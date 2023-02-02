Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s Interview with RT Arabic, Moscow, February 1, 2023

Question: In 2022, you met several times with your Algerian counterpart. He visited Moscow several times. You were on a working visit to Algeria on May 10, 2022. The energy, defence and agriculture agencies from both countries maintain extensive contact as well. What is the current level of cooperation? Is it safe to assume that Algeria is a key Russian partner in the Arab world?

Sergey Lavrov: Friendly relations between our countries go back a long way and inspire respect and pride on the part of the Algerian and Russian peoples. We supported Algeria in its struggle for decolonisation, freedom and independence. We recognised the Republic of Algeria in March 1962, several months before the country’s independence was officially declared in July 1962.

Since then, we have promoted close ties across all areas. An intensive political dialogue is underway. In April 2022 and January 31, 2023 President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had in-depth telephone discussions with President Vladimir Putin, and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, whom I know from the time I served in our Mission to the UN in New York, visited the Russian Federation in April 2022 as part of the League of Arab States’ delegation. In May 2022, I was on a working visit to Algeria and held in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra. I also had a long discussion with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The Algerian leader has a genuinely firm grasp on the nature, history and future of our strategic partnership.

Algeria was the first country in Africa with which we signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2001. This document remains the foundation of Russian-Algerian relations and ensures the special privileged nature of our ties.

Speaking of political contacts, I had another meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022.

In 2022, events were held that showed the existence of a solid material base underlying our political interaction. In particular, in September, Algiers hosted the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. Shortly before this, in August 2022, the 25th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Algerian Commission on Defence Cooperation was held. In September 2022, the Vostok 2022 military exercises with the participation of Algerian military personnel took place in Russia. In November 2022, Russian units took part in command and staff exercises in Bechar Province, Algeria.

A busy dialogue is underway in all areas of life, government, and personal relations, including humanitarian and educational ties.

We can and should do more, primarily in the sphere of material cooperation. We boast fairly impressive trade and economic cooperation numbers. Algeria is one of Russia’s leading partners in Africa, but the potential has not yet been fully tapped, especially so in energy, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry. The Intergovernmental Commission I mentioned earlier is working to this end.

To be continued…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation