mismanagement has contributed to the depletion of the assets of the most vulnerable families in Ukrainian society. Journalist Jean-Simon Gagné ironizes in Le Soleil of January 28, 2022:

“Flashback. In April 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky is triumphantly elected president of Ukraine, promising a “sunny” tomorrow. All that is missing are multicolored unicorns and chocolate fountains. The Savior promises to put an end to corruption. He also pledges to make peace with Russia, which supports the rebellion in two provinces in the east of the country. A dirty war that has left thousands dead [2].

Éric Denécé further explained:

“The illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 by the Americans and the British included 250,000 Americans and 30,000 British, 280,000 men, against an army that was not a tenth as effective as the Ukrainian army. So to continue to say that Putin wanted to invade Ukraine is something absolutely false. This military operation has met with a number of dysfunctions and initial failures, but for now it seems that the war aims that Russia has set for itself, that is, to protect the Donbass and finally seize the Russian-speaking provinces, admittedly less Russian-speaking than Donetsk and Lugansk in southern Ukraine, is succeeding [3].”

The functioning of the world’s societies must be rethought and reorganized. Such a rich world should not be home to so many miserable people.

The NATO countries, trapped by the Biden Administration drowned in a cascade of scandals, are sinking tens of billions of dollars to support – naturally to their advantage – an armed conflict that risks dragging the planet into a situation even more dangerous than those created by the catastrophes of 1915 and 1939. The White House’s arrogant interference in the Russian-Ukrainian hostilities threatens to derail any efforts to bring peace to the region. The imperial states, as we see it, care little for the children and old people who die in the peripheral regions under the helpless and grieving eyes of their relatives. They are stingy in preserving lives, and generous in phagocytation of living beings.

Miserable people in a world full of riches

For decades, we have been trying to rally activists and political activists from around the world to the cause of impoverished people. Many great writers have done so: Noam Chomsky, Jean Ziegler, Suzan George, etc. We cannot count the number of corpses that the fight for the respect of Natural Rights has caused on the continents. As we have already mentioned, all regions of the world have their share of martyrs who are resting somewhere in a cemetery. The war for bread, flour, sugar and water is the violent expression of an age-old antagonism that feeds on the dichotomous distribution of the planet’s wealth. Some have too much. Others, not enough. Or not at all. How can we resign ourselves to the idea of wasting away because of a minority of carefree billionaires who treat their fellow human beings like earthworms that they crush under their heels? The functioning of the world’s societies must be rethought and reorganized. A world that is so rich should not be home to so many miserable people. More persuasive forms of struggle are needed to bring predatory states to their senses. Strictly speaking, there are no rich and poor people on the planet, but enriched and impoverished people. Human beings are born free and equal, argue the philosophical currents of contractualism.

Even Adolf Hitler, the Attila of Nazi Germany, recognized, unbelievably, the unspeakable cruelty exercised by states such as France, England, Spain, the United States and Portugal against the indigenous people of Africa and the natives of America. In “Testament politique d’Hitler”, prefaced by Trevor-Roper, published by Fayard in 1959, the exterminator of the Jews stated:

“The whites have, however, brought something to these (colonized) peoples, the worst they could bring them, the plagues of the world which is ours: materialism, fanaticism, alcoholism and syphilis. For the rest, what these peoples possessed in their own right being superior to what we could give them, they remained themselves […] The colonizers have only one achievement to their credit: they have aroused hatred everywhere. This hatred which pushes all these peoples, awakened by us from their sleep, to drive us out. It even seems that they woke up only for that!”

Edmund Burke was an Irish-British philosopher who died in 1797 in Great Britain. He was a politician who took a stand in favor of the American Revolution. His famous book “Reflections on the French Revolution” predicted that the events that led to the storming of the Bastille in 1789 would take a disastrous turn. And it did. Precious heads were decapitated. Edmund Burke, called the father of modern conservatism, influenced the works of many great philosophers, especially Denis Diderot and Immanuel Kant. The theorist bequeathed to us this pertinent observation:

“It is enough for good men to do nothing for evil to triumph.”

We have sworn, for our part, to fight Injustice, to preach Rebellion, to encourage Insurrection, to support the Great Fight of the oppressed of the earth, until the total annihilation of the “Babylonian dynasty”.

The struggle of the workers must be supported by all progressive social layers.

The theoretician Karl Marx writes in the “Manifesto of the Communist Party“:

“The weapons which the bourgeoisie used to bring down feudalism are now being turned against the bourgeoisie itself. The bourgeoisie has not only forged the weapons that will put it to death; it has also produced men who will wield these weapons, the modern workers, the proletarians.”

Necessary violence

Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus engaged in an interminable quarrel about the Algerian war, around the use of political violence between states and between social fractions. Sartre reproached Camus for not having adopted a clear and radical position in the armed conflict that opposed his country of origin to France. The philosopher of existentialism remained convinced that “to side with history, it was necessary to choose the necessary violence”. Critics have defended Camus in this intellectual polemic, which is still considered unfinished business today. Although the two Nobel Prize winners in literature have long since passed away. In a political struggle that privileges democratic thinking, violence is not itself the solution, but it is often the path to a lasting solution. It should be considered only as a last resort. There are rains without lightning or thunder. There are also rains with lightning and thunder. It is nature that decides.

Nelson Mandela challenged the apartheid executioners of South Africa with his words. When talking was no longer enough, he adopted the radical principles of armed struggle. He trained in his new war strategy. He used the same “violent means” of the dominators to liberate his people. The ANC leader, with the complicity of the CIA, spent about 28 years in prison. He was released on February 11, 1990 and became president of his country in 1994. The methods of “pacifism” do not always achieve the desired results. Unless you want to die like Socrates. To die in the naivety of his innocence.

Haiti

The iron hands of the foreign occupation are tightening more and more on the weak arms of the Republic of Haiti. Haitian academics, in collusion with Ariel Henry and his henchmen, are writing desperate pamphlets to implore the intervention of UN troops in Haiti. For them, this is the only way to destroy the hotbeds of gang violence.

In the context of the foreign policy of the G7 countries, the “possibilism” of Paul Brousse will not be able to bring, strictly speaking, social justice and economic equity to the territory of the Republic of Haiti. The “Revolution” that we always talk about will not be obtained with a ballot…! We are convinced of this ourselves. And we assume it.

We believe that political opportunism is drowning, submerging the efforts of compatriots who seek to help the Haitian people forge a path of liberation and disempowerment in the undergrowth of “Capital”. The end of the suffering of the Republic of Haiti will also mean the end of the suffering of many men and women who have made the concept of “Revolution” an opiate of pseudo-intellectualism and foolish narcissism. After the walls of “neo-colonialism” have been knocked down, the Haitian people will easily recognize the wheat and the chaff. The tree that bears edible fruit and the one that is sterile like the fig tree cursed by the Son of Man. The country of the “Revolution” will not be able to exist and live in verbal and scriptural shouting. But by constructive political ideas and viable socio-economic projects! Let our Robespierre, our Condorcet, our Sieyès, our Olympe de Gouges, our Pauline Léon…, get ready for it.

The existence of the poor must be a daily “fight” against social injustice and political oppression. In order to overthrow the barriers of inequality, the proletarianized masses will privilege the means that they will have considered necessary and the methods that will have seemed appropriate to them to disenchant themselves from neo-colonial oppression.

The well-being of the Haitian being is consubstantial to the development of the country. It is around a large table of consultations, methodical exchanges of ideas, reasonable and beneficial concessions that the political activists of the vanguard will trace and build the road that will lead to the rescue of the country founded in 1804 by the former African slaves, victors over European slavery. As for the enemies of the Nation, those who, like Ariel Henri and his sycophants, will be accused of crimes of high treason for having allowed foreign troops to tread on the territory of the Republic, it is the people’s justice that will come to decide on the matter. And may God grant that this justice does not evoke a binding recourse to the capital sentence to punish crimes of lèse-patrie. The people are free to exercise their sovereignty.

The “cases of suicide” provoked by the “bad life” are not counted any more in the world. For some, “dying” becomes the ultimate solution to the insurmountable difficulties generated by the state of miserability. When death itself is slow to arrive, individuals who break down under the burden of their moral and physical suffering take action. They put an end to their existence. Many desperate citizens, as we reported and documented in our book “Pauvreté en Haïti et dans le reste du monde: Hara-kiri ou Révolution”, unable to provide for their loved ones, choose to set themselves on fire in front of palaces, castles, ministries, churches, temples, mosques… These martyrs of globalized overexploitation also hoped to arouse anger and indignation among other silent victims. They made an act of “extreme desperation” in order to force their comrades to wake up and fight.

The workers’ struggle must be supported by all progressive social strata. In many parts of the world, the bourgeois states have murdered seasoned “revolutionaries”. “They killed Jaurès. But they did not guillotine “socialism” and “communism”. The theoretician of Marxism had understood from the start that the “capitalist system carried within it the seeds of its own destruction.” It is an emanation of the bold ideas of the ruling class to appropriate the various means of national production. The moment will most certainly arrive when “neoliberalism” can no longer renew itself or remodel itself. Then, already imploded, it will explode. The beams that support it are weakening more and more. They crack. It is at this level that Karl Marx remains a “clear-sighted critic of capitalism” of his time and of the future.

The “Planetary Revolution” is possible!