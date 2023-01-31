US Threatens Missiles, Jets, and Now Crimea, Sees (Seeks) War with China by 2025

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for February 1, 2023 + US and its potential war with China by 2025.

– Western media begins preparing public for the fall of Bakhmut;

– Recent Ukrainian losses is being used to call for more weapon shipments to Ukraine including calls for missiles and jets;

–Arms shipments are being accompanied by calls for arming Ukraine for taking Crimea;

– A 2013 US government-funded poll found that most people in Crimea identify as Russian or Crimean (not Ukrainian) and a majority leaned in favor of associating with Russia, not the EU;

– Announced arms shipments and threats toward Crimea represents the West’s attempt to find leverage over Russia as Ukraine suffers growing setbacks on the battlefield;

– At the same time, the US appears to be preparing for war with China over Taiwan;

– The US is out of time in terms of encircling and containing both Russia and China, forcing it to commit to increasingly reckless policies to achieve its objectives;

